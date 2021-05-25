2 Buy-Rated Agriculture Stocks Set to Benefit from Higher Food Prices

NYSE: CF | CF Industries Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CF – Supply disruptions, slowdowns in shipping and rising demand with the reopening of economies are pushing food prices up. So, with this, we think it could be wise to bet on agriculture companies CF Industries (CF) and Intrepid Potash (IPI). They are well positioned to benefit in the near-term. Let’s discuss.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

May 25, 2021


As COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions are eliminated, the agriculture industry’s prospects are getting better. The cost of food in the United States increased 2.4% in April 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Consequently, agriculture stocks are also gaining favor with investors. This is evidenced by the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund’s (DBA) 17.4% gains over the past six months.

One of the key reasons for rising food prices is heavy demand for food commodities from China. Other factors driving food prices include supply disruptions and a slowdown in shipping. Because these factors are expected to continue driving food prices up in the near term, the agriculture industry is expected to continue benefiting. According to a Meticulous Research report, the agricultural micronutrients market is expected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR between 2020 – 2027.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) and Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI). They are well positioned to capitalize on the agriculture industry’s growth.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

CF manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen-based products for fertilizer, emissions abatement, clean energy and other industrial applications worldwide. The company’s principal offerings include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea and urea ammonium nitrate. It serves primarily cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users.

In April, CF announced that it had signed an engineering and procurement contract with thyssenkrupp for its green ammonia project at its manufacturing complex located at Donaldsonville, Louisiana. This could further accelerate the company’s growth.

CF’s net sales increased 7.9% year-over-year to $1.05 billion its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. Its operating earnings grew 68% year-over-year to $247 million, while its net earnings increased 92.3% year-over-year to $175 million. The company’s EPS increased 125.8% year-over-year to $0.70.

Analysts expect CF’s EPS to come in at $0.53 for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, which represents a 507.7% year-over-year increase. It surpassed consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Its revenue is expected to increase 30.4% year-over-year to $1.57 billion for the current quarter, ending June 30, 2021. The stock surged 92.2% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $53.03.

CF’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The company has an overall B rating of B, which translates to Buy in our proprietary ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

The stock has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. Within the Agriculture industry, CF is ranked #12 of 31 stocks. To see the additional POWR Ratings for CF (Growth, Value, Stability, and Momentum), click here.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

IPI produces and sells potash and langbeinite products internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market, whereas the Trio segment provides a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle.

On May 17, IPI announced that it has increased its Trio and potash prices by $20 per ton. Bob Jornayvaz, the company’s Executive Chairman said, “Tightening supply and strong farmer economics have Intrepid on pace for record domestic deliveries of Trio in the first half of 2021.”

IPI’s revenue climbed 11.7% year-over-year to $71.46 million for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Its operating income came in at $2.87 million compared to a $6.78 million operating loss in the prior-year period. Its net income was $2.45 million compared to a $7.40 million net loss in the year-ago period. Also, the company’s EPS was $0.18 compared to a $0.57 loss per share in the prior-year period.

Analysts expect IPI’s EPS to come in at $0.88 in its fiscal year 2021, which represents a 152.7% year-over-year increase. For the quarter ending September 30, 2021, its revenue is expected to increase 24.4% year-over-year to $51.14 million. The stock surged 149.1% over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $26.90.

IPI’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has an A grade for Momentum, and a B grade for Growth.

We have also graded IPI for Value, Stability, Sentiment and Quality. Click here to access all IPI’s ratings. IPI is ranked #11 in the same industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Top 10 Value Stocks

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

CF shares were trading at $52.26 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.77 (-1.45%). Year-to-date, CF has gained 36.71%, versus a 12.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IPIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Do Calmer Waters Lie Ahead for the Stock Market?

As a former competitive swimmer, I can definitely say I preferred swimming in a calm pool rather than a choppy sea, which parallels investing. Most of us would prefer a relatively calm market to the choppiness that we have seen with the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past couple of weeks. But we deal with the cards that are dealt to us. We continue to see volatility in the markets as last week started the same as the previous week, with three straight days of losses, only to rebound on Thursday. Value investors continue to worry about the Fed increasing rates, while growth investors fear inflation and an increase in bond yields. The key to investing in volatile periods is to stay the course and not panic. So, in today's commentary, I will highlight the market over the past week and what I expect this week. Read on below to find out more…
May 25, 2021 | 1:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Popular Reddit Stocks to Liquidate Before Another Market Selloff

The stock market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term on concerns over rising inflation. Since the wallstreetbets’ short squeeze saga has now abated considerably, analysts believe three of the most heavily discussed Reddit stocks—Palantir Technologies (PLTR), DraftKings (DKNG), and Virgin Galactic (SPCE)—will witness massive corrections in the near term. So, we think it’s wise to liquidate one’s investments in them as quickly as possible. Let’s take a closer look.
May 24, 2021 | 10:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar

One of the groups with the biggest earnings beat this quarter is retailers. These stocks are benefitting from increased store traffic and strong consumer spending. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (HVT), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).
May 24, 2021 | 2:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Signs of a NEW Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are pounding the table that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Indeed they are right about the lofty valuation levels. But they are wrong that it’s time to get ready for the next bear market to emerge. Check out Steve Reitmeister's game plan to ride the bubble up and then parachute out at the right time. Read on for more...
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Retailers With the Potential to Soar

One of the groups with the biggest earnings beat this quarter is retailers. These stocks are benefitting from increased store traffic and strong consumer spending. 3 small-cap retailers that investors should consider are Haverty Furniture (HVT), The Container Store (TCS), and Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH).
May 24, 2021 | 2:01pm

Read More Stories

More CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CF News