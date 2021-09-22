The popularity of the hybrid work culture has fostered greater demand for high-speed connectivity. The accelerated deployment of 5G and the widespread adoption of internet-based technologies are now the major growth drivers for the telecom industry.

The industry is evolving rapidly to stay abreast of heightened market demand for high-speed connectivity. In addition, companies are focusing on the development of AI-backed next-generation applications to strengthen their market positions. The global telecom services market is expected to reach $2.47 trillion by 2028, growing at a 5.4% CAGR of 5.4%.

Given this backdrop, we think quality international telecom stocks, América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

AMX provides integrated telecommunications services in Latin America and globally. The company’s offerings include wireless fixed voice services and data services. It is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

On September 15, AMX announced plans to sell 100% interest of its subsidiary Claro Panama, S.A. to Cable & Wireless Panama, S.A., an affiliate of prominent telecom company Liberty Latin America LTD (LILA). The $200 million sales price agreed upon is expected to improve AMX’s cash flow.

In its second fiscal quarter of 2021, AMX’s total revenue increased 0.4% year-over-year to MEX$252.51 billion ($12.55 billion), while its net income increased 119.6% from the same period last year to MEX$42.82 billion ($2.13 billion). The company’s earnings per ADR rose 156% year-over-year to $0.64.

A $0.32 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter (ending September 2021) indicates a 23.1% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the $12.80 billion consensus revenue estimate for the current quarter reflects an 8.6% year-over-year increase. AMX has gained 46.9% in price over the past year and 23.4% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $17.94.

AMX’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

AMX has a Growth, Value, Stability, and Quality grade of B. In the 48-stock, A-rated Telecom – Foreign industry, it is ranked #1. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for AMX (Momentum and Sentiment).

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT)

MBT is a telecommunication service provider operating mainly in Russia. It provides transmission of voice and data and internet access. The company is a subsidiary of Sistema Public Joint-Stock Financial Corporation and is based in Moscow.