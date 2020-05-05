AAPL – Why PROS Holdings Inc (PRO) could be an acquisition target for Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), or Apple (AAPL).

Social distancing has led to a solitary life for many people around the world. The global pandemic and shelter in place guidelines have changed behaviors. Many of those that still have jobs are working from home and limiting contact with others. Coronavirus has limited trips outside the safety of the homestead to journeys for food and supplies or a bit of exercise and fresh air. Technology has replaced the personal touch when it comes to contact with friends and family.

While revenue flows for many businesses have evaporated or declined precipitously, technology companies have done a lot better. The rise of technology before Coronavirus created cash-rich companies that not only moved into the pandemic with robust balance sheets and lots of cash, but that continue to thrive in the current environment. In the coming months, as the world picks up the pieces from the global pandemic, a handful of companies will be in a position to acquire other businesses with excellent earnings prospects at bargain-basement valuations. We could be on the verge of a period of technology consolidation that makes the companies with the most robust financial positions even stronger.

When crisis periods hit markets, it is typically the strongest companies that survive. The global pandemic has been the most significant market event of our lifetime. The price volatility in markets has been a symptom of the virus.

In 2008, it was the housing and mortgage-backed securities debacle in the US and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe that caused market volatility. In 2020, the global pandemic has caused fear and uncertainty to grip markets. Central banks and governments have dumped unprecedented levels of stimulus into markets, but banks are clamping down on credit in a zero interest rate environment. Even companies with great products are feeling the pinch.

As the dust settles, there are likely to be some compelling bargains in the technology sector. Those companies with lots of cash could become the beneficiary of low valuations as merger and acquisition activity picks up. Three companies are members of the trillionaires club when it comes to their respective market caps. The three leaders could begin to gobble up companies at price tags that are cheap compared to where they were just a few short months ago.

When it comes to resources, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL - Get Rating) are cash machines. AMZN’s most recent market cap stood at $1.138 trillion at a share price of $2,286.04 on May 1. The company missed first-quarter earnings, which knocked the shares down. The market had expected AMZN to report EPS of $6.25, but the number came in at $5.01 per share. However, AMZN is likely to thrive during social distancing guidelines and will continue to build its franchise over the coming months and years.

Microsoft (MSFT) is a beast of a stock. With a market cap of $1.324 trillion, the shares were trading at $174.57 on May 1. In Q1, the technology company beat EPS estimates, reporting $1.40 per share. MSFT is the king of the software business.

Apple (AAPL) shares at $289.07 translate to a market cap of $1.265 trillion. CEO Tim Cook is sitting on a mother lode of cash that he can use to build and expand AAPL’s franchise over the coming months and years.

COVID-19 has caused the value of many businesses to decline. With technology poised to thrive in the coming years, the bargains abound. Many of the candidates for acquisition are sitting in the portfolios of private equity operators. However, some smaller cap companies could become targets for the uber-wealthy and cash-rich members of the trillionaires club.

PROS Holdings Inc (PRO) is a company that offers artificial intelligence solutions that power commerce in the digital economy around the globe. The company has exposure to many sectors, including airlines, which have been decimated by the virus.

In August 2019, PRO shares reached an all-time high of $75.39. After a retreat to $45.48 in late October, the shares rebounded to $68.81 in mid-January before the virus caused carnage in the stock market and caused airline traffic to grind to a halt. At $31.90 on May 1, PRO had a market cap of $1.381 billion. The company will report earnings for Q1 on May 5, and the prospects are not pretty. The consensus estimates are for a loss of 23 cents per share and could be worse. Q2 is shaping up to be a disaster for the company.

The shares and market cap for PRO have more than halved since February, and the stock could fall further over the coming weeks. The low in March was at $19.73 per share, the lowest level since 2016. The company has been around since 1985, and its business is not limited to the airline sector. PRO is an example of one of many public and private technology companies that AMZN, MSFT, or AAPL could pick up at a bargain compared to its valuation just a few months ago.

Expect a wave of accretive acquisitions by the trillionaires club over the coming months. The current environment is ripe for the cash-rich companies with premier balance sheets to go on a shopping spree.

AAPL shares were trading at $298.90 per share on Tuesday morning, up $5.74 (+1.96%). Year-to-date, AAPL has gained 2.03%, versus a -9.78% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Andrew Hecht

Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street and is a sought-after commodity and futures trader, an options expert and analyst. In addition to working with StockNews, he is a top ranked author on Seeking Alpha. Learn more about Andy’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...

