Here’s Why Retail Stocks Could Underperform Over the Next Year

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AMZN – Retailers have outperformed in 2021 due to a unique mix of factors. They face some significant challenges in 2020 so investors should consider taking profits or even betting against the sector with this ETF.

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Sep 20, 2021


One interesting development in 2021 has been the outperformance of retailers who derive the bulk of their revenues from physical stores rather than e-commerce. The best illustration of this dynamic is the ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX).

CLIX invests in e-commerce companies like Amazon (AMZN), Chewy (CHWY), and Wayfair (W), while it shorts the stocks of retailers who derive the bulk of revenues from physical stores. 

CLIX made its debut in September of last year and soared during the most acute portion of the pandemic. However, since mid-February, it’s given back these gains and is down 30% from its peak as physical retailers have outperformed. 

It’s a stunning turnaround for physical retailers as this group suffered last year due to stores being shut down for parts of the year and many consumers opting to shop online due to concerns about the coronavirus. This only compounded the struggles for many retailers who have underperformed for most of the past decade with many high-profile bankruptcies in the space like Sears and JCPenney. 

Two factors behind their challenges are the decline in foot traffic to retail stores as online sales took a greater share of overall spending and the shrinking middle class. However, the surviving retailers earned a reprieve in 2021 due to a combination of pent-up demand for in-person shopping and stimulus-fueled consumers eager to spend. 

Despite this increase in earnings, I believe that investors should consider selling into this strength. The long-term issues that have plagued this group for the last decade continue to pose significant challenges. Additionally, the outlook for consumer spending for 2022 has deteriorated. Finally, retailers face the same issues as many businesses in terms of a tight labor market and rising costs but don’t necessarily have the ability to pass these onto customers.

Long-Term Challenges

Despite a sharp increase in foot traffic in 2021, longer-term trends are not supportive that this is the beginning of a new resurgence in people shopping at physical locations. The majority of young people prefer to shop and browse for products online and have been accustomed to that experience. 

Further, fulfillment and delivery times of online shopping continue to decrease, in addition to online sales having bigger margins. As a result, retailers have been scrambling to build their online presence and e-commerce sales channels to varying degrees of success. Those that can succeed at this endeavor will be among the companies that survive, while those that fail to do so will likely meet the same fate as JCPenney or Sears. 

Another challenge for retailers is that there was an overbuilding of retail stores over the last couple of decades in anticipation of continued growth that never materialized. Physical stores have massive costs in terms of rent, maintenance, and labor that negatively impact margins.

Outlook for Consumer Spending

One reason that retail did so well in 2021 was that consumers were flush with stimulus money, and they had above-average savings due to so many outlets for spending being unavailable in 2020.

2022 will likely feature a much different sense of circumstances. There will be no stimulus checks, and inflation will certainly eat into some portion of spending due to higher energy, food, and rents. Additionally, some of the pent-up demand that benefitted retailers will also likely be exhausted next year.

Therefore, investors should expect that retailers will feel the brunt of the pain from less discretionary spending in 2021.

Rising Costs

So, while retailers may see less demand than in 2020, they are certain to see higher costs. There is the most wage pressure at the lower end of the spectrum, and retailers tend to hire from this group. They also tend to increase hiring during the holiday season which might also prove to be difficult given the shortage of workers.

Another issue that retailers face is that shipping costs have exponentially increased over the past year. These higher costs will also certainly eat into margins and make it more difficult to ensure that retailers have the hottest selling items on their shelves.

Conclusion

These three factors – rising costs, weakening consumer spending, and the sector’s long-term struggles – mean that investors should be cautious when looking at retail stocks and not be seduced by last year’s stellar results. 

Discover Today’s Best Growth Stocks

This article was written by Jaimini Desai, Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com.  Jaimini has been dialed into the hottest trends in investing:

  • Electric Vehicles
  • 5G
  • Internet of Things
  • Cloud Computing
  • Genomics
  • And Much More

If you would like to see more of his best growth stock ideas, then click the link below.

See Jaimini Desai’s Favorite Growth Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

AMZN shares were trading at $3,361.33 per share on Monday morning, down $101.19 (-2.92%). Year-to-date, AMZN has gained 3.21%, versus a 16.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of POWR Growth newsletter. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AMZNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CHWYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CLIXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in this early edition of his 2022 Stock Market Outlook. Read on for full details below...
Sep 16, 2021 | 11:20am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below…
Sep 16, 2021 | 6:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm

Read More Stories

More Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AMZN News