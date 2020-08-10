Chart of the Day: Amcor (AMCR)

: AMCR | Amcor PLC News, Ratings, and Charts

AMCR – Resistance has formed for Amcor (AMCR). Is there a breakout coming.

By Christian Tharp
Aug 10, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Since hitting its 52-week low on March 16th, Amcor (AMCR) has almost doubled and is now nearing a key resistance level.

AMCR is a global plastics packaging company that works with leading companies to produce packaging for food, beverages, personal care products, and more. The company struggled when many businesses shut down production due to the pandemic, but could benefit as the economy starts to reopen. AMCR has estimated EPS growth for the current year of 95.1%.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of AMCR below with added notations:

 

Chart of AMCR provided by TradingView

Over the course of the past nine months, AMCR has formed a key level of resistance in the $11 (red) area. The stock has tested that $11 level several times since the end of last year, and a solid close above that mark should lead to higher prices for AMCR.

Keep an eye on next week on August 18, as AMCR reports earnings before the bell.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this presentation to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to learn these patterns and how to quickly find the 5 to 7 best trades today.

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

AMCR shares were trading at $10.92 per share on Monday morning, up $0.11 (+1.02%). Year-to-date, AMCR has gained 3.12%, versus a 5.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMCRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: UAL | United Airlines Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

The CONTRARIAN CASE for Airline Stocks

Airline stocks are poised for a massive, countertrend rally in the coming weeks. The market is rotating into lagging sectors, case counts are falling, and recent research shows that flying on planes is surprisingly safe. United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Spirit Air (SAVE) will have the biggest rallies.
Aug 10, 2020 | 6:45pm
NASDAQ: AMD | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMD Stock Price Surges as it Dethrones Intel and Expands Sales

Recent market movement in the technology sector has attractive potential in stocks like: AMD, INTC, GOOG,ORCL,DELL and NVDA.
Aug 10, 2020 | 6:09pm
NASDAQ: CSCO | Cisco Systems, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 “Buy” Rated Stocks Reporting Earnings THIS WEEK

Four buy rated stocks will reporting earnings this week: Cisco Systems (CSCO), Applied Materials (AMAT), NetEase (NTES) and Baidu (BIDU).
Aug 10, 2020 | 5:51pm
NASDAQ: AAPL | Apple Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 BUY RATED Dividend Growth Stocks to Invest In

Given the market's big rally and numerous uncertainties, dividend stocks are one way that investors can lock in steady returns and protect their portfolios. AAPL, V, SWKS, and SRNE are four, high-quality companies that have a track record of dividend growth.
Aug 10, 2020 | 5:46pm
NASDAQ: SRNE | Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Lesser-Known Healthcare Stocks That are SURGING

Healthcare spending is one part of the economy, guaranteed to keep rising due to the aging population. The coronavirus will also lead to a boost in investment in the sector. SRNE, IRTC, and FLGT are lesser-known healthcare stocks that should be on your radar.
Aug 10, 2020 | 5:41pm

Read More Stories

More Amcor PLC (AMCR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMCR News