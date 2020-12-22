4 Upgraded Stocks to Buy Before the New Year

NASDAQ: ADBE | Adobe Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ADBE – The stock market is ending the year on a bullish note. It’s time to prepare the gameplan for 2021. The POWR Ratings can help you identify the best candidates for outperformance. CPRT, ADBE, ROK, and ROL are four upgraded stocks to consider.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Dec 22, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The stock market is ending the year on a bullish note. This momentum is likely to continue into 2021 given the stimulus, vaccine, and improving economic data.
The POWR Ratings can help you find the best candidates for outperformance. It shows the industries that are outperforming from a fundamental and technical perspective.

Let’s take a look at four of the more intriguing POWR Rating upgrades: Adobe (ADBE), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Copart (CPRT), and Rollins (ROL).

Adobe (ADBE)

There is a good chance you or your employer uses at least one ADBE product or service. The company’s mobile software and services are used by professionals in just about every line of business. As one of the globe’s largest software developers, ADBE generates revenue through customer licensing fees in addition to other streams.

The POWR Ratings show ADBE has “A” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components along with a Software – Application category rank of 2nd out of nearly 100 stocks. ADBE has a year-to-date price return of 51.73% along with a six-month price return of 15.92% and a three-year price return of 185.95%. The analysts insist ADBE is underpriced, setting an average price target of $575 for the stock, indicating there is more than 15% upside to go. Of the eight analysts who have studied the stock, every single one of them recommends buying it.

ADBE soared all the way up to $533 in the late summer. The stock dipped down below $450 and is now moving right back up to its summer high. ADBE has acquired Workfront, a management platform specialist, for more than a billion dollars. The bottom line is ADBE has a sufficiently diversified business with a lengthy track record of success and will be able to hold steady even if the economy sours.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

ROK’s information solutions and industrial automation are used by businesses in 100+ countries. Slightly more than half of ROK’s aggregate sales stem from the United States. The company’s main operating segments are architecture & software and control products & solutions.

ROK has an “A” grade in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. ROK is ranked 6th of 62 stocks in the Industrial – Machinery category. The stock has a year-to-date price return of 25.62% along with a six-month price return of 22.88% and a three-year price return of 36.67%.

ROK recently teamed up with the industrial software provider PTC to put its manufacturing on the fast-track. While ROK’s manufacturing execution systems are a solution at the factory level, PTC’s SaaS solutions are applicable enterprise-wide. The partnership will prove mutually beneficial to both businesses.

ROK is clearly benefitting from reshoring stemming from conflicts with China. Furthermore, the pandemic has heightened and hastened the need for digital transformation and industrial automation technology, directly benefitting ROK.

Copart (CPRT)

CPRT services are used by insurance companies and vehicle suppliers to process salvage vehicles and sell them online. These sales are conducted through CPRT’s Virtual Bidding Second Generation web auctions. Furthermore, CPRT provides extensive remarketing services to boot.

CPRT customers include sellers such as banks, insurers, and car dealerships. The company’s buyers range from auto dealerships to vehicle rebuilders and members of the public. The POWR Ratings reveal CPRT has an “A” grade in the Buy & Hold Grade and Trade Grade components. CPRT is ranked first of 16 stocks in the Auto Dealers & Rentals category.

CPRT has a year-to-date price return of 34.12%, a six-month price return of 50.01%, and a three-year price return of 181.36%. Look for CPRT to continue its trend of outperforming as the economy picks up steam.

Rollins (ROL)

ROL, a pest control service provider, protects against all sorts of unwelcome insects and rodents to those who live and work in homes and businesses. A considerable number of ROL customers are in the foodservice and hospitality industry. ROL also sells products about sanitation and pest management. Furthermore, the company provides specialized services to businesses in oil, gas, and mining.

ROL has an “A” grade in the Industry Rank, Buy & Hold Grade, and Trade Grade components. ROL is ranked 4th of 57 publicly traded stocks in the Outsourcing – Business Services category. The stock has a year-to-date price return of 82% and a six-month price return of 46%. ROL has a three-year price return of 100%.

Look for ROL to move back toward its November high of $42 and change as people continue to pay for pest control despite the pandemic.   

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

Where is the Santa Claus Stock Rally?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

ADBE shares were trading at $499.77 per share on Tuesday morning, up $1.38 (+0.28%). Year-to-date, ADBE has gained 51.53%, versus a 15.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ADBEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ROKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CPRTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ROLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks with "Buy" Ratings

A just-discovered new coronavirus strain could lead to the imposition of renewed lockdown rules, and with that another rally in tech stocks soon. However, with tech giants currently battling antitrust lawsuits worldwide, we think lesser-known companies Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amdocs (DOX), Juniper Networks (JNPR) and National Instruments (NATI) could provide investors with an ideal combination of dividend income and capital appreciation. Let’s take a closer look.
Dec 21, 2020 | 4:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what they have in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead.
Dec 17, 2020 | 2:38pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Cannabis Stocks Heating up for 2021

The United States has already warmed up to the benefits of medical marijuana. Now, with President elect Joe Biden’s plan to decriminalize recreational marijuana, the entire sector stands at a major growth juncture. The legalization of adult-use cannabis would help companies raise additional capital economically in the financial markets to finance their expansion. In-part because of all this, we think Canopy Growth (CGC), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Cronos Group (C`RON), and Aphria (APHA) are four cannabis companies whose stocks will likely see massive upside going into 2021.
Dec 21, 2020 | 2:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is CyberArk Stock Surging Higher?

With the recent cyber-attack on several U.S. governmental agencies now dominating the news headlines and highlighting the risk posed by an increase in cyber-attacks generally, the demand for CyberArk’s (CYBR) services has increased significantly. Several companies have turned to CYBR to secure digital transformations amid the pandemic. With record increases in its software-as-a-service (SaaS) bookings, the company looks set for big gains in the near term based on a growing market for its services, its strategic partnerships, and its consistent technical innovations.
Dec 21, 2020 | 10:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Cannabis Stocks Heating up for 2021

The United States has already warmed up to the benefits of medical marijuana. Now, with President elect Joe Biden’s plan to decriminalize recreational marijuana, the entire sector stands at a major growth juncture. The legalization of adult-use cannabis would help companies raise additional capital economically in the financial markets to finance their expansion. In-part because of all this, we think Canopy Growth (CGC), Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Cronos Group (C`RON), and Aphria (APHA) are four cannabis companies whose stocks will likely see massive upside going into 2021.
Dec 21, 2020 | 2:17pm

Read More Stories

More Adobe Inc. (ADBE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ADBE News