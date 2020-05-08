Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

This week Aphria (APHA) announced that its subsidiary in Malta, ASG Pharma received the European Union’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.

With this new certification APHA is now allowed to produce and research medical marijuana products at its facility in Malta and has the ability to now import cannabis resin and dried flowers along with being able to package and distribute GMP-compliant cannabis products all across Europe. This is a huge step for APHA as they continue to execute and expand on their international growth initiatives.

On APHA’s last earnings call the company confirmed that the analytical laboratory it’s constructing in Malta will be fully operational in the second half of its fiscal 2020. APHA intends to perform cannabis processing and packaging operations at this facility.

Although Malta is a small country, the real reason investors should be excited about this announcement is that APHA will now be able to ship its products across Europe where medical marijuana use is legal. This is APHA’s third EU GMP certification this year. The company received an EU GMP certifications for its Aphria One Facility in Ontario, as well as for another subsidiary, Avanti Rx Analytics.

This recent certification will undoubtedly help APHA gain traction in the medical cannabis market which is one of Europe’s most profitable sectors.

Aphria CEO Irwin D. Simon had some positive remarks on the recent certification, “We are pleased to receive EU GMP certification for ASG in Malta, our third facility to achieve this milestone, which really speaks to the Company’s commitment to quality. We remain excited about growth opportunities as this increases our ability to serve, and further strengthens Aphria’s leadership, in the European Union.”

The company’s ASG facility is a high-capacity EU GMP-certified lab that is well-positioned to become their foundation for testing, research, and development of medical cannabis in Europe.

ASG will also provide additional capacity for importing, processing, packaging, and distribution of the Company’s EU-GMP certified cannabis products in Europe.

This announcement marks yet another milestone for APHA. This certification will help boost its presence in Europe and help the company continue grow, even during these challenging economic times.

(Disclosure: The author is long APHA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

REVISED 2020 Stock Market Outlook– Discover why there is more downside ahead and the Top 10 picks for the bear market.

APHA shares were trading at $3.75 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.11 (+3.02%). Year-to-date, APHA has declined -28.16%, versus a -9.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Aaron Missere

Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article