Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) in Bethlehem, Pa., is a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. In comparison, Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) provides marketing solutions worldwide. The Sussex, Wis.-based company provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, and media planning.

Meme stocks have become a topic of interest since shares of video game retailer GameStop, Inc. (GME) witnessed the greatest short squeeze in history earlier this year, fueled by social media buzz. These stocks typically soar due to increased retail investor interest, triggered by chatter about them on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter. While meme stocks are usually risky investments, betting on those with solid growth prospects and strong financials could be rewarding.

BBIG has gained 183% in price over the past six months, while QUAD has slumped 25.6% over the period. Also, BBIG’s 494.9% gains year-to-date compare with QUAD’s 5.8% returns. Furthermore, in terms of past year’s performance, BBIG is the clear winner with 352.8% price gains versus QUAD’s 28.3%.

But which stock is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

On July 23, BBIG acquired Lomotif Private Limited, which owns the Lomotif short-form video platform, through its joint venture entity ZVV Media. The acquisition is expected to enhance the joint entity’s offering by adding a short-form video component to its overall ecosystem.

On June 30, QUAD sold its QuadExpress third-party logistics (3PL) business for $40 million. The sale aligns with the company’s strategy to optimize its product and service portfolio and create more value for its clients. QUAD plans to use the proceeds to continue to pay down debt and improve its debt leverage ratio.

Recent Financial Results

BBIG’s revenue decreased 48% year-over-year to $2.69 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its gross profit stood at $0.97 million, down 17% from the same period last year. Its net loss grew 11,207% from its year-ago loss to $183.67 million. The company’s net loss per share increased 2,750% year-over-year to $5.13.

QUAD’s net sales increased 18.7% year-over-year to $693.90 million in its fiscal second quarter, ended June 30. Its income from continuing operations grew 1,814.3% from its year-ago loss to $48 million, while its net earnings improved 245.1% year-over-year to $34.40 million. In addition, the company’s EPS improved 243.5% year-over-year to $0.66.

Past Financial Performance

BBIG’s total assets grew at a 132.6% CAGR over the past three years, while its revenues declined slightly over this period. In comparison , QUAD’s total assets and revenues declined at CAGRs of 10.2% and 10.4%, respectively, over the past three years.