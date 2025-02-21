The growing need for treatments targeting individual conditions and diseases has led to the evolution of precision medicine. Currently, precision medicine is swiftly transforming the healthcare market with numerous key advancements and solutions. The revolutionizing capabilities of the solution are saving lives and opening unmatched opportunities for the market.

Given the industry’s bright prospects, solid precision medicine stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), and Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) could be ideal portfolio additions in 2025.

With rapid advancements in technology and research, it is becoming possible for the medicine industry to cure and redress individual healthcare needs and conditions rather than applying all-pervasive methods or taking the one-size-fits-all approach. This precision medicine is saving numerous lives and helping people receive far better treatment and live their lives far better.

Precision medicine, or personalized medicine, is revolutionizing the healthcare industry and resulting in powerful new discoveries and FDA-approved treatments tailored to specific characteristics of individuals.

With such trends, IMARC projects the global precision medicine market to result in a market volume of $179.40 billion by 2033, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 8.6%. Encouraging aspects like notable advancements in genomics, increasing healthcare personalization, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological innovations will influence the precision medicine industry.

Considering the industry’s bright prospects, investing in fundamentally strong precision medicine stocks BMY, REGN, and ILMN could be wise.

Let’s discuss the fundamentals of these stocks in detail:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products globally. The company provides products for oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and other areas. Its products include Eliquis, Opdivo, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Orencia, and Sprycel.

On February 19, 2025, BMY announced the final analysis of overall survival (OS) from the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 study. The results from the study showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS, a key secondary endpoint, compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone.

The results are based on the previously reported primary endpoints of event-free survival (EFS) and pathological complete response, which also met statistical significance.

On January 31, 2025, BMY received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) as the first-line treatment for adult patients with unresectable or advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

For the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2024, BMY’s total revenues increased 7.5% year-over-year to $12.34 billion. Its non-GAAP gross profit rose 4.1% from the year-ago value to $9.13 billion. Also, net earnings attributable to BMS amounted to $72 million and $0.04 per common share for the quarter.

Analysts expect BMY’s EPS for the fiscal year (ending December 2025) to increase 487.8% year-over-year to $6.76, and its revenue for the same year is expected to be $45.70 billion. Further, the company topped the consensus revenue estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

BMY’s stock has gained 13.9% over the past six months and 11.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $55.79.

BMY’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a B grade for Growth, Stability, Quality, and Value. Within the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, BMY is ranked #6 among 152 stocks.

Click here to access all the ratings of BMY.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)

REGN internationally discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes EYLEA injection, myopic choroidal neovascularization, diabetic retinopathy, neovascular glaucoma, and retinopathy of prematurity.

On January 13, 2025, REGN partnered with Truveta, Inc. and its collective of U.S. health systems to advance innovation and data-driven discovery across the life sciences, public health, and healthcare delivery ecosystem. The project will extend REGN’s world-leading DNA sequence-linked healthcare database to sequence up to ten million additional de-identified patient volunteers.

On the same date, REGN announced positive results from the Phase 3 C-POST trial. The trial met its primary endpoint, showcasing that adjuvant treatment with PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab) led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in patients.

For the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2024, REGN’s total revenues grew 10.3% year-over-year to $3.79 billion. Its income from operations came in at $990.20 million, up 1.8% from the previous year’s quarter. The company’s non-GAAP net income was $1.39 billion or $12.07 per share, indicating increases of 1.7% and 1.8% year-over-year, respectively.

Street expects REGN’s EPS for the first quarter (ending March 2025) to increase marginally year-over-year to $9.59, and its revenue is expected to grow 9.1% year-over-year to $3.43 billion. Moreover, the company has surpassed the consensus EPS and revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of REGN have surged 1.6% over the past month to close the last trading session at $696.02.

REGN’s POWR Ratings reflect its sound fundamentals. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

REGN has an A grade for Value and a B for Quality. It is ranked #16 out of 338 stocks in the Biotech industry.

Get additional ratings of REGN for Stability, Sentiment, Momentum, and Growth here.

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

ILMN provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis worldwide. The company provides sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, whole-genome sequencing kits, and targeted resequencing kits.

On February 19, 2025, ILMN announced a new spatial technology program to empower researchers to map complex tissues and understand cellular behavior. The spatial technology offers unbiased whole-transcriptome profiling with cellular resolution and high sensitivity, which will drive the expansion of spatial research and unlock applications and experiments that were difficult earlier.

On January 13, 2025, ILMN collaborated with NVIDIA to advance technology platforms for the analysis and interpretation of multiomic data and enhance progress in clinical research and genomics AI development. The strategic partnership will optimize the analysis of the vast data and accelerate drug discovery and clinical development.

It will deliver powerful tools to help pharmaceutical companies identify new and better drug targets.

For the fourth quarter that ended December 29, 2024, ILMN reported revenue of $1.10 billion, an increase of 0.6% year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit grew 4.9% from the year-ago value to $745 million. Also, its non-GAAP operating profit of $218 million reflects growth of 7.4% over the previous year’s period.

Furthermore, the company’s non-GAAP net income and EPS came in at $138 million and $0.86, up 527.3% and 514.3% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively. ILMN’s free cash flow rose 86.1% year-over-year.

Analysts expect ILMN’s revenue for the third quarter (ending September 2025) to increase 1.3% year-over-year to $1.09 billion. Further, its EPS for the same quarter is expected to increase 4.1% year-over-year to $1.19. Also, ILMN has surpassed the consensus revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past six months, the stock has declined 26.7% to close the last trading session at $97.20.

ILMN’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid outlook. The stock has an overall grade of B, translating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

ILMN has an A grade for Quality and Growth. It also has a B grade for Value. It is ranked #19 among 338 stocks within the Biotech industry.

To see the other ratings of ILMN for Stability, Sentiment, and Momentum, click here.

What To Do Next?

