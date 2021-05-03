Avoid These 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks in May

: CHPT | ChargePoint Holdings News, Ratings, and Charts

CHPT – While electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to rule the car market eventually, in the long term, concerns about the formation of a price bubble after a skyrocketing stock rally last year and an ongoing semiconductor shortage make the industry’s near-term prospects bleak, or at least questionable. So, we think it’s wise to avoid fundamentally weak EV players ChargePoint (CHPT), Hyllion (HYLN), and XL fleet (XL). Let’s discuss.

Ananyo Guha NiyogiBy Ananyo Guha Niyogi

May 3, 2021


The year 2020 saw unprecedented investor interest in the electric vehicle (EV) industry as governments worldwide announced or implemented initiatives to address the climate change concerns. The future of the global EV market looks promising with massive opportunities for growth in the battery, hybrid, and plug-in-hybrid EV markets. According to Globe Newswire, the global EV market is expected to grow at a 29% CAGR from 2021- 2026.

However, EV production costs are increasing because the world is currently witnessing a global semiconductor shortage. This, along with stock price overvaluation, is motivating investors to rotate drop EV stocks in favor of  relatively cheaper cyclical stocks amid the economic recovery. This activity is evidenced by the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF’s (DRIV) 4.1% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.8% returns.

So, it’s wise to stay away from fundamentally weak EV stocks ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), Hyllion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), and XL Fleet Corp. (XL).

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2021

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)

CHPT develops and markets networked electric vehicle (EV) charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services. The company offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers.

For its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter, ended January 31, 2021, CHPT’s revenue was  $42.39 million compared to $43.24 million in the prior-year period. Furthermore, , its operating loss for the quarter was  $35.32 million and its net loss came in at $90.75 million. The  company’s loss per share came in at $5.29.

Analysts expect its EPS to remain negative in fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. The stock has lost 45.1% since hitting its $49.48 all-time high on December 24. It closed Friday’s trading session at $25.32.

CHPT’s poor prospects are apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. It has an F grade for Value, and a D grade for Growth, Stability, and Quality. Click here to see the additional POWR ratings for CHPT (Momentum and Sentiment).

CHPT is ranked #83 of 89 stocks in the Industrial-Equipment industry.

Hyllion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

HYLN designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. Its Hypertruck ERX system are traditional diesel or natural gas fueled powertrains.

The company’s net revenues declined 91.7% year-over-year to $5.86 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Its loss from operations came in at $10.34 million, while its net loss was  $20.52 million. HYLN’s net loss per share came in at $0.13 for the quarter.

HYLN’s EPS is expected to decline 192.9% year-over-year in fiscal year 2021. The stock has lost 37.2% over the past three months to close Friday’s trading session at $10.43.

HYLN’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The stock has an F grade for Growth and Value, and a D grade for Stability and Sentiment. Click here to see HYLN’s ratings for Momentum and Quality as well.

HYLN is ranked #22 of 22-stocks in the Trucking Freight industry.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

XL is a provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets. The company’s offerings include XLP plug-in hybrid electric and XLH hybrid electric upfit solutions. It offers its solutions for the customers of Ford Motor Company (F), Chevrolet, GMC and Isuzu Motors Limited (ISUZY).

The company’s operating expense increased 112% year-over-year to $5.30 million for the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020. Its operating loss for the quarter was $1.20 million. Its net loss came in at $5.60 million compared to $3.76 million in the prior-year period, and its  loss per share came in at $0.06.

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed  against XL on behalf of investors  who purchased or otherwise acquired its securities between October 2, 2020 and March 2, 2021. It is alleged that throughout the  period the company issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose several necessary facts. The company’s EPS is expected to remain negative in its fiscal year 2021 and fiscal 2022. The stock has lost 22.9% over the past month and closed Friday’s trading session at $6.80.

XL has an overall F rating, which translates to Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. It also has an F grade for Quality, Value, and Stability along with a D grade for Growth and Sentiment. Click here to see XL’s rating for Momentum as well.

XL is ranked #66 of 67 stocks in the Auto Parts  industry.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

CHPT shares were trading at $23.71 per share on Monday afternoon, down $1.61 (-6.36%). Year-to-date, CHPT has declined -40.84%, versus a 12.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Ananyo Guha Niyogi


Ananyo’s ardent interest in capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, led him to a career as an investment analyst. His goal is to educate individual investors by making complex financial issues easy to understand. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CHPTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HYLNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
XLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Trading Plan for Growth Investors

There are increasing signs that the stock market's (SPY) rotation is nearing an end. Over the last couple of weeks, we are starting to see quality growth and small caps start to perk up. Underlying economic data and earnings continue to come in strong. As yesterday’s FOMC meeting confirmed, the Fed is keeping the punch bowl full with no intention of stopping the party anytime soon. What does it mean? Read on below to find out why…
Apr 29, 2021 | 12:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Stocks to Buy on Inflationary Concerns

While positive economic and earnings data keeps rolling in, investors remain concerned over inflation. In an inflationary environment, investors should consider companies with strong pricing power, which is why David Cohne is recommending Lowe's Companies (LOW), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and Pool (POOL).
Apr 30, 2021 | 7:28pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Recently Downgraded by Goldman Sachs

A semiconductor chip shortage and overvaluation concerns have been taking a toll on electric vehicle (EV) stocks of late. While the EV industry's long-term prospects look bright, many companies in the sector with weak fundamentals are expected to continue retreating in the near term. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded EV manufacturers Fisker (FSR) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE). So, let’s look at those names.
Apr 30, 2021 | 4:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks to Buy as Energy Prices Heat Up

Sandridge Energy (SD), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), and Sunoco LP (SUN) are 3 energy stocks that are attractive on a fundamental basis. Further, the outlook for oil remains positive due to lower production and a surge in demand this summer.
May 3, 2021 | 9:16am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Recently Downgraded by Goldman Sachs

A semiconductor chip shortage and overvaluation concerns have been taking a toll on electric vehicle (EV) stocks of late. While the EV industry's long-term prospects look bright, many companies in the sector with weak fundamentals are expected to continue retreating in the near term. Goldman Sachs recently downgraded EV manufacturers Fisker (FSR) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE). So, let’s look at those names.
Apr 30, 2021 | 4:55pm

Read More Stories

More ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CHPT News