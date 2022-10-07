2 Semiconductor Stocks That Are Not Bear Market Bargains in 2022

AMD – The semiconductor industry is crippled by persistent supply chain disruptions and increased government regulations. Moreover, declining consumer spending due to the weak economic outlook has also impacted the industry. And we think semiconductor stocks, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Marvell Technology (MRVL), are not bear market bargains this year. Let’s discuss this in detail….

Oct 7, 2022


The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented increase in the demand for semiconductor products, resulting in global supply chain disruptions. Despite hefty support from the government, only 12% of semiconductors are manufactured in the United States, and it is estimated that the number will go down to less than 10% by 2030 if investments in this sector are not initiated.

Moreover, due to the worsening economic outlook, the semiconductor industry is expected to register a 7.4% slump in global revenue this year compared to a 26.3% growth in 2021. A decline in consumer spending because of rising inflation and interest rate hikes have severely impacted the purchasing pattern for products like PCs and smartphones.

Furthermore, export restrictions imposed by the BIS to limit the use of America’s cutting-edge chips and technology by Chinese companies are also creating adverse effects on the US semiconductor industry.

Given this backdrop, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL).

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD is a global semiconductor company. It operates through two segments Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook microprocessors, accelerated processing units, chipsets, GPUs, data centers, etc.

The Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, etc.

AMD’s operating income declined 36.7% year-over-year to $526 million for the second quarter that ended June 25, 2022. Its net income reduced 37% year-over-year to $447 million, while its EPS came in at $0.27, down 53.4% year-over-year.

Analysts expect AMD’s EPS for the quarter ending March 2023 to decline 16.8% year-over-year to $0.94.

In terms of its forward EV/Sales, AMD is currently trading at 4.09x, 58.5% higher than the industry average of 2.58x. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 4.20 is 60.1% higher than the industry average of 2.62.

The stock has declined 52.9% year-to-date and 34.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $67.85.

AMD’s POWR Ratings reflect this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall rating of D, which translates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It also has a D grade for Stability. It is ranked #83 out of 92 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

Click here to see the other ratings of AMD for Growth, Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)

MRVL is engaged in designing, developing, and selling integrated circuits and other infrastructure semiconductor solutions. The company’s offerings cater to five markets- data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking, consumer, and automotive/industrial.

MRVL’s operating expenses increased 17% year-over-year to $746.90 million for the fiscal second quarter ended July 30, 2022. The company’s total liabilities stood at $6.63 billion, compared to $6.41 billion for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Its current liabilities increased 55.2% to $2.15 billion, compared to $1.38 billion for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022.

MRVL’s forward P/E multiple of 523.66 is 2,438% higher than the industry average of 20.63. In terms of its forward EV/Sales, the stock is trading at 7.18x, 178.5% higher than the industry average of 2.58x.

The stock has lost 45.2% year-to-date and 24.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $47.96.

MRVL’s POWR Ratings reflect weak prospects. The stock has an overall rating of D, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It also has a D grade for Value, Stability, and Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #81.

To see the other ratings of MRVL for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment, click here.

 

AMD shares were trading at $60.44 per share on Friday afternoon, down $7.41 (-10.92%). Year-to-date, AMD has declined -58.00%, versus a -22.46% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Komal Bhattar


Komal's passion for the stock market and financial analysis led her to pursue investment research as a career. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


How Long Will This SUCKERS Rally Last?

As quickly as the S&P 500 (SPY) fell in September it has bounced as quickly to start October. Yet with inflation still raging, and the Fed likely to keep raising rates that also harms the economy...it becomes hard to get long term bullish at this time. So let’s discuss what this all means for the market outlook...trading plan...and top picks to profit in the weeks and months ahead.
Oct 5, 2022 | 6:24am
Keep an Eye on These 2 Upgraded Stocks This Week

Many analysts still see the possibility of the economy avoiding a recession, despite the possibility of further aggressive interest rate hikes. Moreover, consumer confidence surged in September. Therefore, quality stocks Texas Instruments (TXN) and Energy Transfer (ET), which were recently upgraded in our proprietary rating system, could be ideal additions to your watchlist this week. Read on…
Oct 3, 2022 | 10:31am
1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on…
Oct 4, 2022 | 7:31am
3 Blockchain Stocks to Sell Before They Lose Even More Ground

Despite blockchain’s massive potential due to its decentralized nature and wide-ranging application, the macroeconomic headwinds have kept blockchain stocks under pressure along with other technology stocks. Furthermore, blockchain’s near-term prospects look bleak as cryptocurrency, its most popular use case, is witnessing significant declines amid regulation issues and increased skepticism. Hence, we think blockchain stocks Block (SQ), Digital (MARA), and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) are best avoided now to avoid further losses. Read more…
Oct 3, 2022 | 9:57am
