If you are searching for stocks worthy of your hard-earned money, shift your attention to large-cap stocks. The large-caps are comparably reliable, usually have relatively sound financials and a bright future.

However, once you start digging through the large-cap stocks, you will feel like you are being buried beneath an avalanche of information. Keep digging, and you will find plenty of large-caps worth serious consideration.

StockNews.com has done some of the work for you. Below, we highlight five of the top-performing large-cap stocks of the summer: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), GSX Techedu (GSX), Pinterest (PINS), Nio Inc. (NIO), and Livongo Health (LVGO).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

When in doubt, invest in tech. You cannot go wrong investing in tech in the current economy, especially if the stocks you have your sights set on are in the semiconductor industry. AMD is an especially attractive investment considering its sterling reputation and financials.

AMD aces the POWR Ratings, coming in at a ranking of sixth out of 86 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. Check out the analysts’ take on AMD, and you will find more than half insist that AMD is a Buy, with one analyst recommending selling.

AMD recently beat second-quarter earnings expectations with a 26% annual increase in revenue and adjusted earnings increase of 125%. AMD anticipates revenue growing 32% for the entirety of the year.

GSX Techedu (GSX)

This is the perfect time to invest in the tech-powered education business. GSX is one such company. GSX provides K-12 online classes. The Beijing, China-based company has POWR Component grades of A across the board, except for Industry Rank.

GSX is ranked first of 26 stocks in the Outsourcing – Education Services industry. However, GSX is up 500% in a year, so it might not have much more room remaining before investors pull some of their profits off the table.

Pinterest (PINS)

Who would have thought sharing images on the web in the form of a virtual pinboard would prove so lucrative? The geniuses at PINS, that’s who. PINS has been on a roll of late as more advertising dollars steer toward the web than TV commercials.

The POWR Ratings show PINS has an A in Buy & Hold Grade and an A Industry Rank. Though PINS’ price has escalated, top analysts are still relatively bullish on the stock with nine recommending it as a Buy and 12 suggesting investors Hold. None of the analysts advise selling PINS. PINS is merely a couple of dollars off its 52-week high of $37.33.

PINS’ monthly active user growth is up by nearly 40%. Much of PINS’ growth is from overseas markets. In other words, PINS will receive that much more ad money in the months to come.

Nio Inc. (NIO)

Electric vehicles are undoubtedly the wave of the future. The only question is when the majority of cars on the road will be electric-powered instead of gas-powered. NIO builds and sells electric vehicles. NIO is ranked 31st of more than 100 China stocks.

Considering the spike in interest in electric vehicles, it might not be long until NIO breaks through its 52-week high of $16.44.

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Digital health companies are poised to dominate the healthcare sector in the years ahead. LVGO is set to become a stalwart in this space, providing companies with uber-helpful employee health monitoring services. Livongo’s specialties include monitoring and treating diabetes, hypertension, and weight management.

The POWR Ratings show LVGO has grades of A in every component except for Industry Rank, which has a grade of B. LVGO has an overall rank of seven out of 68 stocks in the Medical – Services industry. Take a look at the analysts’ take on LVGO, and you will find 12 rate it is a Buy, one recommends holding, and none recommend selling.

AMD shares fell $0.06 (-0.07%) in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, AMD has gained 89.08%, versus a 4.94% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

