Bird Global: Down 86% YTD, Should You Scoop Up Shares?

: BRDS | Bird Global, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

BRDS – Electric transportation company Bird Global (BRDS) is currently focusing on streamlining its operations and accelerating its path to profitability. However, the stock has plummeted more than 85% this year. Also, with Wall Street expecting negative EPS in the coming quarters, is the stock worth buying now? Read on.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

May 23, 2022


Micro-mobility company Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS) delivers electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company offers a fleet of shared micro electric vehicles and also sells vehicles to distributors, retailers, and direct customers.

Founded in 2017, the company has been focusing on scaling its operations and expanding its footprint. Earlier this year, BRDS announced the approval to double its shared e-scooter fleet size in New York City. It also announced its plans to scale its e-mobility service in Washington, D.C., by more than 20%. In addition, the company made available its custom-designed and engineered e-bike, the Bird Bike, throughout the UK and announced the launch of a shared e-scooter service in Indio, California. BRDS is expected to benefit from the soaring gas prices, providing clean alternatives to gas-powered transportation. However, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA is in the red. BRDS is taking active steps to accelerate its path to profitability by streamlining and consolidating its resourcing against its core business. The company expects to maintain a healthy gross margin profile and register positive Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2023.

BRDS shares have slumped 91.7% over the past year and 86.8% year-to-date. The stock is also currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Here’s what could shape BRDS’ performance in the near term:

Mixed Financials

BRDS’ total revenues for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased 47.9% year-over-year to $37.98 million. Ride Profit (before Vehicle Depreciation) was $13 million, representing an increase of 72% compared to $7.60 million in the prior-year period. The company’s net income came in at $10.35 million compared to a net loss of $76.20 million in the prior-year period. However, its loss from operations increased 148.5% year-over-year to $96.79 million. Its adjusted EBITDA loss stood at $36.80 million, up 24.7% from the year-ago value. Also, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance decreased 64.6% year-over-year to $70.35 million.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

BRDS has an overall rating of C, translating to Neutral in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock also has a grade of C for Momentum, consistent with weak price performance over the past months.

Of the 90 stocks in the B-rated Industrial – Services industry, BRDS is ranked #79.

Beyond what I have stated above, you can also view BRDS’ grades for Quality, Growth, Sentiment, Value, and Stability here.

View the top-rated stocks in the Industrial – Services industry here.

Bottom Line

The company is currently focusing on profitability. But the global logistics and supply chain interruptions could hamper growth. While the company has demonstrated significant improvement in its bottom line, reversing its losses, Wall Street expects its EPS to remain negative at least this year. Thus, it could be wise to wait for further operational and fundamental improvement before investing in the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

BRDS shares were trading at $0.82 per share on Monday morning, down $0.00 (+0.13%). Year-to-date, BRDS has declined -86.71%, versus a -16.64% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BRDSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm

Read More Stories

More Bird Global, Inc. (BRDS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BRDS News