Growth stocks have been investor favorites over the last decade due to their capacity to scale operations and revenues. And the past year has seen the significant dominance of technology-oriented growth stocks thanks to an increased dependence on technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This is evident from the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 55.9% return over this period versus the broader market SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 49.1% gain.

As the faster-than-expected vaccination drive and government stimulus packages are driving a solid economic recovery, investors are looking for companies that will benefit from the recovery. In other words, a new set of growth stocks are emerging as the potential post-pandemic winners.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO), Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), and FedEx Corporation (FDX) are expected to witness solid growth in financials this quarter and beyond. Their quick innovation should help them stay ahead of the game in the post-pandemic world.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

ABT is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of healthcare products. The company has worldwide operations. ABT has gained 41% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $119.78.

ABT recently received the CE Mark approval for its state-of-the-art TriClip device. The company also received emergency-use FDA approval for its rapid antigen self-test for COVID-19.

ABT’s trailing-12-month revenue grew at a CAGR of 11.1% over the past five years. ABT’s trailing-12-month EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 14.2% over the past three years.

ABT is expected to see revenue growth of 38.8% for the quarter that ended March 31, 2021 and 22.1% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 95.4% for the quarter that ended March 31, 2021 and 15.6% per annum over the next five years.

ABT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall grade of B, which equates to Buy rating in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a grade of A for Growth, and B for Stability. In the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, it is ranked #13 out of 236 stocks.

In total, we rate ABT on eight different levels. Beyond what we stated above we also have given ABT grades for Value, Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality. Get all the ABT grades here.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO)

TMO delivers analytical instruments, equipment, reagents, and more. The company has global operations. TMO has returned 53.5% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $471.51.

TMO has recently launched the Thermo Scientific KingFisher Apex Purification System for automated sample purification. The company has also launched the Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 5 Dx Real-Time PCR System for in-vitro diagnostic use.

TMO is expected to see a revenue growth of 56% for the quarter that ended March 31, 2021 and 10% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 125.5% for the quarter that ended March 31, 2021 and 4.1% per annum over the next five years.

The company’s trailing-12-month revenue increased at a CAGR of 13.7% over the past five years. TMO’s trailing-12-month EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 24.8% over the past three years.

It’s no surprise that TMO has an overall grade of B, which equates to Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. TMO has a grade of A for Growth, and B for Sentiment. In the Medical – Diagnostics & Research industry, it is ranked #9 out of 57 stocks.

Click here to see additional grades for TMO (Value, Quality, Momentum, and Stability).

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM)

QCOM provides digital communication services and products. The company has operations in the United States, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. QCOM’s stock price has increased 91.4% over the past year and its last closing price was $140.34.

QCOM has recently announced the latest instalment to its 7-series portfolio, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform. The company has also completed the acquisition of Nuvia, a CPU and technology design company.

QCOM is expected to see revenue growth of 46.3% for the quarter that ended March 31, 2021 and 43.1% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 88.6% for the quarter that ended March 31, 2021 and 24.5% per annum over the next five years.

The company’s trailing-12-month revenue increased at a CAGR of 2.2% over the past five years. QCOM’s trailing-12-month EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 13.9% over the past three years.

QCOM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall grade of B, which equates to Buy rating in our proprietary ratings system. QCOM has a grade of A for Growth, and B for Value and Quality. In the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, it is ranked #11 out of 99 stocks.

Beyond what we stated above we also have given QCOM grades for Sentiment, Momentum, and Stability. Get all the QCOM grades here.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FDX is a logistics company that provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The company has worldwide operations. FDX’s stock price has increased 126.6% over the past year and its last closing price was $284.44.

FDX has recently completed the delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The company has also completed the acquisition of ShopRunner, as part of the company’s mission to expand its e-commerce business.

FDX’s trailing-12-month revenue grew at a CAGR of 10.2% over the past five years. FDX’s trailing-12-month EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 17.1% over the past three years.

FDX is expected to see revenue growth of 22.6% for the quarter that ended May 31, 2021 and 19.5% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 88.1% for the quarter that ended May 31, 2021 and 29.4% per annum over the next five years.

It’s no surprise that FDX has an overall grade of B, which equates to Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. FDX has a grade of A for Growth, and B for Quality and Sentiment. In the Air Freight & Shipping Services industry, it is ranked #4 out of 16 stocks.

Click here to see the additional grades for FDX (Value, Momentum, and Stability).

ABT shares were trading at $119.35 per share on Friday morning, down $0.43 (-0.36%). Year-to-date, ABT has gained 9.44%, versus a 9.70% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

