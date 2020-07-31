Cannabis Stock Weekly Recap

: APHA | Aphria Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

APHA – The cannabis sector ended flat for the week. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) came close to trading in single digits and Aphria (APHA) recorded a $99 million loss.

By Aaron Missere
Jul 31, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Though the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) ended up flat on the week, the cannabis stocks saw tremendous volatility.

The week started off on a high note as investors geared up for the start of Q2 earnings. Cannabis stocks gained heavily on Monday and Tuesday as speculation surrounding Aphria (APHA) earnings would yield another blowout quarter. Unfortunately, APHA reported a large loss due to impairment charges and weaker than expected earnings.

Aurora Cannabis Traded Close to Single Digits

At the beginning of the week Aurora Cannabis (ACB) surged with the rest of the cannabis stocks in anticipation of positive earnings results from APHA. However, after APHA disappointed, ACB plunged and closed the week at $10.20.

In the past 2.5 months, ACB has been in a steady downtrend as hype and speculation has fizzled since their last earnings report. If ACB cannot deliver in the second quarter, then investors should brace for impact as the stock could fall below $10 again. Management needs to announce a new full-time CEO to bring confidence back to shareholders and the company needs to ensure it achieves positive EBITDA the following quarter.

Aphria Records $99 Million Dollar Loss

APHA recorded a $99 million dollar loss in its most recent earnings report. The company also reported a net loss of 29 cents per share, a huge miss compared to analyst expectations of CA$-0.03 per share. Revenue came in at $113.85 million, up 18% from a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenues of $102.31 million. Net cannabis sales came in at 39.79 million USD, down from 41.66 million USD in the previous quarter. APHA’s Kilograms sold also fell as sales slowed after the initial buying surge triggered by the pandemic.

If APHA had a tough quarter in Q2 then investors should brace for impact when companies like Aurora Cannabis (ACB) or Canopy Growth (CGC) report earnings, as they have substantially lagged APHA’s in profits. This marks the ongoing struggles the cannabis sector continues to face as the global economy attempts to get back on its feet after the COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, the United States recorded a historic 33% plunge in GDP as Q2 looks like it will be the most challenging quarter of the year.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

How HIGH Can This Tech Bubble Fly?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

APHA shares rose $0.02 (+0.42%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, APHA has declined -8.43%, versus a 2.49% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaron Missere


Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
APHAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ACBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CGCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MJGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NASDAQ: AMZN | Amazon.com, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Best Stocks of All Time!

I bought Amazon (AMZN) and Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 for phenomenal gains to date. Let’s discuss what they have in common and how that will help us find more big winners in the years ahead.
Jul 31, 2020 | 8:00pm
NYSE: ASG | Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

My 9.5% Income Secret Lets You Retire Rich (on $300K)

How to utilize closed-end funds (CEFs), like Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG), to generate 9.5% payouts and retire rich.
Jul 31, 2020 | 6:59pm
NASDAQ: MSFT | Microsoft Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

A Pullback in Microsoft Could Entice Price-Sensitive Investors

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT), one of the largest companies in the world, has made a modest pull-back after reporting earnings last week. If shares continue to slide, this would be a buying opportunity for investors.
Jul 31, 2020 | 6:25pm
NASDAQ: REGN | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks With Insider Selling

Companies working on a coronavirus vaccine have seen insane gains. So, it's interesting to note the high levels of insider selling in some of these companies. REGN, MRNA, QDEL, and VXRT are stocks in which insiders are dumping shares following recent price increases.
Jul 31, 2020 | 5:59pm
NYSE: XLU | SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 4 "Dividend Paying" ETFs

Dividend stocks are attractive in the current environment, because of low rates and economic uncertainty. Dividend-paying ETFs are even better, because there's less risk. XLU, FUTY, DLN, and IWX are your best bets.
Jul 31, 2020 | 5:54pm

Read More Stories

More Aphria Inc. Common Shares (APHA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All APHA News