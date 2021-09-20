A master limited partnership (MLP) is a for-profit business venture that operates as a publicly listed limited partnership. This corporate structure is like a limited partnership, but these shares are traded on stock markets. Simply put, MLPs enjoy tax benefits like limited partnerships and offer liquidity like publicly traded securities.

MLPs are considered low-risk investments because they provide steady income in the form of constant cash distribution. Because the Democratic Party has outlined proposed tax hikes on corporations to invest in the nation’s social safety net and climate initiatives, and Treasury yields remain volatile ahead of an upcoming Fed meeting, MLPs could be ideal bets now.

Strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects make Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP), and Star Group L.P. (SGU) solid bets now. These MLPs are currently trading below $30 and have a ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that produces and sells coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. Illinois Basin; Appalachia; and Minerals are the three operational segments of the Tulsa, Okla.-based company. In addition , the company provides various industrial and mining technology products and services, including miner and equipment tracking systems and proximity detection systems.

During the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, ARLP’s revenue increased 42% year-over-year to $362.44 million. Its operating income came in at $55.01 million, compared to a $35.10 million operating loss in the prior-year quarter. The company reported $44.04 million in net income, compared to a net loss of $46.66 million in the same period last year. Its EPS amounted to $0.34, versus a $0.37 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

A $1.26 consensus EPS estimate for the current year represents a 223.5% improvement year-over-year. Likewise, $1.52 billion the consensus revenue estimate for 2021 represents a 14.6% increase from the same period last year. ARLP has gained 199.4% over the past year and 115.2% so far this year to close yesterday’s trading session at $9.64.

ARLP’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall A rating, which translates to Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

ARLP is also rated an A grade for Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality. Within the A-rated MLPs – Other industry, it is ranked #1 of 11 stocks.

ARLP is also rated an A grade for Value, Stability, and Growth.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)

WLKP in Houston, Tex., acquires, develops, and manages ethylene manufacturing plants and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. In addition, it sells ethylene co-products directly to other parties on a spot or contract basis, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.