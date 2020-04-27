AMD – Not many technology stocks are in the positive camp in 2020, yet these 4 are showing surprising strength: AMD, DSPG, KLAC and NVDA. Find out why…

Technology stocks usually take it on the chin during bear markets given that it is such an economically sensitive group. And semiconductors is the MOST sensitive of them all. Yet, as it turns out there is one group of semiconductor stocks doing quite well in the midst of the Coronavirus recession and that is…

Semiconductor & Wireless Chip stocks current ranked #5 on the POWR Industry Rank.

When we pull back to the big picture it does make some sense. Because we are physically separated from each other we are trying more and more to stay connected. That is leading to higher demand for any and all devices to stay in touch with each other and these chip companies are enjoying great demand.

In total we rank 82 stocks in this group, yet these 4 Buy rated picks stand out above the crowd: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Get Rating), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), KLA Corporation (KLAC) and DSP Group (DSPG).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Get Rating) .

AMD stands to benefit from the bolstered demand for laptops, notebooks and other mobile computing devices as more people work from home as opposed to the office in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, coronavirus outbreak is playing right into AMD’s wheelhouse.

Granted the majority of wireless semiconductors are trending upward, however few are doing better than AMD with a 24% gain so far this year. Yet as you keep going further back you find that the gains for AMD just keep rolling in:

+72% the last 6 months

+104% the past year

+329% the past 3 years

+2,402% the past 5 years

That is the past…let’s discuss the future potential for AMD shares. And here we find that 5 Star analyst Vivek Arya from Merrill Lynch still sees plenty more upside to $62. This growth stock is beating NVDA in the graphics card arena. However, AMD has slightly expanded its scope from this singular niche, becoming somewhat of an enterprise-focus business. Granted past performance is not a guarantee of future results…but given the consistency of that strong past performance it gives you a sense that AMD will continue to thrive in the months and years ahead.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Every computing device requires a graphics card of some sort. Furthermore, video game consoles and gaming PCs also rely on graphics cards. NVDA provides such cards, competing with the likes of the aforementioned AMD.

NVDA AI applications are now in-demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. Look for NVDA’s already strong balance sheet to be bolstered that much more thanks to the uptick in demand for its graphics cards, AI applications and other offerings.

Just like AMD, NVDA shares have gone for a nice long ride higher including +27% so far this year. Top Wall Street analysts have not been shy in saying they see even more upside for shares including fresh target prices of $330 to $350 placed on NVDA in just the last couple weeks. At this stage any dip on these shares is good reason to snap up for the likely continued long term gains.

KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Take a look at the March charts of wireless semiconductor stocks and you will find many are shaped like the letter “V.” There was an industry-wide (and market-wide) sell-off triggered by CoVid-19 fear followed by a rapid ascent.

KLAC’s March “V” chart is the most extreme of them all. KLAC was priced at $149 on March 17, dropped down to $114 on March 20 and skyrocketed up to $150 merely one week later.

KLAC has gradually moved upward to $167 in the weeks since. The stock is quickly approaching TipRanks’ average analyst price target of $171.75 though some analysts see shares rising all the way to $215 in the year ahead.

DSP Group (DSPG)

DSPG is a fabless semiconductor player providing chip solutions for an array of applications. In particular, DSPG is a trailblazer in the short-range wireless communications niche, providing home networking solutions for video, voice and data.

Now rewind to March 18th and DSPG was trading at a shockingly low $10. Since then shares have responded well with a rise all the way back to over $17. Yet, the drum beat of analyst praise for DSPG continues to roll in. And the team at Zacks has DSPG ranked in the top 5% of its industry, insisting there are strong tailwinds that might send the stock even higher in weeks and months to come.

A mere five stocks in the wireless semiconductor industry have an “A” Power Rating. DSPG is one of those stocks and worthy of your future consideration.

AMD shares were trading at $57.08 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.90 (+1.60%). Year-to-date, AMD has gained 24.47%, versus a -10.36% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...

