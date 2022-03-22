Is Butterfly Network a Buy Under $6?

: BFLY | Butterfly Network, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BFLY – Digital health company Butterfly Network’s (BFLY) shares have plunged in price this year, closing the last trading session at $5.16. The stock is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, with the digital healthcare market growing rapidly, will the stock be able to regain forward momentum anytime soon? Read on.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Mar 22, 2022


Digital health company Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) in Guilford, Conn., develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. The company is principally engaged in offering a medical imaging system, Butterfly iQ. BFLY went public in February 2021 following its merger with an SPAC called Longview Acquisition Corp.

BFLY shares have slumped 71.5% in price over the past year and 22.9% year-to-date to close yesterday’s trading session at $5.16. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a downtrend. However, the stock has been up 14.2% over the past five days; perhaps investors have been encouraged by the company’s recent developments.

Earlier this month, BFLY announced that it received a grant of $5 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve maternal and fetal health. BFLY will provide 1,000 healthcare workers in Sub-Saharan Africa with Butterfly iQ+, the world’s only handheld, whole-body point-of-care ultrasound probe. Furthermore, a portion of this grant will be used to accelerate the launch of new maternal and fetal health capabilities. The increasing market reach and capability enhancements should help the company create long-term customers for its products.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Here is what could shape BFLY’s performance in the near term:

BFLY is in the Red

BFLY’s total revenue increased 21.3% year-over-year to $18.99 million in its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021. However, its gross profit for the quarter was $7.54 million, compared to gross profit of $8.70 million in the same period in the prior year, while its total gross margin was 39.7%, compared to 55.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Its loss from operations has increased 104% from its year-ago value to $45.31 million. And the company’s net loss and net loss per share came in at $15.22 million and $0.08, respectively, versus the prior-year quarter’s values of $22.94 million and $3.73.

Bottom Line Expected to Remain Negative

Analysts expect BFLY’s revenue and EPS to come in at $16.77 million and negative $0.26, respectively, in the current quarter ending March 31, 2022. The company’s revenue is expected to increase 27.4% in the next quarter and 33.5% in the current year, ending Dec. 31, 2022. But its EPS is expected to decline by 1,350% and 510.5%, respectively, in the quarter ending June 2022 and the current year. The Street expects the company’s EPS to remain negative at least until this year.

On the other hand, according to BFLY’s financial guidance for this year, the company expects its revenue to be approximately $83 million to $88 million, representing approximately 33% – 41% growth year-over-year. And its net loss is expected to be approximately $225 million – $245 million, while its adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately $175 million – $195 million.

Bleak Profitability

BFLY’s 49.61% gross profit margin is 11.9% lower than the 56.29% industry average. Its EBITDA margin and levered FCF margin of negative 273.72% and 223.65%, respectively, are substantially lower than the 5.32% and negative 1.55% industry averages.

Furthermore, BFLY’s ROE and ROTC of negative 75.58% and 40.91% compare with the negative 36.70% and 19.06% industry averages.

Patent Infringement Lawsuit

This month, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., a leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against BFLY in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, asserting seven patents. Fujifilm Sonosite seeks remedies, including damages related to the alleged infringement described as BFLY’s use, manufacturing, marketing, promotion, and sale of its IQ/IQ+ point of care ultrasound products. “We are proud to have a robust patent portfolio with over 800 patents issued and pending. We are aware of the lawsuit and are prepared to defend against any claims,” a BFLY spokesperson said.

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

BFLY has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a D grade for Quality, which is consistent with its negative profit margins.

BFLY has an F grade for Stability, which is in sync with its 24-month beta of 1.59.

Of the 167 stocks in the D-rated  Medical – Devices & Equipment industry, BFLY is ranked #151.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can also view BFLY’s grades for Sentiment, Growth, Momentum, and Value here.

View the top-rated stocks in the Medical – Devices & Equipment industry here.

Bottom Line

The digital disruption seen over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created immense growth opportunities for digital healthcare companies. BFLY’s impressive offerings should help the company grow in the long term. However, considering its current financial positioning and negative margins, we think it could be best to avoid the stock now.

How Does Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While BFLY has an overall POWR Rating of D, one might want to consider investing in the following Medical – Devices & Equipment stocks with an A (Strong Buy) rating: Fonar Corporation (FONR), Electromed, Inc. (ELMD), and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

BFLY shares rose $0.11 (+2.13%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, BFLY has declined -22.87%, versus a -6.44% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BFLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FONRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ELMDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ABTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Bulls and Bears alike need to take a step back and assess where things stand with the stock market (SPY). On the one hand high inflation, hawkish Fed and the Russia/Ukraine crisis are casting a dark cloud over the market. On the other hand, there is still many reasons to believe that this is just a temporary detour before the bull market gets back on track. To help explore these conflicting idea, 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has put together a timely new presentation: “REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook”. Read on for full details below plus link to see the presentation today...
Mar 17, 2022 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Undervalued Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on Dips

Despite the exacerbated logistical disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia, strong demand and government and private investments to ramp up semiconductor production should drive the industry’s growth. So, quality semiconductor stocks Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) and Alpha and Omega (AOSL), which are trading at discounts to their peers, could be wise bets now. Read on.
Mar 18, 2022 | 8:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Riding the Stock Market See-Saw

If you enjoy the volatile nature of the current stock market (SPY), then I recommend you get your head examined. For the other 99.9% of you, these are unsettling times and it requires a clear outlook and disciplined approach to navigating these choppy waters. Hopefully this updated market outlook helps you accomplish just that. Get the full story below...
Mar 16, 2022 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Best High-Yield Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Concerns over high inflation, multiple interest rate hikes this year, and deepening supply chain constraints due to the Russia-Ukraine war have fostered stomach-churning stock market volatility. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on high dividend-yielding blue-chip stocks for stable returns. Blue-chip stocks International Business Machines (IBM), Altria Group (MO), Southern Copper (SCCO), Dow (DOW), and W.P. Carey (WPC) are currently trading at discounts to their peers and offer high dividend yields. So, let’s look at these names.
Mar 17, 2022 | 3:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Riding the Stock Market See-Saw

If you enjoy the volatile nature of the current stock market (SPY), then I recommend you get your head examined. For the other 99.9% of you, these are unsettling times and it requires a clear outlook and disciplined approach to navigating these choppy waters. Hopefully this updated market outlook helps you accomplish just that. Get the full story below...
Mar 16, 2022 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BFLY News