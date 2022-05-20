Cars.com: An Oversold Auto Stock to Buy on the Dip

CARS – The stock of auto dealership company Cars.com (CARS) is currently trading about 47% below its 52-week price high. And it seems to be trading below its intrinsic value. However, with Wall Street expecting a significant gain in the stock, we think it could be wise to take advantage of the dip and scoop CARS’ shares. Read on.

May 20, 2022


Auto dealership company Cars.com Inc. (CARS) in Chicago is a digital marketplace operator that provides solutions for the automotive industry. The company operates through its marketplace, dealer websites, and other digital products. Its platform connects car sellers with car shoppers.

The stock seems to be trading at a price below its intrinsic value. In terms of its forward non-GAAP P/E, CARS is currently trading at 4.93x, which is 71.4% lower than the 17.21x industry average. The stock’s 1.80 forward EV/Sales multiple is 16.6% lower than the 2.16 industry average. In terms of its forward EV/EBITDA, it is trading at 6.53x, which is 23.6% lower than the 8.54x industry average. Its 1.06 forward Price/Sales multiple is 24.7% lower than the 1.41 industry average. 

CARS’ stock has declined 37% year-to-date and 19.8% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $10.13. It is currently trading 46.9% below its 52-week high of $19.09. However, the stock has gained 3% in price over the past five days.

Here are the factors that could affect CARS’ performance in the near term:

Strategic Acquisitions

Recently CARS acquired Accu-Trade and CreditIQ. The company expects the Accu-Trade acquisition to enable it to provide dealer clients with vehicle acquisition, which includes buying private party vehicles, while CreditIQ’s platform is expected to allow customers to digitally obtain car loans through dealers. These acquisitions align with the company’s strategy to increase revenue through an increase in offerings.

Favorable Analyst Expectations

The consensus EPS estimates of $0.53 and $1.98, respectively, for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022, and fiscal year 2022 indicate an increase of 23.3% and 200% year-over-year. The Street’s $2.19 EPS estimate for its fiscal 2023 reflects a 10.6% rise from the prior year. Its EPS is expected to increase 19.6% per annum over the next five years.

The consensus revenue estimates of $663.83 million and $710.54 million, respectively, for its fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 reflect an improvement of 6.4% and 7% from their respective prior-year periods.

Wall Street Analysts Expect Price Upside

The three Wall Street analysts that have rated CARS have rated the stock a Buy. The 12-month median price target of $21.33 indicates a 110.6% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $19.00 to a high of $25.00.

Sound Trailing 12-Month Financials

CARS’ trailing 12-month revenue and operating income came in at $628.60 million and $44.93 million, respectively. The company’s trailing 12-month EBITDA, net income, and EPS stood at $145.74 million, $6.78 million, and $0.09.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

CARS’ strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a Value grade of B, which is  in sync with its discounted valuations. The stock has a B grade for Sentiment, which is consistent with its favorable analyst sentiments.

In the 70-stock Internet industry, it is ranked #5. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for CARS (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Quality).

View all the top stocks in the Internet industry here.

Bottom Line

CARS’ recent acquisitions should enhance the company’s operational capability. The stock looks oversold at its current price, and Wall Street sees significant upside potential in the stock. Furthermore, analysts expect sound top- and bottom-line growth this year. Hence, I think investors should buy the dip in CARS.

Note that CARS, TRVG and TZOO are three of the few stocks handpicked by our Chief Growth Strategist, Jaimini Desai, currently in the POWR Stocks Under $10 portfolio. Learn more here.

How Does Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While CARS has an overall POWR Rating of B, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Yelp Inc. (YELP), which has an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and trivago N.V. (TRVG) and Travelzoo (TZOO), which have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

Bear Market Scare? Read Before Your Next Trade

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CARS shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, CARS has declined -37.04%, versus a -17.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022 | 6:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 10:09am
How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

The POWR Growth service has significatly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) despite a challenging environment for growth stocks. Now, there are subtle signs of improvement. Some of the best performing stocks were bought in the aftermath of market corrections and this time will be no different. Read on to find out how POWR Growth can help you profit for the rest of 2022…
May 27, 2022 | 6:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022 | 2:22pm
How to Profit from the Growth Stock Crash?

