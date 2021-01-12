Baidu Shares Soar on Electric Vehicle Joint Venture With Geely

NASDAQ: BIDU | Baidu, Inc., each representing one tenth Class A ordinary share News, Ratings, and Charts

BIDU – Electric vehicle stocks were one of the best-performers of 2020. This strength is continuing into 2021. Another indication of the trend is that companies like Baidu (BIDU) and Apple (AAPL) are working on their own EVs.

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Jan 12, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Since the March 2020 stock market low, electric vehicles have been one of the best-performing industries. From the bottom, the KraneShares Electric Vehicle and Mobility ETF (KARS) is up 194%. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up 74% over the same period.

Such strong performance has multiple consequences. It whets investors’ appetites for stocks in the sector, and companies that are adjacently connected. As a result, we’ve seen gains across a variety of different industries beyond EVs such as battery stocks, material stocks that supply metals used in batteries, charging stocks, auto components, and auto parts manufacturers. 

It’s also attracted skeptics who believe the sector is in a bubble. And, there are certainly some indications of froth such as numerous IPOs and SPACs trading at lofty valuations despite being years away from full production. 

Massive Opportunity

However, believers in the EV trend point to the long-term fundamentals such as improving technology and rapid adoption. According to the IAEA over the next 30 years, EVs will go from a 3% share of car sales to over 50% globally. 

Given that 80 million cars are sold every year, this is a massive opportunity for companies that emerge as winners. In addition to the existing EV companies like Tesla (TSLA) and NIO (NIO), legacy car companies are also introducing their own EVs like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM). 

However, we are also seeing companies in other industries who are also working on bringing their own products to the market such as Apple. Now, it’s been reported that Baidu (BIDU) is working on its own EV and has teamed up with Geely (GELYY) in the endeavor.

Baidu, Geely Venture

BIDU is known as the “Google of China” due to its dominance of Internet search. Like Google (GOOG), its near-monopoly has resulted in impressive growth and profits. And, it’s used these proceeds to move into other growth industries like cloud computing, AI, and autonomous driving. 

Now, Baidu’s ambitions are growing as it sets its eyes on a market with its joint venture with Geely which owns Volvo. The entity will use Baidu’s autonomous driving software with Geely’s electric vehicle modular platform. Geely will handle the vehicle manufacturing, while Baidu will contribute the design, tech, and capital to scale production.

This has many parallels to the deal between Apple (AAPL) and Hyundai to manufacture Apple’s EVs. It’s expected that the JV will take the form of an independent company with Baidu and Geely retaining a major stake.  

Following the deal’s announcement, Geely’s shares soared more than 20%. Its shares have more than doubled over the past six months as car sales have been improving. Additionally, many expect that car sales will be exceptionally strong in 2021 due to pent-up demand and strong consumer spending due to fiscal stimulus.

Baidu’s shares are up more than 70% since the end of November. In part, gains were due to rumors that it was working on its own EV. Another factor was the promising results of its autonomous driving pilot program which could be licensed to OEMs. Earlier in the last decade, BIDU was the premier Chinese Internet stock in terms of growth and share price performance. 

However, it took a backseat to companies like Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) in the past couple of years. For example, Baidu’s shares first hit $140 in March 2011 which was its price at the start of December 2020. Yet, over this period, it continued to increase profits so the company’s valuation became quite reasonable. With this catalyst, the company looks set to begin another period of growth.

What’s Next

Going back to the bubble discussion, the fact that companies like Apple and BIDU are investing significant sums to compete in this space are a validation of investors’ optimism about the sector’s potential. However, it also means that competition will intensify especially as these companies have deep pockets and are willing to take losses to build market share.

One option for investors is to invest in companies like GELYY. Whoever ends up coming out on top will face the challenge of scaling production, GELYY is well-suited to meet this demand given its supply chain and network of factories across the globe. It’s a well-known aphorism that during the Gold Rush, most miners didn’t make money, but the biggest winners were the entrepreneurs who sold the miner’s picks and shovels. Similarly, investing in GELYY could have lower risk while also benefitting from the EV trend.

According to the POWR Ratings, GELYY is rated a Strong Buy. GELYY has an “A” grade across all categories including Trade Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, Peer Grade, and Industry Rank. It’s ranked #7 out of 51 Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers. 

The POWR Ratings rates BIDU a Buy. It has an “A” for Trade Grade and Peer Grade with a “B” for Buy & Hold Grade. Among Chinese stocks, it’s ranked #19 out of 103.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

 

BIDU shares were trading at $239.15 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $19.60 (+8.93%). Year-to-date, BIDU has gained 10.59%, versus a 1.48% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. As a reporter, he covered the bond market, earnings, and economic data, publishing multiple times a day to readers all over the world. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BIDUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GELYYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AAPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KARSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
Get RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Stock of the Week is ???

Helen of Troy (HELE) is one of the most consistent growth companies around in the consumer goods space. Their earnings announcement last week reminded everyone that there is plenty of growth on hand and Wall Street is taking note. Read on for more...
Jan 11, 2021 | 4:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Must-Own Consumer Staples Stocks for 2021

The consumer staples sector, which is often seen as a stable stalwart in times of volatility, has been able to stay afloat relatively well amid the pandemic. Procter & Gamble (PG), Philip Morris (PM), Estée Lauder (EL), Monster Beverage (MNST) and Constellation Brands (STZ) have all delivered impressive results over the past year. As rising coronavirus cases and a slower-than-anticipated rollout of vaccines are expected to keep the markets uncertain for the near term at least, we think these stocks could be good bets for this year as well.
Jan 11, 2021 | 5:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Wind Energy ETF Set to Sail in 2021

There is growing interest in renewable energy. Ongoing government and business initiatives worldwide and falling costs are driving the interest in going carbon neutral. The costs of solar and wind energy, in particular, have been declining. Against this favorable backdrop, for those seeking to ride the wind-energy wave, it may be wise to invest in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Jan 11, 2021 | 4:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

40 Years of Investing Wisdom in 4 Minutes

Steve Reitmeister boils down the lessons learned in his 40 year investing career into 9 simple to follow strategies that can help you outperform the stock market (SPY) in 2021. This includes how he bought Amazon (AMZN) and Priceline, now Booking (BKNG) back in 2001 and rode them to current highs. Now is a great time to learn these strategies to gain an advantage in the year ahead. Read on for more...
Jan 8, 2021 | 10:42am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Wind Energy ETF Set to Sail in 2021

There is growing interest in renewable energy. Ongoing government and business initiatives worldwide and falling costs are driving the interest in going carbon neutral. The costs of solar and wind energy, in particular, have been declining. Against this favorable backdrop, for those seeking to ride the wind-energy wave, it may be wise to invest in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)
Jan 11, 2021 | 4:05pm

Read More Stories

More Baidu, Inc., each representing one tenth Class A ordinary share (BIDU) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BIDU News