2 Communications Services Stocks to Buy Now

NASDAQ: CCOI | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CCOI – People the world over were forced to adopt virtual lifestyles last year thanks to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions. The shift in behavior has boosted the already growing demand for communications services such as broadband connectivity and wireless telecommunications. Given the expected continuation of some remote activities even after the pandemic’s defeat, we think communication services companies Cogent Communications (CCOI) and IDT Corporation (IDT) are well positioned to grow. So, it could be wise to scoop up these stocks now. Read on.

Ananyo Guha NiyogiBy Ananyo Guha Niyogi

Jun 30, 2021


Communications services, such as traditional landline, broadband, and wireless saw immense demand last year, with people worldwide forced to adopt remote lifestyles. For  work, education, entertainment, and shopping, people had to resort to communication services. While the economic recovery this year has been helping people to return to their pre-pandemic “analog” lifestyles, the demand for communication services, along with the continuation of some pandemic-driven trends, is not expected to decline anytime soon. Investors’ interest in the communication service space is partly evident in the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF’s (XTL) 51.6% gains over the past nine months.

Rising demand for better connectivity should keep driving the industry’s growth. According to Rich Communication Services (RCS), the market’s size is projected to grow from $5.2 billion in 2020 to $11.7 billion by 2025, representing a 17.6%  CAGR.

Given this backdrop, we think communications services companies Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) and IDT Corporation (IDT) should witness decent growth in the coming quarters. So, it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)

CCOI delivers products and services that include dedicated internet access, including on-net and off-net services, IP transit, Ethernet services, including Ethernet point-to-point and virtual private LAN services, and colocation services. The Washington, DC company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations.

The company’s revenue increased 4.2% year-over-year to $146.78 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Its net income for the quarter came in at $18.85 million, up 104.3% from the prior-year quarter. CCOI’s EPS was  $0.41, which represents a 105% increase year-over-year.

Analysts expect CCOI’s EPS and revenue to increase 14% and 5.8% year-over-year to $1.22 and $626.23 million, respectively, in  2022.

CCOI’s subsidiary, Cogent Communications Group, Inc., intends to price an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes. But prior to the consummation of the offering, the company expects to redeem $45 million in  secured notes, following which $284.1M of the existing secured notes will remain outstanding. CCOI expects to use the net proceeds to the forthcoming offering to redeem the remaining $284.1 million of the outstanding secured notes, for general corporate purposes, and/or to make special or recurring dividends to the company. The stock has gained 28.9% over the past six months to close yesterday’s trading session at $76.97.

It’s no surprise that CCOI has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

CCOI has a B grade for Stability and Quality. Click here to see CCOI’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, Value, and Sentiment as well. CCOI is ranked #2 of 23 stocks in the Telecom-Domestic industry.

IDT Corporation (IDT)

IDT distributes and markets communications and payment services. The company operates through three business segments—Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS, and Traditional Communications. It provides retail and wholesale telecommunications services and products, including pre-paid and rechargeable calling cards and wholesale carrier services.

For its  fiscal third quarter, ended April 30, 2021, IDT’s revenues were $373.83 million, which represents a 16.3% year-over-year rise. The company’s non-GAAP net income for the period was  $12.30 million, up 515% year-over year. Its non-GAAP EPS increased 487.5% year-over-year to $0.47.

On June 9, 2021, National Retails Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT, announced the expansion of its partnership with Koupon, a leading provider of shopper engagement services, to significantly extend the reach of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands through independent C-stores. Adding NRS as an advertising and digital partner enables Koupon’s clients to promote its  CPG brands with unprecedented visibility and operate more effectively. The stock has rallied 467.3% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $36.48.

IDT’s POWR Ratings reflects this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

The stock has an A grade for Growth, and a B grade for Value. Apart from these, one can see IDT’s ratings for Stability, Sentiment, Quality, and Momentum here. IDT is ranked #1 in the  Telecom-Domestic industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

CCOI shares were trading at $77.24 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.27 (+0.35%). Year-to-date, CCOI has gained 31.96%, versus a 15.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Ananyo Guha Niyogi


Ananyo’s ardent interest in capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, led him to a career as an investment analyst. His goal is to educate individual investors by making complex financial issues easy to understand. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CCOIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IDTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Set to Soar in the Second Half of 2021

With the first half of 2021 almost in the books, it’s time to consider what stocks to hold for the second half. Vale (VALE), ArcelorMittal (MT), and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) are poised to see their shares rise in the weeks ahead.
Jun 28, 2021 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons That Tesla Could be a Great Short in the Second Half of 2021

Tesla (TSLA) was one of the best performers in 2020. In 2020, the stock has mostly been range-bound. However, the stock remains quite overvalued and there are indications that it could fall back to Earth in the coming months.
Jun 29, 2021 | 11:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 'Strong Buy' Retail Stocks to Own This Summer

With the market breaking out to new highs, it's a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL)
Jun 28, 2021 | 12:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm

Read More Stories

More Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CCOI News