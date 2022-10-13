The Best Travel Stock to Buy Post COVID-19

: BVH | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

BVH – The global travel industry’s much-awaited post-pandemic recovery is underway. Amid this, Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) has embarked on an operative expansion that might bolster growth. Given the company’s strong fundamentals, this travel stock might be a solid buy now. Read on….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Oct 13, 2022


The global travel and tourism industry is finally coming out of its pandemic slump. According to Statista, the sector’s revenues are expected to reach $716.80 billion this year, reflecting an impressive 45% year-over-year increase over last year’s $491.50 billion.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) is a vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI) and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations.

The company recently announced it has embarked on an expansion. BVH declared that it had acquired a 320-room resort and spa in Panama City Beach, Florida, and two buildings in the Streamside at Vail Resort enclave in Vail, Colorado.

However, the stock has declined 15.8% over the past month. It gained 1.2% intraday to close its last trading session at $17.43.

Here are the factors that could affect BVH’s performance in the near term:

Strong Past Growth Story

BVH’s revenue has grown at a 3.7% CAGR over the past three years and a 2.1% CAGR over the past five years. Its EBIT has grown at a 32.7% CAGR over the past three years. Its net income and EPS have grown at 112.2% and 107.2% CAGRs over the same period.

Broad Profit Margins

BVH’s trailing-12-month net income margin, EBIT margin, and levered FCF margin of 8.10%, 27.32%, and 10.07% are 44.1%, 236.1%, and 489.8% higher than their respective industry averages of 5.62%, 8.13%, and 1.71%.

Its trailing-12-month ROE, ROTC, and ROA of 28.90%, 14.12%, and 5.41% are 93.8%, 105.9%, and 5.6% higher than their respective industry averages of 14.91%, 6.86%, and 5.12%.

Cheap Valuations

In terms of its forward P/E, BVH is trading at 4.83x, 61% lower than the industry average of 12.39x. The stock’s forward Price/Sales multiple of 0.37 is 52.2% lower than the industry average of 0.78. In terms of its forward Price/Book, it is trading at 1.16x, 50% lower than the industry average of 2.33x.

Favorable Analyst Expectations

The consensus EPS estimates of $1.21 and $0.86 for the quarter that ended September and the quarter ending December 2022 indicate 14.2% and 45.8% year-over-year improvements. The consensus revenue estimates for the same periods of $237.07 million and $214.67 million reflect rises of 15.4% and 5.7% from their prior-year periods.

Street EPS and revenue estimates for the fiscal year 2022 of $3.70 and $882.17 million indicate 32.6% and 16.5% year-over-year increases. Its EPS is expected to grow by 10% per annum over the next five years.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

BVH’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

BVH has a Value grade of A, in sync with its lower-than-industry valuations.

The stock also has an A grade for Sentiment and Quality, consistent with its favorable analyst sentiments and wide profit margins.

In the 21-stock Travel – Hotels/Resorts industry, it is ranked #1. The industry is rated B.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for BVH (Growth, Momentum, and Stability).

View all the top stocks in the Travel – Hotels/Resorts industry here.

Bottom Line

The company’s expansionary initiatives might prove to be strategically beneficial amid the travel industry’s post-pandemic recovery. Moreover, the company possesses impressive fundamentals. With Wall Street analysts expecting a 221.3% upside in its stock price, BVH might be a solid buy now.

How Does Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While BVH has an overall POWR Rating of A, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

BVH shares were trading at $17.83 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.40 (+2.29%). Year-to-date, BVH has declined -48.60%, versus a -22.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
BVHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
PLYAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IHGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Hidden Reason for Bloodier Bear Market

We all know why stocks are falling at this time. That being a toxic combination of high inflation + hawkish Fed = future recession. So with the S&P 500 (SPY) already down 25% some investors are already talking about buying this as a bottom. RUBBISH! Before you make that fatal move please read this article citing a hidden reason not enough investors are talking about. But once understood you will appreciate why the bottom may be much lower and much further out in the future. Get full details in this timely commentary below...
Oct 12, 2022 | 5:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Help You Beat the Market

The recent hotter-than-expected jobs data suggests that the Federal Reserve is on track to implement another massive rate hike in its November meeting. While recession remains a strong possibility, the stock market has already begun testing its depths. Hence, it would be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Energy Transfer (ET), Crane Holdings (CR), and J.Jill (JILL) that are well-poised to beat the market’s recent slump. Continue reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 3:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Could Help You Fund Your Retirement

The stock market is experiencing a broad sell-off due to the Fed’s hawkish rate hikes and rising recession odds. As healthcare stocks are considered safe haven amid market turbulence, we think fundamentally sound Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE), which also have a significant dividend-paying record, could be solid investments for your retirement. Keep reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 2:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm

Read More Stories

More Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. (BVH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All BVH News