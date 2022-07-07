These 2 Gold Miners Are Still a Buy Despite Sector Weakness

: CGAU | Centerra Gold Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CGAU – Gold prices are inversely related to the U.S. dollar. Therefore, a strengthening dollar has recently led to a decline in gold prices. While declining gold prices affect gold mining stocks, Centerra Gold (CGAU) and Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) are still well-positioned to perform well. Despite the sector’s weakness, these stocks have been rated a Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on….

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jul 7, 2022


The U.S. dollar has been one of the major beneficiaries of macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. The dollar has strengthened steadily against the Euro, British Pound, and the Yen amid the uncertainties surrounding the stock market and economy.

Since gold and the dollar have an inverse relationship, gold has been under pressure due to the strengthening U.S. dollar. Investors are avoiding risky investments and parking up their money in the U.S. dollar, which they perceive as more secure in uncertain times.

While the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset has not diminished in this climate, the hawkish Fed, higher real rates, and a strong dollar are weighing on bullion. And since the revenues of gold miners are tied to gold prices, many gold miners are expected to remain under pressure.

However, quality gold mining stocks Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) and Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAGGF) are well-positioned to survive the sector’s weakness. So, it could be wise to add these stocks to your portfolio. These stocks are rated Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU)

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) is a gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring gold properties in North America, Turkey, and other markets worldwide. The company explores gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Oksut Mine in Turkey.

On February 28, 2022, CGAU announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Gemfield Resources LLC, owner of the Goldfield District Project, from Waterton, Nevada Splitter, LLC.

CGAU’s revenue increased 30.5% year-over-year to $295.22 million. The company’s adjusted net earnings from continuing operations increased 100% year-over-year to $56.40 million. Also, its adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per common share came in at $0.19, representing an increase of 90% year-over-year.

Analysts expect CGAU’s EPS for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, to increase 233.3% year-over-year to $0.40. Its revenue for fiscal 2022 is expected to increase 30.7% year-over-year to $1.18 billion. Over the past year, the stock has lost 20.6% to close the last trading session at $6.24.

CGAU’s overall B rating equates to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Growth and Value. It is ranked first out of 34 stocks in the Miners – Gold industry. Click here to see the other ratings of CGAU for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAGGF)

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, JAGGF is a junior gold mining company that acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold-producing properties in Brazil. It holds principal assets in the iron quadrangle in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

On June 10, 2022, JAGGF announced a notice for a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to 3,623,640 common shares in the capital of the company in total. The company intends to enhance long-term shareholder value by buying and canceling common shares at a discount to their underlying value.

For the fiscal first quarter, ended March 31, 2022, JAGGF’s free cash flow increased 1,245.2% year-over-year to $2.65 million. Its cash generated from operating activities came in at $7.71 million, representing an increase of 19.2% year-over-year.

For fiscal 2023, JAGGF’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 430% and 6.6% year-over-year to $0.27 and $157.63 million, respectively. Over the past year, the stock has lost 50.2% to close the last trading session at $2.15.

JAGGF’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. The stock has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Value and Momentum. Within the same industry, it is ranked #3. To see the other ratings of JAGGF for Growth, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CGAU shares were trading at $6.40 per share on Thursday morning, up $0.16 (+2.56%). Year-to-date, CGAU has declined -15.65%, versus a -17.89% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CGAUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JAGGFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investor Alert: Prepare to Hit New Lows in July

For as brutal as the market has been so far in 2022...it is likely about to get much worse. Why? Because Q2 earnings season is about to roll out and early indications point to a worsening of results that will likely heighten the stock market (SPY) sell off. This is not a problem for those who are properly trading this bear market. If you are unsure what to do, then read on for this vital commentary providing a timely market outlook and bear market trading plan.
Jul 6, 2022 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Large-Cap REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Since growing concerns over a potential recession due to the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes could keep the overall stock market highly volatile in the near term, REITs Crown Castle (CCI), Equinix (EQIX), and Weyerhaeuser (WY) could be good additions to your portfolio for generating a steady income stream. Continue reading...
Jul 5, 2022 | 4:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Buy-Rated Stocks to Pick Up on Dips

The stock market started the second half of the year with gains. Moreover, the U.S. economy might succeed in dodging a recession, while the Fed is expected to reduce rates later this year. Given this backdrop, we think the dip in Buy-rated stocks Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG) might be the right opportunity to scoop them up. Read on…
Jul 5, 2022 | 3:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks to Fall MUCH FURTHER this Bear Market Cycle

Spoiler alert...the bear market is not over. Unfortunately history shows that the S&P 500 (SPY) has much further to fall to squeeze out excess valuation. That is just a natural part of the bear market process that is properly explained in this timely market commentary. More importantly, this commentary provides a strategy on how to profit in the days and weeks ahead as the market finds its way to bottom. Read on below for more...
Jun 29, 2022 | 6:12am

Read More Stories

More Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CGAU News