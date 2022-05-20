Is Aptiv a Winner in the Auto Parts Industry?

NYSE: APTV | Aptiv PLC News, Ratings, and Charts

APTV – Aptiv PLC (APTV) should benefit from strong global demand in the auto parts sector. However, given supply chain disruptions, will the company be able to maintain its market standing? Let’s discuss.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

May 20, 2022


Aptiv PLC (APTV) in Dublin, Ireland, designs, manufactures, and distributes car components worldwide. The company delivers electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors. The company’s shares are down 30.7% in price over the past year and 42.5% year-to-date, closing yesterday’s trading session at $94.93.

In February, the company priced $700 million of 2.4% senior notes due 2025, $800 million of 3.250% senior notes due 2032, and $1 billion of 4.15% senior notes due 2052. The notes are being issued in conjunction with Aptiv Corporation, an indirect subsidiary of the company, and will be guaranteed by Aptiv Global Financing Limited, another indirect subsidiary. However, using debt financing to fund its operations could raise investor skepticism about its prospects.

Furthermore, Last month, investment analysts at Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from a “neutral” to an “underweight” rating.

Here is what could shape APTV’s performance in the near term:

Headwinds

This month, after COVID-19 infections were found among its workers, APTV halted delivery of parts from a Shanghai facility that supplies Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and General Motors Co. (GM) over the weekend. The stoppage of APTV shipments might be a blow for Tesla, which had expected to restore output in Shanghai to pre-lockdown levels before the city closed to contain a wave of illnesses, forcing a halt that lasted much of April. Also, this could impact APTV’s revenue growth in the near term.

Mixed Financials

APTV’s net sales increased 3.9% year-over-year to $4.18 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Its cash and cash equivalents grew 55.4% for the three months ended to $4.88 billion.

However, its total operating expenses increased 9.1% from its year-ago value to $3.92 billion. Its operating income declined 40.3% from the prior-year quarter to $256 million. And the company’s net income narrowed 69.8% from its year-ago value to $89 million. Its EPS amounted to $0.27 over this period.

Mixed Profitability

APTV’s $768 million trailing-12-months cash from operations is 381.5% higher than the $159.49 million industry average. Its 4.6% trailing-12-months CAPEX/Sales is 64.4% higher than the 2.8% industry average. And its trailing-12-months ROA, net income margin, and ROE are 69.2%, 63.4%, and 77.8% lower than their respective industry averages. Also, its 14.6% trailing-12-months gross profit margin is 59.8% lower than the 36.3% industry average.

Premium Valuation

In terms of forward Non-GAAP P/E, the stock is currently trading at 24.01x, which is 108.5% higher than the 11.51x industry average. Also, its 1.55x forward EV/Sales is 48.8% higher than the 1.04x industry average. APTV’s 1,43x forward Price/Sales is 58.9% higher than the 0.90x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

APTV has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. APTV has a D grade for Value and a C for Quality and Growth. Its higher-than-industry valuation is in sync with the Value grade. In addition, the company’s mixed profitability and financials are consistent with the Quality and Growth grade.

Among the 69 stocks in the C-rated Auto Parts industry, APTV is ranked #51.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can view APTV ratings for Stability, Momentum, and Sentiment here.

Bottom Line

While increased demand for auto parts, and technical advancements in manufacturing processes are driving the expansion of the auto parts sector in the United States, recent analysts’ downgrades on the stock are concerning. In addition, the stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $108.61 and $143.38, respectively, indicating bearish sentiment. Furthermore, given its lofty valuation, we think investors should wait before scooping up its shares.

How Does Aptiv Plc (APTV) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While APTV has an overall C rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (ITRN), Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (MGDDY), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

APTV shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, APTV has declined -42.45%, versus a -17.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
APTVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ITRNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GPCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MGDDYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Aptiv PLC (APTV) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All APTV News