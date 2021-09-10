Scoop Up These 4 Undervalued Stocks in the Industrials Sector Now

NYSE: AGCO | AGCO Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

AGCO – The industrial sector has made a remarkable recovery over the past few months, benefiting from the rising aggregate demand with the economy’s reopening. Because this trend will likely continue, we think relatively undervalued stocks AGCO Corporation (AGCO), Oshkosh (OSK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), and Terex (TEX), each with stable growth prospects, should be valuable additions to one’s portfolio now. So, let’s pore over these names.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Sep 10, 2021


The U.S economy is recovering at a faster-than-expected pace, aided by substantial federal stimulus and rising consumer demand. As the economy gradually reopens, the industrial sector is expanding its operational capabilities, snapping out of its pandemic-driven slump.  

U.S Industrial production rose 6.6 % year-over-year in July 2021, following an increase of 9.9% year-over-year in June. Furthermore, President Biden’s infrastructure plan is expected to drive the sector’s growth further.

Given the sector’s robust growth prospects, we believe fundamentally sound industrial stocks, AGCO Corporation (AGCO), Oshkosh Corporation (OSK), ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), and Terex Corporation (TEX), which look undervalued at their current price levels, should be solid bets now.

Click here to check out our Industrial Sector Report for 2021

AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

AGCO in Duluth, Ga., manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, seeding and tillage equipment, and grain storage and protein production systems.

On July 15, AGCO declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share to be paid on September 15, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2021.

In terms of non-GAAP forward PEG, AGCO is currently trading at 0.45x, which is 72.6% lower than the 1.63x industry average. Its 0.99 forward EV/Sales multiple is 48.3% lower than the 1.91 industry average.

AGCO’s net sales increased 43.5% year-over-year to $2.88 billion in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its gross profit grew 60% from its  year-ago value to $692.40 million, while its net income attributable to AGCO and subsidiaries improved 305.7% year-over-year to $282.80 million. The company’s EPS increased 301.1% year-over-year to $3.73.

Analysts expect AGCO’s revenues to increase 24.3% year-over-year to $11.37 billion in the current year. A $9.66 consensus EPS estimate for the current  year indicates a 72.2% rise versus the last year. Furthermore,  AGCO surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Shares of AGCO have gained 72.3% in price over the past year and 25.3% year-to-date.

It is no surprise that AGCO has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock also has an A grade for Value. Among the 31 stocks in the Agriculture industry, AGCO is ranked #7.

To see additional AGCO ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Stability, Quality, and Momentum, click here.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

OSK designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The Oshkosh, Wis., company operates through four segments: Access equipment; Defense; Fire & Emergency; and Commercial. 

On June 22, Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of OSK, announced that it would open a dedicated facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to build the United States Postal Service (USPS) Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). USPS selected Oshkosh Defense for the multi-billion-dollar NGDV contract in February 2021 to deliver between 50,000 and 165,000 vehicles over 10 years. This is expected to improve the company’s financials substantially over the extended period.

OSK’s Fire & Emergency segment unveiled the Volterra™ platform of electric vehicles (EVs) by introducing two new trucks under the Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products brands earlier in the same month. Again, this demonstrates OSK’s advancement in deploying sustainable technologies.

OSK’s 0.86 forward non-GAAP PEG multiple  is 47% lower than the 1.63 industry average. In terms of forward EV/Sales, OSK is currently trading at 0.92x, which is 51.7% lower than the 1.91x industry average. OSK’s net sales increased 39.7% year-over-year to $2.21 billion in its fiscal third quarter, ended June 30. Operating income stood at $203.80 million, up 71.8% from the same period last year. Its net income grew 166.7% from its  year-ago value to $213.90 million. The company’s EPS increased 162.4% year-over-year to $3.07.

A $2.17 billion consensus revenue estimate for its  fiscal fourth quarter (ending September 2021) indicates a 21.9% increase year-over-year. The Street expects the company’s EPS to rise 42.3% from the prior-year quarter to $1.85 in the current quarter. OSK has a notable earnings surprise history as well; it beat the consensus EPS estimates in three out of the trailing four quarters.

OSK gained 45.7% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $109.33. The stock has gained 28.3% year-to-date.

OSK has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. In addition, OSK has an A  grade  for Value. It is ranked #17  of the 63 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Click here to view additional OSK ratings for Momentum, Growth, Sentiment, Quality, and Stability.

Click here to check out our Automotive Industry Report for 2021

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

MAN provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract professionals and administrative and industrial positions. MAN is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis.

On August 24, MAN announced that it has agreed to acquire ettain group (ettain), one of the largest privately held IT resourcing and services providers in North America. The acquisition is  expected to accelerate its strategy of diversifying its business mix into higher growth and higher-value services.

In terms of forward EV/Sales, MAN is currently trading at 0.31x, which is 83.7% lower than the 1.91x industry average. Its 0.31 forward Price/Sales ratio is 79.7% lower than the 1.53 industry average.

For the fiscal second quarter, ended June 30, MAN’s revenues from services increased 41% year-over-year to $5.28 billion. Its gross profit grew 49.1% from its  year-ago value to $860.10 million, while its net earnings improved 273.3% year-over-year to $111.60 million over the period. The company’s EPS increased 282% year-over-year to $2.02.

A $5.32 billion  consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter, ending September 2021, indicates a 16.1% improvement from the same period last year. Analysts expect the company’s EPS to be  $1.90 in the current quarter, marking a 58.3% rise year-over-year. In addition, MAN surpassed consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

MAN has gained 32.9% in price year-to-date. Over the past year, the stock has gained 68.3% to close yesterday’s trading session at $119.84.

MAN’s solid growth prospect is reflected in its POWR Ratings. MAN has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, MAN has a grade of A for Growth and Value. Of the 18 stocks in the A-rated Outsourcing – Staffing Services industry, MAN is ranked #6.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated MAN for Momentum, Sentiment, Quality, and Stability. Click here to view all MAN ratings.

Terex Corporation (TEX)

Westport, Conn.-based TEX manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP).

On July 16, TEX declared a $0.12 quarterly dividend  per share. The dividend is payable on September 20, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2021.

TEX’s 0.83 forward Price/Sales multiple is 46.1% lower than the 1.53 industry average. In terms of non-GAAP forward PEG, it is currently trading at 0.06x, which is 96.3% lower than the 1.63x industry average.

TEX’s net sales increased 50.4% year-over-year to $1.04 billion in its  fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its gross profit grew 116.2% from its  year-ago value to $231.60 million. TEX’s income from operations came in at $122.50 million, indicating a 1,555.4% rise year-over-year. The company’s EPS increased 900% year-over-year to $1.04.

The Street expects TEX’s revenues to rise 27.4% year-over-year to $3.92 billion in the current year. The $3.06 consensus EPS estimate for the current  year indicates a 2,253.8% improvement year-over-year. Also, TEX topped the Street’s EPS estimates in each  of the trailing four quarters. TEX gained 133.6% in price over the past year and 34.1% year-to-date.

The company has an overall B rating, translating to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. In addition, TEX has an A  grade for Growth and Value. The stock is ranked #12 among the 55 stocks in the Industrial – Building Materials industry.

Get additional POWR Ratings for Sentiment, Stability, Momentum, and Quality, here.

Note that TEX is one of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Value Strategist, David Cohne, currently in the POWR Value portfolio. Learn more here.

Click here to check out our Industrial Sector Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

AGCO shares were trading at $128.01 per share on Friday afternoon, down $1.11 (-0.86%). Year-to-date, AGCO has gained 27.95%, versus a 19.95% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AGCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OSKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MANGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TEXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More AGCO Corporation (AGCO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AGCO News