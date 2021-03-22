Rectangle Pattern Suggests a Significant Move in American Airlines Stock Soon

NASDAQ: AAL | American Airlines Group, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AAL – American Airlines stock (AAL) has been trading in a sideways range and a rectangle pattern has emerged in its chart. When this pattern is broken, a breakout or breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Mar 22, 2021


American Airlines stock (AAL) has been trending sideways and a rectangle pattern has formed in its chart.  When this pattern is broken, a breakout or breakdown is expected.

AAL is the world’s largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. The firm’s major hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

AAL has suffered due to a coronavirus-led drop in demand. This has resulted in a few bad quarters, but as the vaccine rollout continues into the summer, the airline should see a rebound in passenger revenue. Plus, AAL has the youngest fleet among major airlines, which should lower fuel expense and maintenance going forward.

The drop in demand led to cash burn, which has led to a concerning current ratio of 0.7. This means that its current assets are lower than its current liabilities. The company’s profit margin is also negative.

Sales are down year over year, but should rebound in the quarter ending in June. AAL has a very low valuation with a trailing P/E of 2.81 and has shown recent bullish performance, leading to a Momentum Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AAL below with added notations:

Chart of AAL provided by TradingView

AAL has been trending higher for the past five months, but has recently moved into a small, sideways trading range. While in the range, the stock has formed a resistance level at $26 (red), and a level of support at around $24 (green), and a rectangle pattern has emerged.

At some point, the stock will have to either break the resistance or the support.  The possible long position is on a move above $26. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $24.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

AAL shares were trading at $24.37 per share on Monday morning, down $0.60 (-2.40%). Year-to-date, AAL has gained 54.53%, versus a 4.40% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AALGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What Happens to Stocks AFTER Hitting 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making another rush up towards 4,000. When will we make those new record highs? And more importantly, what will stocks do after this historic event? The answers to those questions, along with my top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs, are shared in today’s commentary. So read on for more…
Mar 17, 2021 | 1:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What Happens to Stocks AFTER Hitting 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is making another rush up towards 4,000. When will we make those new record highs? And more importantly, what will stocks do after this historic event? The answers to those questions, along with my top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs, are shared in today’s commentary. So read on for more…
Mar 17, 2021 | 1:05pm

Read More Stories

More American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AAL News