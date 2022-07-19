Is Boeing Stock a Buy or Sell at $150?

NYSE: BA | Boeing Co. News, Ratings, and Charts

BA – Aerospace and defense giant Boeing (BA) reported disappointing fiscal 2022 first quarter results. Furthermore, its near-term prospects look bleak due to ongoing regulatory issues, uncertain demand, input price inflation, and increasing odds of a recession. However, considering the stock’s 6.2% gain over the past month, is BA a buy or sell at the current price level? Read on to find out….

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Jul 19, 2022


With more than a $90 billion market cap, The Boeing Company (BA) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital segments.

The aerospace and defense giant has been facing continued regulatory concerns and uncertainty surrounding demand for its core products. On July 2, BA’s Chief Executive, Dave Calhoun, said that the plane maker could be forced to cancel the 737 Max 10 over potential regulatory issues.

BA has more than 640 orders for MAX 10 plans from 17 airlines. The company has a deadline of December to win approval for the 737 MAX 10, the significant member of its best-selling single-aisle airplane family.

Furthermore, the current macroeconomic environment has added new concerns for Boeing’s investors. The company’s sales could be affected by the Russia-Ukraine war causing a spike in oil prices, record-high inflation, and increasing the odds of a recession.

While the geopolitical tensions have benefitted the defense sector, BA’s wider-than-expected first-quarter loss and a sharp decline in revenue weighed on investor sentiment. The stock has plummeted 34.4% in price over the past six months and 29.9% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $147.72.

It is currently trading 39.7% below its 52-week high of $241.15, which it hit on August 12, 2021. However, the stock has gained 5.7% over the past month.

Here is what could influence BA’s performance in the near term:

Weak Financials

For the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, BA’s revenue declined 8.1% year-over-year to $13.99 billion. Its costs and expenses for the first quarter amounted to $13.65 billion. Its loss from operations widened substantially from the year-ago value to $1.17 billion.

BA’s loss before income taxes stood at $1.62 billion, compared to a $572 million reported in the prior-year period. In addition, the company’s net loss and loss per share came in at $1.24 billion and $2.06, worsening 121.4% and 123.9% year-over-year, respectively.

Bleak Growth Prospects

Analysts expect the company’s revenues to rise 18.8% year-over-year to $74.03 billion in fiscal 2022 (ending December 31, 2022). However, the consensus loss per share estimate is expected to come at $1.34 for the year.

Also, the company’s loss per share for the fiscal 2022 second quarter (ended June 2022) is expected to come in at $0.16, widening 140% year-over-year. Furthermore, the company has missed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Low Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month gross profit margin, BA’s 6.14% is 79.3% lower than the 29.59% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 0.09% is 99.4% lower than the 13.17% industry average. Likewise, the stock’s trailing-12-month CAPEX/Sales of 1.70% is 41.2% lower than the industry average of 2.89%.

Furthermore, BA’s trailing-12-month ROTC and ROTA are negative at 2.89% and 3.60%, respectively.

High Valuation

In terms of forward EV/Sales, BA’s 1.78x is 14.1% higher than the 1.56x industry average. Its 26.56x forward EV/EBITDA is 169.9% higher than the 9.84x industry average. In addition, the stock’s 76.34x forward Price/Cash Flow is 503.6% higher than the 12.65x industry average.

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

BA’s overall rating of D translates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BA has a grade of F for Growth, consistent with analysts’ weak bottom-line estimates. In addition, the stock has a D grade for Quality, in sync with its lower-than-industry profit margins.

BA is ranked #64 out of 77 stocks in the Air/Defense Services industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given BA grades for Value, Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum. Get all the BA ratings here.

Bottom Line

BA reported disappointing fiscal 2022 first-quarter results. Moreover, the company has been under pressure due to continued quality concerns and slowing demand for its core products. Also, the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds could dampen the company’s performance.

Given BA’s poor financials, bleak growth prospects, low profitability, and frothy valuation, we think the stock is best avoided now.

How Does Boeing Company (BA) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While BA has an overall POWR Rating of D, one could check out these other stocks within the Air/Defense Services industry: Moog Inc. (MOG.A) with a rating of A and Astronics Corporation (ATRO) and Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (ISSC) with a B rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

BA shares were trading at $155.83 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $8.11 (+5.49%). Year-to-date, BA has declined -22.60%, versus a -16.88% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MOG.AGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ATROGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ISSCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Don’t Be a Sucker…the Worst Is Still to Come

Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.…
Jul 16, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks to Beat the Bear Market

2022 is a challenging year for the market. After battling surging inflation for the first six months, another threat is emerging with rising recession risk. Biotech stocks could be a place where investors can find outperformance given their low valuations and strong long-term fundamentals.
Jul 18, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What is the Next Bear Market Catalyst?

2022 has not been fun as the S&P 500 (SPY) has spent the better part of the last month in bear market territory. For as painful as that is there is good reason to believe that the worst is still to come. Why is that? How much lower can stocks go? And what is the game plan for trading this unique market environment? The answer to that and more awaits you in this timely commentary below...
Jul 13, 2022 | 6:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Semiconductor Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner

Despite industry headwinds, solid demand for semiconductors has helped the industry remain afloat. Moreover, significant federal funding could be on the horizon that aims to boost the industry. So, we think investors should not wait any longer to scoop up fundamentally strong semiconductor stocks United Microelectronics (UMC), STMicroelectronics (STM), Broadcom (AVGO), and QUALCOMM (QCOM) now. Keep reading…
Jul 18, 2022 | 10:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

What is the Next Bear Market Catalyst?

2022 has not been fun as the S&P 500 (SPY) has spent the better part of the last month in bear market territory. For as painful as that is there is good reason to believe that the worst is still to come. Why is that? How much lower can stocks go? And what is the game plan for trading this unique market environment? The answer to that and more awaits you in this timely commentary below...
Jul 13, 2022 | 6:17am

Read More Stories

More Boeing Co. (BA) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BA News