Sell These 2 Chip Stocks Before They Fall Even Further

NASDAQ: AMD | Advanced Micro Devices Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMD – The semiconductor industry is struggling with shrinking demand and increased government restrictions. Moreover, the current inflationary pressures will likely hurt consumer spending, further dampening the overall demand. Thus, selling fundamentally weak semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) could be wise. Continue reading…

Shweta KumariBy Shweta Kumari

Sep 15, 2022


After witnessing booming demand amid global supply chain issues during the pandemic, the semiconductor industry is facing a slowdown. The world chip sales growth has fallen for six straight months. Despite strong government support, many chipmakers have slashed billions of dollars off their planned capital expenditure due to shrinking consumer demand.

The inflationary pressures and fears of a recession have slumped the demand for semiconductors from electronics, automotive, and other sectors for the second consecutive month in August.

Moreover, earlier this month, the government instructed NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to halt shipments of several artificial intelligence computing chips to China as a part of a technological crackdown on Beijing amid tensions in Taiwan. According to Reuters, the Biden administration plans to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. shipments of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools.

Furthermore, the global semiconductor revenue is expected to decline by 7.4% in 2022 compared to a 26.3% increase last year. With slowing consumer demand, this revenue decline will likely continue through 2023, with semiconductor revenues projected to decline 2.5% in the year.

Given the industry’s bleak outlook, it could be wise to sell fundamentally weak chip stocks Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) before they fall further.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD operates as a global semiconductor company in Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers.

AMD’s non-GAAP operating expenses increased 71.8% year-over-year to $1.56 billion for the second quarter ended June 25, 2022. Its operating income amounted to $526 million, registering a decline of 36.7% year-over-year, while its net income decreased 37% year-over-year to $447 million. The company’s EPS decreased 53.4% year-over-year to $0.27 for the same period.

Street expects AMD’s EPS to decrease 3.2% year-over-year to $1.09 for the fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2023. The stock has declined 46.2% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $77.45.

AMD’s POWR Ratings reflect its poor prospects. It has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

AMD has a D grade for Stability. It is ranked #81 of 94 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. Click here to see the other ratings of AMD for Growth, Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)

MRVL is engaged in designing, developing, and selling integrated circuits and other infrastructure semiconductor solutions. The company’s offerings cater to five markets: data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking, consumer, and automotive/industrial.

MRVL’s operating expenses increased 17% year-over-year to $746.90 million for the fiscal second quarter ended July 30, 2022. The company’s total liabilities stood at $6.63 billion, compared to $6.41 billion for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Its current liabilities increased 55.2% to $2.15 billion, compared to $1.38 billion for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022.

The stock has lost 44.7% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $48.41.

MRVL’s POWR Ratings reflect weak prospects. The stock has an overall rating of D, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system.

It has a D grade for Value, Stability, and Quality. Within the same industry, it is ranked #83. To see the other ratings of MRVL for Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

AMD shares were trading at $76.50 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.95 (-1.23%). Year-to-date, AMD has declined -46.84%, versus a -16.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Shweta Kumari


Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MRVLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Yes Investors...It’s a Bear Market

Investors were once again foolishly bidding up stocks coming into the inflation report Tuesday morning. Bulls were slaughtered when they found out that inflation is not fading away and that likely spells more economic pain on the way as the Fed will need to stay on the rate hike war path. Bears are back in charge. And perhaps ready to mount an attack on the recent lows of 3,636 for the S&P 500 (SPY). And likely much lower. Why is that? And how can you stay on the right side of the trading action? The answers await you in the article below...
Sep 14, 2022 | 6:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Potential Paths for the Stock Market

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. It's time to buckle down and get serious for the last 3 months of the year before things once again go on hiatus during the second half of December. Given the onslaught of news and historical developments, there's no reason to expect that this won't continue in the final months of this year. In today's commentary, I want to preview the 2 potential paths for the S&P 500 (SPY) I see into year-end and then I want to cover some reasons to adjust our trading strategy given recent developments. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 13, 2022 | 9:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 EV Supply Chain Stocks With Bright Futures

EV sales are booming and are expected to displace gas-powered cars within a decade as the primary mode of transportation. Rather than trying to pick winners and losers among the manufacturers, investors should bet on key companies that are part of the supply chain. 2 of these companies are Freeport McMoran (FCX) and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM).
Sep 15, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm

Read More Stories

More Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMD News