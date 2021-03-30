3 Upgraded Stocks to Consider Buying

NYSE: BOX | Box, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BOX – The stock market has been in a rotation for the last two months. Yet, there are some signs that the bull market may be ready to resume. Patrick Ryan identifies 3 stocks likely to outperform.

Patrick RyanBy Patrick Ryan

Mar 30, 2021


The stock market has been in the midst of a rotation over the past couple of months. Yet, there are some signs that the bull market may be ready to assert itself.
We are starting to see breakouts in a handful of stocks, and there are signs of outperformance in quality names, while frothy stocks continue to be punished.  Check out the latest POWR Ratings to find some of the most high-quality stocks in the market.

Let’s take a quick look at three of the most intriguing POWR Ratings upgrades: Box Inc. (BOX), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), and Tata Motors (TTM).

Box Inc. (BOX)

BOX, a cloud content platform provider, has been in business for slightly more than half a decade. BOX ameliorates the challenge of both internal and external collaboration, makes it easy to develop customized applications, and automates business processes.

BOX has an overarching A grade in the POWR Ratings. The stock has B grades in the Quality, Value, and Growth components. Click here to learn how BOX fares in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability components. The stock is ranked in the top 10 of 80 publicly traded companies within the Technology – Services space. You can learn more about the stocks in this segment by clicking here.

The analysts love BOX, establishing an average target price of $23.33. If BOX reaches this level, it will have popped by nearly 25%. The analysts’ high target price for the stock is $28. Of the 12 analysts who have issued recommendations on the stock, six consider it a Buy, two consider it a Strong Buy, and three consider it a Hold.

BOX had a ’20 price return of 7.57%. The stock’s three-month price return is 29.21%. BOX’s three-year price return is 13.87%.

BOX even more intriguing when you consider its forward P/E ratio of 29.38 is reasonable for cloud business. There are also some rumblings that BOX might be acquired or merge with another cloud specialist, creating the potential for quite a lucrative shareholder payday.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

LKQ is one of the top providers of replacement components, parts, and systems for automobiles. The demand for LKQ’s auto-related items is likely to soar now that people are returning to the road as the pandemic finally nears an end.

LKQ has B grades in the Value, Sentiment, Quality, and Momentum components of the POWR Ratings. Investors who are curious as to how LKQ fares in the Growth and Stability components can find out by clicking here. Of the 67 publicly traded companies in the Auto Parts segment, LKQ is ranked 10th. Click here to find out more about the top Auto Parts stocks.

In terms of price returns, LKQ has a 19.35% return year-to-date. The stock had a ’19 price return of 50.44% yet its ’20 price return dipped down to -1.29%. LKQ is quite attractive at its current price considering its forward P/E ratio is a reasonable 15.44.

Check out the analysts’ take on LKQ and you will find they are bullish, setting an average target price of $47.50. If LKQ were to rise to this price, it would spike by an impressive 18%. The highest target price for LKQ is $54. Of the 11 analysts who have issued recommendations for LKQ, six consider it a Strong Buy, three consider it a Buy, and two consider it a Hold.

LKQ will likely continue to extend its geographic reach by acquiring more businesses. The company also deserves credit for adopting breakthrough technologies and constantly striving to improve its product inventory. LKQ’s free cash flow continues to increase, bolstering its balance sheet all the more. If everything goes as planned, LKQ’s ’21 year-over-year earnings will grow by nearly 9% and its sales will pop by 5%.

Tata Motors (TTM)

As India’s top automaker, TTM’s merit is fairly obvious. India is the second most populated country in the world with 1.36 billion people. TTM has B grades in the Growth, Value, and Momentum components of the POWR Ratings. Click here to find out how TTM grades out in the Stability, Sentiment, and Quality components.

TTM is ranked 6th of 51 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers segment. You can find out more about the stocks in this segment by clicking here.

TTM has an impressive year-to-date price return of 61.67%. The stock has a six-month price return of 124%.

India’s federal government recently launched a new program similar to the United States’ cash for clunkers program. The result will be a boost in new auto sales that has the potential to send TTM soaring past its 52-week high of $23.70.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

Why Are Stocks Struggling with 4,000?

BOX shares were trading at $23.09 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.31 (-1.32%). Year-to-date, BOX has gained 27.92%, versus a 5.85% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BOXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LKQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
TTMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Struggling with 4,000?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has flirted with a series of moves up towards 4,000. Each time we fall short. And each time we either see a volatile pullback or nasty sector rotation. The latter seems to be more of what is happening at this time. So let’s dissect the action to plot our trading plan forward including insight on the top 10 stocks and 3 ETFs for today’s market environment. Read on…
Mar 24, 2021 | 2:30pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Reasons to Buy Microsoft Now

Microsoft (MSFT) was of the biggest beneficiaries of the digital transformation, with its stock to surging to new heights. But the run isn't over yet. David Cohne shares five reasons why investors should still buy the stock.
Mar 29, 2021 | 6:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Thor Rides Hot RV Trend to Become Stock of the Week

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen many of the winners of 2020 experience meaningful corrections. Yet, this is creating a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks like Thor Industries (THO). The RV market saw a surge in sales due to the pandemic, but the popularity of RVs is not going to end even after the pandemic. So, investors should buy the dip. Read on for more…
Mar 29, 2021 | 3:31pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Tech Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy'

Technology stocks are expected to continue performing well over the long term as the world adjusts to remote lifestyles and invests heavily in next generation 5G connectivity. Given anti-trust allegations faced by a few tech giants, we think small-cap companies QAD (QADA), CTS (CTS), and Avid (AVID) will likely grab more market share soon, which should translate into higher earnings potential for them. Let’s discuss.
Mar 29, 2021 | 1:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Thor Rides Hot RV Trend to Become Stock of the Week

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen many of the winners of 2020 experience meaningful corrections. Yet, this is creating a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks like Thor Industries (THO). The RV market saw a surge in sales due to the pandemic, but the popularity of RVs is not going to end even after the pandemic. So, investors should buy the dip. Read on for more…
Mar 29, 2021 | 3:31pm

Read More Stories

More Box, Inc. (BOX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BOX News