Will Aphria Be the Most Profitable Canadian Cannabis Company in 2020?

: APHA | Aphria Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

APHA – The issue of a lack of profitability for cannabis companies came into the spotlight in 2019.  Yet, one company that has bucked this trend is Aphria (APHA).

By Aaron Missere
Apr 16, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

 

The issue of a lack of profitability for cannabis companies came into the spotlight in 2019.  Yet, one company that has bucked this trend is Aphria (APHA). 

APHA has consistently been able to generate profits in the past year and in its quarterly earnings report released yesterday, they once again accomplished this.  The company reported a surprise fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations.

As a result, their stock traded up 3%, as the stock market declined. 

APHA reported net cannabis revenues that increased 65% from the prior quarter. This was also the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA, which makes APHA the only large-cap Canadian LP to do so. 

They reported an operating income of $8.7 million along with adjusted EBITDA from cannabis operations of $6 Million. This figure increased 78% from the prior quarter and that means a lot to us especially during these tough times. APHA can now produce cannabis for less than $1 per gram as they continue to improve efficiency.

Gross revenue for adult-use cannabis was $44.7 million in the third quarter, which indicates an increase of 54% from the prior quarter. This marks the company’s 5th consecutive quarter of growth. Net cannabis revenues came in at $55.6 million in the third quarter which indicates an increase of 65% from the last quarter. Revenues jumped substantially to $144.4 million in the third quarter, an increase of 96% last year’s quarter. This revenue number also indicates a 20% jump from last quarter which says a lot as the company faced increasing uncertainty around consumer demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

APHA ended the third quarter with a strong balance sheet and liquidity which included $515.1 million in cash. 

APHA’s CEO Irwin D. Simon said, “We are proud of our sustained growth in Canada and continued expansion of our international capabilities. During this unprecedented time, the well-being of our employees, patients, consumers, partners and the communities we operate in is our primary focus. Our facilities, offices and patient care teams remain open and operational to continue to provide our patients and consumers with what we believe is best-in-class care and service with appropriate measures in place to protect the health and safety of employees.” 

Simon also said, “As we face uncertain times, I am proud of how the Aphria team has come together to navigate these uncharted waters. Going forward, we believe Aphria continues to be differentiated in the cannabis industry through our brands, cultivation expertise, high-quality standards, cash position, and balance sheet. We continue to focus on the highest return opportunities for growth and long-term value creation.”

Considering how the cannabis industry has performed in the past year, as well as the overall economic environment, APHA had a fantastic quarter.  If the company can continue to grow its market share in the Canadian market, while focusing on its international efforts, APHA has a chance at becoming the most profitable Canadian cannabis company. 

(Disclosure: The author is long APHA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

Investors Beware: It’s Still Really Bad Out There!

APHA shares were trading at $3.51 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.26 (-6.90%). Year-to-date, APHA has declined -32.76%, versus a -13.45% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaron Missere


Aaron is an experienced investor who is also the CEO of Departures Capital. His primary focus is on the cannabis industry. He also hosts a weekly show on YouTube about marijuana stocks. Learn more about Aaron’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
APHAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Top Stories on StockNews.com

NYSE: JPM | JP Morgan Chase & Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

What Bank & JPM Earnings Say About the Recession?

Take advantage of recent earnings report data from the banking industry on stocks like: JPM.
Apr 16, 2020 | 2:32pm
: APHA | Aphria Inc. Common Shares News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Aphria Be the Most Profitable Canadian Cannabis Company in 2020?

The issue of a lack of profitability for cannabis companies came into the spotlight in 2019.  Yet, one company that has bucked this trend is Aphria (APHA)
Apr 16, 2020 | 2:21pm
NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors Beware: It’s Still Really Bad Out There!

Some believe the new bull market (SPY) has already arrived. Sorry to say that most signs point to this being a bear market rally and more downside ahead. Here is why...
Apr 16, 2020 | 9:29am
NYSE: VZ | Verizon Communications Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 4 Communication Stocks as Demand Rises

The “stay @ home” movement has certainly been a positive for more communication demand...which is a positive for these 4 stocks: VZ, SO, BEP and CVA. Here is why...
Apr 16, 2020 | 9:12am
NYSE: SO | Southern Company (The) News, Ratings, and Charts

3 “Safe & Secure” Utility Stocks for the Next Leg Lower

If you believe the bear market is not over, then better grab up these safe income producing utility stocks now: SO, BEP and CVA. Here is why...
Apr 16, 2020 | 8:41am

Read More Stories

More Aphria Inc. Common Shares (APHA) News View All

Event/DateSymbolNews DetailStart PriceEnd PriceChangePOWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All APHA News
Page generated in 1.307 seconds.