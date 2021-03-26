AbbVie Ready to Breakdown?

NYSE: ABBV | AbbVie Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ABBV – A critical support level has formed in the chart of AbbVie (ABBV). If the stock price falls below this level, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Mar 26, 2021


A key support level has emerged in the chart of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).  If the stock price falls below this level, a breakdown is expected.

ABBV is a drug company with leadership roles in therapeutic areas including immunology, hematologic oncology, neuroscience, aesthetics, eye care and women’s health. The company’s top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company’s current profits.

The company outperformed fourth quarter estimates for earnings and sales. It has been successful in expanding labels for cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta and has a strong late-stage pipeline. ABBV’s acquisition of Allergan has diversified its revenue into new areas, providing it with additional long-term growth prospects.

ABBV had $8.47 billion in cash as of the end of the latest quarter, but its short-term debt was a little higher at $8.5 billion. Though the company is quite profitable with a return on equity of 34.8%.

While the stock is up over 60% in the past twelve months, it has been trending down over the past month. This has led to a Momentum Grade of D in our POWR Ratings system.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of ABBV below with added notations:

  Chart of ABBV provided by TradingView

ABBV has created a key level of support at the $102 (green) level over the past several months. The stock has made its way back down to that level again, and another bounce took place.

If the support level were to break, a breakdown is expected and lower prices will likely follow for ABBV. Therefore, a trader could enter a short position if the stock were to break $102.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

ABBV shares were trading at $104.54 per share on Friday morning, up $0.66 (+0.64%). Year-to-date, ABBV has declined -1.29%, versus a 4.97% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ABBVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Struggling with 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has flirted with a series of moves up towards 4,000. Each time we fall short. And each time we either see a volatile pullback or nasty sector rotation. The latter seems to be more of what is happening at this time. So let’s dissect the action to plot our trading plan forward including insight on the top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs for today’s market environment. Read on…
Mar 24, 2021 | 2:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Value Stocks to Buy for April

With market volatility and higher bond yields a concern among investors, value stocks may be the preferred route. As the economy continues to improve, value names such as Magna International (MGA), POSCO (PKX), and Bunge (BG) should see improved fundamentals and higher share prices.
Mar 25, 2021 | 5:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Top Growth Stocks That Pay Dividends

While the market is witnessing a rotation away from expensive growth stocks to value stocks, it could be a good idea to bet on growth stocks that are available at reasonable prices but nonetheless hold the potential to grow significantly with the impending economic recovery. However, to hedge against market volatility, choosing stocks that also pay dividends could up the odds of success. Vector Group (VGR), Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT), Entravision Communications (EVC), and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) possess solid growth attributes and pay decent dividends. Want to learn more? Then read on.
Mar 25, 2021 | 1:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm

Read More Stories

More AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ABBV News