Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy Before This Week's Earnings Report?

: ACB | Aurora Cannabis Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ACB – Canada-based cannabis operator Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has seen its share price decline significantly over the past three months because of its poor profit numbers and unimpressive financials. With several challenges lying in wait for the company, can ACB report positive earnings and revenue growth this week? Read on to learn more.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

May 10, 2021


Headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a medical cannabis producer and distributor. ACB’s stock has gained only 6.9% over the past year. In fact, over the past three months it has declined 30.5%. Also, the stock is currently trading at $8.90, 54.8% below its $19.68 52-week high.

The company is expected to release its third quarter, fiscal year 2021 earnings report on May 13. ACB has missed  consensus earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. As such, analysts have become bearish on its earnings prospects. Given that the company’s revenues have been negatively impacted by  Canada’s restriction of retail sales to curbside pickup, its attempts to achieve more robust  growth has yet to convince investors. 

Also, the budding cannabis industry has become crowded with new operators that are trying to grab market share from established players. Amid this environment, ACB’s failure to attain profitability and strong revenue growth could cause the stock to retreat  in the near term.

Click here to check out our new  Cannabis Industry Report for 2021

Here is what we think could influence ACB’s performance in the coming months:

Cannabis Industry Headwinds

While the cannabis legalization momentum in the United States is now stronger than ever and investors remain bullish about the prospects for federal legalization, given that there is still insufficient political support it is highly unlikely that there will be a full federal legalization in the near term. This means that Canadian cannabis operators like ACB that are still operating in a relatively smaller market and wish to legally expand their operations into the United States may not be able to grow their revenues and profitability significantly.

So,  intense competition, increased expenses and reduced product prices  remain a threat to ACB’s long-term growth. 

Weak Financials

ACB’s revenue from provision of services declined 59.4% year-over-year to$455, 147 in the fiscal second quarter, ended December 31, 2020. The company’s loss from operations came in at$39.3 million, while its net loss came in at $242.30 million. ACB reported a $1.44 loss per share of over this period. Also,  it reported an adjusted EBITDA of negative $13.9 million.

Low Profitability

The company’s negative 16.3% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is significantly lower than the 54.9% industry average. ACB’s ROE, ROA, and ROTC are negative 79.6%, 84.9% and 6.6%, respectively. Furthermore, its levered free cash flow margin is negative 100.2%. Also, its asset turnover ratio of 0.1% is 78.5% lower than the industry average of 0.4%.

Analysts’ Rating and Price Targets Reflect Downside

Of the three Wall Street analysts that have rated the stock, two rated it Strong Sell. Currently trading at $8.90, analysts expect the stock to hit $8.18 in the near term, which indicates a potential decline of 8.1%. The price targets range from a low of $7.5 to a high of $9.01.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

ACB has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree. 

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. ACB has a Quality Grade of F, given the stock’s weak profitability.

In terms of Value Grade, ACB has a D, in sync with the company’s 9.19x forward Price/Sales ratio, which is 22% higher than the 7.53x industry average.

Also, it has a C grade for Momentum, which is consistent with the stock’s negative price returns over the past three months.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for ACB (Stability, Sentiment and Growth).

ACB is ranked #217 of 231 stocks in the F-rated Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry.

There are several top-rated stocks in the same industry. Click here to access them.

Bottom Line

Even though the large-scale legalization of cannabis in the United States has opened several opportunities for cannabis companies unless a full federal legalization happens ACB might not be able to capitalize on the tailwinds. Moreover, while its peers are ramping up production of cannabis derivatives, the company is still engaged in medical cannabis production. The stiff competition and ACB’s unprofitability remain causes for concern amid this scenario. So, we think it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

Click here to check out our new  Cannabis Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Value Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

ACB shares were trading at $8.60 per share on Monday morning, down $0.30 (-3.37%). Year-to-date, ACB has gained 3.49%, versus a 13.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ACBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Value Stocks

The S&P 500 (SPY) has shown mixed results in the last week, but if you are a value investor, then yesterday was a big day. That’s when we revealed to our readers the fatal flaws of traditional value investing and the solution to this problem—our Top 10 Value Stocks strategy. Read on below to find out more about this 3-step process and its +38.63% annual returns…
May 7, 2021 | 10:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Cheap Growth Stocks for Q2 2021

After a brief selloff in Q1 2021, growth stocks are once again in focus. Investors can take advantage of this by investing in growth companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Target (TGT), Dell Technologies (DELL), Agilent Technologies (A), and Goldman Sachs (GS) that are trading at low valuations.
May 7, 2021 | 5:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Buy-Rated Big Data Stocks to Own for the 5G Revolution

The 5G revolution is expected to drive the growth of cloud computing and data analytics in the coming months as most industries exploit faster execution. As such, we think big-data stocks Teradata (TDC) and Cloudera (CLDR) could witness solid upside in the coming months. Read on.
May 7, 2021 | 3:53pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Grab These 2 Beaten Down Tech Stocks Before They Rebound

While tech shares soared last year, some stocks saw their shares retreat in 2021. In fact, a number of solid companies have been beaten down over the past few weeks, which provides a great buying opportunity. Read more to learn why Patrick Ryan thinks you should consider F5 Networks (FFIV) and MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI).
May 7, 2021 | 2:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Buy-Rated Big Data Stocks to Own for the 5G Revolution

The 5G revolution is expected to drive the growth of cloud computing and data analytics in the coming months as most industries exploit faster execution. As such, we think big-data stocks Teradata (TDC) and Cloudera (CLDR) could witness solid upside in the coming months. Read on.
May 7, 2021 | 3:53pm

Read More Stories

More Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ACB News