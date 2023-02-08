2 Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

NYSE: CAT | Caterpillar, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CAT – Industrial production increased in the last month of 2022 despite the macro headwinds. Moreover, growing demand for industrial goods and services and favorable federal funding should bolster the industry’s prospects. Therefore, fundamentally sound industrial stocks Caterpillar (CAT) and ABB (ABB) might be ideal buys for the long term. These stocks have a stable dividend-paying record. Keep reading…

Rashmi KumariBy RashmiKumari

Feb 8, 2023


Despite labor shortages, supply chain challenges, and rising inflation, total industrial production increased 1.6% year-over-year in December 2022. Moreover, increasing government initiatives are boosting the sector.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has already provided more than $185 billion in funding for over 6,900 projects, including 2,800 bridge repair and replacement projects.

Furthermore, according to The Business Research Company’s report, the industrial machinery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% until 2027. Investor’s interest in industrial stocks is evident from the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 7.1% returns over the past three months.

Given the backdrop, fundamentally sound industrial stocks Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and ABB Ltd (ABB) might be ideal buy-and-hold options. These stocks pay reliable dividends.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

CAT manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its segments include Construction Industries; Resource Industries; Energy & Transportation; Financial Products; and All Other.

On January 6, 2023, CAT invested in Lithos Energy, Inc., a battery technology company that makes lithium-ion battery packs. Lithos’ knowledge in developing battery packs for comparable difficult conditions should strategically assist CAT as the firm develops electrified products.

On December 15, 2022, CAT announced a collaboration with Luck Stone, the nation’s biggest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand, and gravel, to deploy CAT’s autonomous solution at Luck Stone’s Bull Run Plant in Chantilly, Virginia. This should be beneficial for the company.

CAT’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 14.81% is 52.3% higher than the 9.73% industry average. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 11.28% is 75.5% higher than the 6.43% industry average.

CAT has paid dividends for 33 consecutive years. Over the last three years, CAT’s dividend payouts have grown at a 6% CAGR. CAT’s four-year average dividend yield is 2.45% and its current dividend translates to a 1.91% yield.

CAT’s total sales and revenue increased 20.9% year-over-year to $14.99 billion for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022. Its adjusted operating profit increased 45.6% from the prior year’s period to $2.47 billion. The company’s adjusted profit stood at $2.08 billion, up 43% year-over-year, while its adjusted EPS rose 48.5% from the year-ago value to $3.95.

CAT’s revenue is expected to increase 7.1% year-over-year to $63.65 billion in 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 11.4% year-over-year to $15.86 in 2023. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 24.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $249.66.

CAT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock’s overall B rating translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

CAT has a B grade for Growth. In the B-rated Industrial – Machinery industry, it is ranked #11 out of 82 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Stability, Momentum, Value, Sentiment, and Quality for CAT.

ABB Ltd (ABB)

Headquartered in Switzerland, ABB manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, robotics, and motion products for customers of utilities, industry, transport, and infrastructure.

In terms of forward EV/EBIT, ABB is currently trading at 15.24x, 3.1% lower than the industry average of 15.72x

ABB’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 11.72% is 20.5% higher than the 9.73% industry average. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 8.41% is 30.7% higher than the 6.43% industry average.

ABB has paid dividends for ten consecutive years. Over the last three years, ABB’s dividend payouts have grown at a 3.7% CAGR. While ABB’s four-year average dividend yield is 3.25%, its current dividend translates to a 2.71% yield.

ABB’s total revenues came in at $7.82 billion for the fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2022, up 3.4% year-over-year. Moreover, its gross profit came in at $2.66 billion, up 10.9% year-over-year. Its operational EBITA came in at $2.66 billion, indicating a 16% increase year-over-year.

Street expects ABB’s revenue to increase 2% year-over-year to $30.04 billion in 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 17.7% year-over-year to $1.53 this year. The stock has gained 23.3% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $34.

ABB’s overall A rating equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Growth, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked first in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated ABB for Value and Momentum. Get all ABB ratings here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report:

3 Stocks To DOUBLE This Year

What gives these stocks the right stuff to become big winners, even in this brutal stock market?

First, because they are all low-priced companies with the most upside potential in today’s volatile markets.

But even more important is that they are all top Buy rated stocks according to our coveted POWR Ratings system, and they excel in key areas of growth, sentiment, and momentum.

Click below now to see these 3 exciting stocks that could double or more in the year ahead.

3 Stocks To DOUBLE This Year

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 (includes top 9 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CAT shares were trading at $249.19 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.47 (-0.19%). Year-to-date, CAT has gained 4.52%, versus a 7.41% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: RashmiKumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CATGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ABBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stock Investors “Dazed & Confused”?

Investor confidence in stock market (SPY) direction is very low. That is because of the big divergence in market outlooks from leading market prognosticators. Some make a great case for a new bull market emerging. Others make an equally logical pitch for the bear market to return with new lows on the way. That is why 40 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister shares his view in his brand new market commentary below...
Feb 8, 2023 | 6:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Get Bullish on Now

The Fed’s recent 25 bps rate hike in response to cooling inflation and Powell’s dovish comments improved investor sentiment. Amid growing optimism over the slowing interest rate hikes, we think fundamentally strong stocks Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Biogen (BIIB), and MasterCraft (MCFT) are ideal additions to one’s portfolio. Read on…
Feb 6, 2023 | 7:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Stock That Will Hold up No Matter the Market Conditions

Defying macro headwinds, Kellogg Company (K) delivered stable gains over the past year. Moreover, K currently pays more than 3% dividend. Also, its robust fundamentals should help the stock sustain its gains. So, this consumer staples giant should be worth holding now. Keep reading...
Feb 3, 2023 | 11:03am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 High-Flying Growth Stocks to Buy Now

As inflation continues to ease, the Fed recently raised interest rates by 25 bps, lower than its December hike of 50 bps. With the continued slowdown in rate hikes and the economy moving in the right direction, a soft landing for the economy looks increasingly possible to most analysts. Hence, it could be wise to invest in fundamentally strong growth stocks Celestica (CLS) and Universal Logistics (ULH. Read on…
Feb 3, 2023 | 1:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Stock That Will Hold up No Matter the Market Conditions

Defying macro headwinds, Kellogg Company (K) delivered stable gains over the past year. Moreover, K currently pays more than 3% dividend. Also, its robust fundamentals should help the stock sustain its gains. So, this consumer staples giant should be worth holding now. Keep reading...
Feb 3, 2023 | 11:03am

Read More Stories

More Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CAT News