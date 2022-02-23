3 Mining Stocks to Buy as Silver Demand is Expected to Rise to a Record High in 2022

NYSE: AG | First Majestic Silver Corp. Ordinary Shares (Canada) News, Ratings, and Charts

AG – With the global economic recovery in progress, industrial demand for silver is expected to hit a record high this year. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality silver mining stocks First Majestic Silver (AG), MAG Silver (MAG), and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM). Let’s discuss.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Feb 23, 2022


Silver is a highly versatile metal with a wide range of uses. In addition to its use in jewelry and silverware, this precious metal has wide utility in various industrial and manufacturing processes.

As the global economy continues its recovery, the demand for silver in industries is expected to grow. According to the Silver Institute, global silver demand is expected to rise 8% to achieve a record 1.11 billion ounces this year. The need for silver is expected to be driven by silver industrial fabrication, investments in silver bars and bullion coins, and its use in jewelry and silverware. Former director of the United States Mint and senior IRA strategist for gold and silver dealer U.S. Money Reserve, Edmund Moy, said “a compelling argument can be made that 2022 will be a good year for silver.”

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on silver mining stocks First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM). Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to gain more than 15% in price in the near term.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, AG engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and producing mineral properties, focusing on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The company owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

On Jan. 18, 2022, AG announced that its production in the fourth quarter was a record 8.60 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.40 million silver ounces and 67,411 gold ounces, representing a 17% increase sequentially. The company also said that it will produce between 32.20 million -35.80 million silver equivalent ounces in 2022, capitalizing on the high demand for silver expected this year.

AG’s revenues for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, increased 53.6% year-over-year to $379.24 million. The company’s operating earnings increased 95.3% year-over-year to $20.93 million. Also, its net loss narrowed 91.6% year-over-year to $0.95 million.

Analysts expect AG’s EPS and revenue for its fiscal 2022 to increase 140% and 27.5% year-over-year to $0.36 and $731.33 million. Over the past year, the stock declined 42% in price to close its last trading session at $11.40. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $13.60 in the near term, indicating a potential 19.3% upside.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, MAG is a development and exploration company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The company’s projects include Juanicipio Property and Cinco De Mayo Property.

MAG’s net loss for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, narrowed 80.7% year-over-year to $2.63 million. The company’s loss per share narrowed to $0.03, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago period. Also, its income from equity investments in Juanicipio came in at $6.90 million, compared to a $3.37 million loss in the year-ago period.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, MAG’s EPS is expected to increase 122.2% year-over-year to $0.07. Its revenue for its fiscal year 2022 is expected to increase 36,806.1% year-over-year to $121.79 million. Over the past year, the stock has lost 26.6% to close the last trading session at $15.75. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $22.31 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 41.6%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, FSM is a precious metals mining company operating in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, and Peru. The company is  engaged primarily in producing silver and gold minerals. The company’s operating mines and projects include San Jose Mine, Caylloma Mine, Lindero Mine, and Yaramoko Mine.

On Jan. 18, 2022, FSM announced that it had produced 207,192 ounces of gold and 7,498,701 ounces of silver or 305,859 equivalent gold ounces in 2021. The company guided gold production of between 244 to 280 thousand ounces and silver production of between 6.20 to 6.90 million ounces in 2022. Its gold equivalent production is expected to come in at 326 – 371 thousand ounces.

FSM’s sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, increased 128.5% year-over-year to $400.91 million. The company’s net income increased 1,357.6% year-over-year to $42.79 million. Also, its EPS came in at $0.19, representing an 850% year-over-year increase.

Analysts expect FSM’s EPS and revenue for its fiscal year 2022 to increase 4.3% and 19.3%, respectively, year-over-year to $0.49 and $710.04 million. Over the past year, the stock has declined 56.1% in price to close the last trading session at $3.54. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $4.84 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 36.7%.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

AG shares were trading at $11.52 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.12 (+1.05%). Year-to-date, AG has gained 3.69%, versus a -8.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MAGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FSMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Retail Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Retail stocks had an outstanding year in 2021 due to the stimulus payments and pandemic improvement. Find out what's in store for the sector in 2022 and why you should consider high-quality stocks like Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (CVS).
Feb 22, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates several times this year are expected to keep the stock market volatile. So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally sound large-cap solid stocks Centene (CNC), Genuine Parts (GPC), LKQ (LKQ), and Albertsons (ACI) for stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system and have solid growth attributes.
Feb 22, 2022 | 11:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More First Majestic Silver Corp. Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AG News