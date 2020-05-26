Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for May 26, 2020

ADS – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 are ADS, RCL, AAL, COTY, and CIG.

By StockNews Staff
May 26, 2020

Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) Daily Price Recap

49.42 was the closing price of the day for Alliance Data Systems Corp, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 17.53% ($7.37) from the day prior. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 129.89% from the day prior, and up 15.75% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Alliance Data Systems Corp.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 45.08% of US dividend stocks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Daily Price Recap

49.56 was the closing price of the day for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 14.88% ($6.42) from yesterday. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 77.73% from the day prior, and up 18.75% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Its dividend yield is higher than 83.7% of US dividend stocks.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of American Airlines Group Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 11.14 US dollars, up 14.85% ($1.44) since the previous day. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 168.31% from the previous day (Sunday), and up 39.48% from Monday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of American Airlines Group Inc.

Its beta is lower than 47.85% of US dividend stocks.

Coty Inc (COTY) Daily Price Recap

Coty Inc closed yesterday up 14.13% ($0.53); this denotes the 4th day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on volume that was down 11.57% from the day prior, but up 25.65% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Coty Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend discount model value score of dividend stocks, and for COTY, its higher than that of 84.97% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Energy Co Of Minas Gerais (CIG) Daily Price Recap

Energy Co Of Minas Gerais closed the day prior up 14.04% ($0.24); this denotes the 4th day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on volume that was up 110.46% from the day prior, but down 1.68% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Energy Co Of Minas Gerais.

Its annual compound dividend growth rate is higher than 0.41% of US dividend stocks.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

ADS shares . Year-to-date, ADS has declined -55.46%, versus a -6.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: StockNews Staff


The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...


