Vacation rental and tourism company Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) operates an online marketplace for unique homestays and tourism experiences. The company made its Nasdaq debut last December and hit its all-time high of $219.94 on February 11. However, closing yesterday’s session at $148.37, the stock is trading 32.5% below its all-time high. Moreover, the stock lost 20.9% over the past three months and 3.1% over the past five days. Also, ABNB is currently trading lower than its 50-day moving average of $149.80, but higher than its 200-day moving average of $119.60, which does not indicate a robust uptrend.

Although the anticipated travel rebound amid increasing vaccinations around the globe, helped it attract over $10 billion of bookings in the first quarter of 2021, it recorded significant losses. On top of that, the slow recovery of business travel, which constitutes a significant portion of the company’s business, is a major headwind. Since it could take a significant amount of time for ABNB’s business to recover fully from the losses, the stock’s upside is limited.

Here is what we think could influence ABNB’s performance in the near term:

Long Road to Recovery for the Travel Industry

While the travel and tourism industry has been recovering slowly after being battered by the pandemic last year, there’s still little optimism surrounding the travel revenues to return to pre-pandemic levels. The emergence of new and potentially more dangerous COVID-19 variants in several parts of the world has caused governments to continue imposing travel restrictions to curb the spread. Although solid progress on the vaccination front across 180 countries has improved leisure travels, business travel, the real moneymaker for travel companies like ABNB, is yet to witness recovery. According to the global business travel association, business travel is not expected to recover before 2024. This could significantly affect ABNB’s revenues and profitability in the near term.

Weak Financials

ABNB’s total revenue came in at $887 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. However, its net loss amounted to $1.2 billion, compared to $341 million in the prior-year period. Net loss also includes a $377 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the repayment of ABNB’s term loans, as well as $229 million of stock-based compensation expense. Moreover, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of negative $59 million for this period. Its product development expense increased 40% year-over-year, while general and administrative expense increased 107% year-over-year to $190 million.

ABNB’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.4% is 63.3% lower than the industry average of 1%. Furthermore, the company’s trailing-12-month net income margin and EBITDA margin are negative 158.2% and 95.1%, respectively. Also, its trailing-12-month ROA, ROE, and ROTC are negative at 43.9%, 437.9%, and 53.2%, respectively.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward Price/Sales, the stock is currently trading at 16.95x, which is 1,167.6% higher than the industry average of 1.34x. Also, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 119.55 is 935.3% higher than the industry average of 11.55. Furthermore, ABNB’s forward Price/Cash flow of 1,610.53x is significantly higher than the industry average of 14.43x.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

ABNB has an overall rating of D, which translates to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. ABNB has a C grade for Quality. This reflects the stock’s negative ROE and net income margin.

In terms of Value grade, the company has a D, reflective of its premium valuation. Also, it has a D grade for Stability, indicating the stock’s higher volatility compared to the market.

Beyond the grades we’ve highlighted, one can check out additional ABNB ratings for Sentiment, Growth, and Momentum here. Of the 19 stocks in the F-rated Travel – Hotel/Resorts industry, ABNB is ranked #12.

Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the Travel – Hotel/Resorts industry.

Bottom Line

Despite witnessing an improvement in business because of the recent upgrades and enhanced features, and the uptick in domestic travel fueled by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, ABNB still remains unprofitable. In fact, given that several countries are still restricting travels to stop the spread of new coronavirus variants, and corporate travels are not expected to recover anytime soon, the company’s losses may expand further. So, we think the stock is best avoided now.

ABNB shares were trading at $145.79 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $2.58 (-1.74%). Year-to-date, ABNB has declined -0.69%, versus a 16.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Imon Ghosh

Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...

