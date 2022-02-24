Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities a REIT Worth Buying?

NYSE: ARE | Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

ARE – Shares of Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) have dipped in price over the past few months despite the company making several operational advances. In addition, the company’s recent announcement related to its debt financing appears to have compounded investors’ concerns. So, is it worth betting on the stock now? Let’s discuss.

Pragya PandeyBy Pragya Pandey

Feb 24, 2022


Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) in Pasadena, Calif., is the first, longest-tenured, and most pioneering owner, operator, and developer solely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. The stock’s price has retreated by 10% over the past three months and 5.5% over the past month.

In addition, closing yesterday’s trading session at $185.75, the stock is currently trading 17.4% below its 52-week-high of $224.95.

Last month, the company closed a public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at $210.00 per share. The company expects to use the net proceeds to fund pending acquisitions and the construction of highly leased development and redevelopment projects, with any remaining proceeds being used for general working capital and other corporate purposes.

Here’s what could shape ARE’s performance in the near term:

Debt Financing

This month, ARE announced the pricing of a public offering of $800 million of 2.950% senior notes due 2034 and $1 billion of 3.550% senior notes due 2052. The notes will be unsecured obligations of the company and will be entirely and unconditionally guaranteed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, L.P., the company’s indirectly 100% owned subsidiary. ARE intends to use the net proceeds from the 2.950% senior notes due 2034 for general corporate purposes, which may include reducing the outstanding balance on its unsecured senior line of credit, reducing its outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program, repaying other debt, and selective property development, redevelopment, or acquisition.

Premium Valuations

In terms of trailing-12-months Price/Book, the stock is currently trading at 52.11x, which is 28.4% higher than the 40.59x industry average. Also, its 16.66x forward EV/Sales multiple is 42.5% higher than the 11.69x industry average. And ARE’s forward Price/Sales of 12.07x is 75.2% higher than the 6.89x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

ARE has an overall D rating, which equates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. ARE has a D grade for Value which is justified given the company’s higher-than-industry valuations.

Of the 14 stocks in the D-rated REITs – Office industry, ARE is ranked #13.

Beyond what I’ve stated above, one can view ARE ratings for Growth, Quality, Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum here.

Bottom Line

While the company should benefit from a high inflationary environment, its recent equity and debt financing exhibit its inability to generate sufficient cash flows to fund its operations. This has raised investors’ concerns related to its prospects. In addition, the stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $202.80 and $198.02, respectively, indicating bearish sentiment. So, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While ARE has an overall D rating, one might want to consider its industry peers, City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

ARE shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, ARE has declined -16.69%, versus a -13.48% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Pragya Pandey


Pragya is an equity research analyst and financial journalist with a passion for investing. In college she majored in finance and is currently pursuing the CFA program and is a Level II candidate. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AREGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CIOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
APYRFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DON’T Buy Value Stocks!

Traditional value investing has 3 serious flaws that plague investors. But don’t mistake that for thinking that value investing doesn’t work. The key is to eliminate these flaws to uncover consistent winners that greatly top the S&P 500 (SPY). In fact, we will share with you a value strategy that has topped the overall market by nearly 4 to 1. Read on below for more…
Feb 18, 2022 | 6:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Retail Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

Retail stocks had an outstanding year in 2021 due to the stimulus payments and pandemic improvement. Find out what's in store for the sector in 2022 and why you should consider high-quality stocks like Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (CVS).
Feb 22, 2022 | 3:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Must-Own Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates several times this year are expected to keep the stock market volatile. So, it could be wise to scoop up shares of fundamentally sound large-cap solid stocks Centene (CNC), Genuine Parts (GPC), LKQ (LKQ), and Albertsons (ACI) for stable returns. These stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system and have solid growth attributes.
Feb 22, 2022 | 11:32am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. That is why volatility keeps coming wave after wave. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 Best Stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Feb 10, 2022 | 6:41pm

Read More Stories

More Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ARE News