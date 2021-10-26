Is Allstate Setting Up for a Big Move?

NYSE: ALL | Allstate Corporation (The) News, Ratings, and Charts

ALL – Allstate Corporation (ALL) has been trading in a sideways trading range where the stock has formed a resistance line and a level of support. At some point, the stock is expected to either break through the resistance or fall through its support. This could result in a breakout or a breakdown. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Oct 26, 2021


On the basis of premium sales, Allstate Corporation (ALL) is one of the largest U.S. property-casualty insurers. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Its products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

The company is seeing growth through acquisitions and in its emerging businesses. This has resulted in the firm consistently writing higher premiums. Its agreement to sell Allstate Life Insurance company will help streamline its business. This will allow the company to focus on higher growth areas.

ALL has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3. A figure this low means the company’s shareholder equity can cover any business downturn. From a growth standpoint, ALL has grown earnings per share an average of 45.2% per year over the past five years. However, analysts expect earnings to fall 43.5% year over year in the third quarter.

The stock looks undervalued with a trailing P/E of 5.37 and a forward P/E of 9.62. This has led to a Value Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system. ALL has shown mixed performance since mid-May. This is evident in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of ALL below with added notations:

Chart of ALL provided by TradingView

ALL took off at the end of 2020, eventually stalling between strong support of $125 (green) and a $140 resistance (red). Whichever of those two key levels breaks will likely dictate the stock’s next big move.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

ALL is trading in a sideways range. Long trades could be entered on a pullback to support, or on a break of resistance, with a protective stop set underneath the point of entry.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

ALL shares were trading at $129.94 per share on Tuesday morning, up $0.94 (+0.73%). Year-to-date, ALL has gained 20.49%, versus a 23.62% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ALLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

10 Best POWR Ratings Stocks

Investors love using our POWR Ratings to track down stocks likely to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY). However, on any given day there are over 1,300 that are Buy rated. This leads customers to reach out to us to discover which are the BEST of these stocks. Today I share the answer including details on the current 10 best POWR Ratings stocks. Get the rest below...
Oct 22, 2021 | 3:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Ready to Break to New Highs?

The stock market (SPY) is on a 5 day winning streak and now less than 1% away from the all time highs. This quickly shakes off weeks of painful pullbacks and volatility. Is the market truly ready to ascend to new heights or is this another fake out before the next leg lower? Find out the rest below...
Oct 20, 2021 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

TTSH is this Week’s Featured Stock 

The Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles. The company has staged an impressive earnings turnaround. Read more to find out why the stock is a good buy into year-end.
Oct 22, 2021 | 6:46am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy These 3 Tech Stocks Before They Soar Further

Tech stocks, which were underperformers at the start of the year, have made their way back as investors have been buying on the dip. Many of these stocks, which include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), KLA Corporation (KLAC), and Amdocs Limited (DOX) are currently in an uptrend and are expected to continue this momentum.
Oct 22, 2021 | 9:31am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

TTSH is this Week’s Featured Stock 

The Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) is a leading specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles. The company has staged an impressive earnings turnaround. Read more to find out why the stock is a good buy into year-end.
Oct 22, 2021 | 6:46am

Read More Stories

More Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ALL News