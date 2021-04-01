Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Broadcom vs. Qualcomm: Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy?

NASDAQ: AVGO | Broadcom Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AVGO – The 5G revolution is here and many companies are poised to benefit from this groundbreaking technology, including chipmakers Broadcom (AVGO) and Qualcomm (QCOM). But which stock is a better buy now? Read more to find out.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Apr 1, 2021


5G stocks are attracting more investing dollars with each passing day. If your portfolio does not yet have a 5G stock, it is time to considering adding one. Even if you own one or several 5G stocks, it is in your interest to keep an eye on the industry to see which stocks have the best growth outlook.

5G will prove even more important as time progresses. These uber-fast wireless connections will shape how business is conducted and improve the human experience. Though it has taken a while for 5G to be implemented, this technology is becoming ubiquitous.

Broadcom (AVGO) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are two of the more intriguing 5G stocks. Let’s delve into each’s nuances to determine which is more worthy of a place in your portfolio.

A Look at AVGO

AVGO makes semiconductor chips used to power 5G devices. Examples of AVGO semiconductor products include integrated circuits for specific applications, microwave components, and optoelectronics radio frequency components.

AVGO is different from QCOM in that it does not sell cellular modems of the standalone variety or mobile applications processors. AVGO’s chips have considerable value as they are essential to enabling smartphones’ wireless capabilities, meaning the company will benefit from 5G technology. It is important to note that the 5G transition is steering AVGO’s top customers, such as Apple (AAPL), to buy its most advanced cellular chips. Such chips are comparably expensive, meaning AVGO will be raking in cash for years to come.

AVGO has an overall grade of A in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has B grades in the Stability, Growth, Sentiment, and Quality components. Click here to find out how AVGO fares in the Value and Momentum components.

Of the 99 stocks in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, AVGO is ranked second. You can find other top stocks in that industry by clicking here.

Of the 31 analysts who have issued recommendations on the stock, seven consider it a Strong Buy, nineteen consider it a Buy, and five consider it a Hold. 

A Look at QCOM

QCOM generates revenue through selling chips such as application processors to companies that make smartphones. QCOM also relies on wireless patents to drive revenue. These patents are licensed to businesses that sell cellular-capable devices. QCOM is all in on 5G, leading the transition hoping that this breakthrough technology will catalyze revenue. QCOM’s 5G modem, dubbed “Snapdragon X50”, can handle download speeds of multi-gigabits.

QCOM has an overall grade of B, which translates into a Buy in our POWR Ratings service. QCOM has an A grade in the Growth component and B grades in the Value and Momentum components. If you are curious as to how QCOM grades in the Stability, Sentiment, and Quality components, click here to find out.

Of the 99 publicly traded companies in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, QCOM is ranked 12th. 

Analysts are bullish on QCOM, establishing an average target price of $172.27. A spike to this level would equate to an increase of more than 25%. The highest analyst target price for QCOM is a whopping $200. Of the 31 analysts who have issued recommendations on QCOM, nine consider it a Strong Buy, 14 consider it a Buy, and eight consider it a Hold. 

Which is the Better Buy?

AVGO is particularly appealing as it has an attractively low forward P/E ratio of 16.95 and a dividend of 3.16%. QCOM’s dividend is a comparably low 2%. QCOM’s forward P/E ratio of 17.71 is also a bit higher than AVGO’s.

Choosing between these 5G stocks is clearly challenging. However, the POWR Ratings provide some clarity. AVGO has a superior POWR Rating, ultimately making it the better of the two stocks.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

Unlock the POWR in Your Portfolio!

AVGO shares rose $7.34 (+1.58%) in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, AVGO has gained 8.41%, versus a 6.83% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AVGOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QCOMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is the Bull Market Out of Breath?

Stocks do not go straight up. Instead we see lengthy bull runs followed by extended pullbacks and consolidation periods. That certainly seems to be the story for the S&P 500 (SPY) since mid-February as we struggle to get above 4,000. Why is this happening? And what is the game plan for what comes next? We cover that and more in this week’s commentary. Read on…
Mar 31, 2021 | 12:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Cathie Wood Loves (Not Named Tesla)

Cathie Wood is a highly regarded investor on Wall Street. Her reputation has been built on her ability to predict companies’ long-term growth potential, while most investors bet on short-term returns. After successfully leveraging Tesla’s (TSLA) growth to boost her ETF management company, Ark Investments, Wood is now betting on Baidu (BIDU), Trimble (TRMB), and Deere (DE). So, how can we not take a closer look at these names?
Mar 30, 2021 | 3:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Thor Rides Hot RV Trend to Become Stock of the Week

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen many of the winners of 2020 experience meaningful corrections. Yet, this is creating a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks like Thor Industries (THO). The RV market saw a surge in sales due to the pandemic, but the popularity of RVs is not going to end even after the pandemic. So, investors should buy the dip. Read on for more…
Mar 29, 2021 | 3:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Overvalued Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid in April

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is witnessing a market correction because investors are concerned about the high valuations of prominent players in the sector. Also, rising Treasury yields are providing investors with attractive investment alternatives. Hence, we think overvalued EV companies Tesla (TSLA) and Fisker (FSR) are best avoided now.
Mar 30, 2021 | 12:53pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Thor Rides Hot RV Trend to Become Stock of the Week

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen many of the winners of 2020 experience meaningful corrections. Yet, this is creating a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks like Thor Industries (THO). The RV market saw a surge in sales due to the pandemic, but the popularity of RVs is not going to end even after the pandemic. So, investors should buy the dip. Read on for more…
Mar 29, 2021 | 3:31pm

Read More Stories

More Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AVGO News