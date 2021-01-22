3 E-Commerce Stocks Outperforming Amazon in 2021: Chewy, eBay, and Etsy

: CHWY | Chewy, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CHWY – Although Amazon (AMZN) is known as the top player in the online retail space, companies such as Chewy (CHWY), eBay (EBAY), and Etsy (ETSY) have outperformed AMZN so far this year. We think that these stocks are strategically positioned to deliver impressive returns this year and beyond based on their unique offerings. So, let’s have a closer look at them.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Jan 22, 2021


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The world’s largest online retailer, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), has gained significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers have had to rely on online platforms for a range of retail consumption needs.  The stock has gained 84.8% since hitting its 52-week low of $1626.03 in mid-March. In addition to  dominating the cloud segment with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company has also entered the healthcare market.

However, AMZN is currently facing antitrust allegations by the U.S. government. Also,  big tech companies, including  AMZN, are likely to have a tougher regulatory time under the Biden administration. This is in-part why the stock has lost 4.2% year-to-date.

Despite challenges specific to AMZN,  it is clear that the  e-commerce trend is here to stay as consumers grow more comfortable with online shopping. Ongoing and increasing digitization has further accelerated the growth pace of e-commerce companies. According to Grand View Research, the global B2C e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

In the online commerce business, companies such as Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), eBay Inc. (EBAY), and Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) are known for their personal touch. So, we believe it is wise to bet on them now in lieu of owning highly priced AMZN.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)

Founded in 2010, CHWY is an online seller of branded and private-label pet food and grooming supplies. It offers its products and services through its website and mobile applications. The  company’s product offerings by categories include: tablets, chewable tablets, solutions, capsules, injectables, suspensions and ointments. Operating in 15 locations, CHWY seeks  to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet owners.

For the third quarter ended October 31,the company’s net sales climbed 45% year-over-year to $1.78 billion. Autoship customer sales increased 42.5% year-over-year to $1.23 billion. Its gross profit has increased 55.8% year-over-year to $454.56 million, yielding a gross margin of 25.5%, which has expanded 180 basis points year-over-year. And its active customers have increased 39.8% year-over-year to 17.79 million.

Analysts expect CHWY’s revenue to increase 44.5% for the current quarter ending January 31, 2021, 45.7% in 2021, and 24.9% in 2022. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 39.7% in 2021, 73.7% in 2022, and at a rate of 132.1% per annum over the next five years. CHWY has an impressive earnings surprise history, with the company beating consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

CHWY retained its customers with its personal touch. It  has sent more than 1000 free pet paintings to select customers each week. The company announced on December 4, 2020, that its CEO, Sumit Singh, had been named to Bloomberg Businessweek’s 2020 ‘Bloomberg 50’ List. And  last November, CHWY announced that it is expanding its Pharmacy (Rx) business to offer compounded medications that are customized to the specific needs of pets. The stock has gained 16.9% so far this year.

How does CHWY stack up for the POWR Ratings?

A for Trade Grade

B for Buy & Hold Grade

A for Peer Grade

B for Industry Rank

A for Overall POWR Rating

The stock is also ranked #3 of 62 stocks in the Consumer Goods industry.

eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Based in San Jose, California, EBAY is one of the world’s largest and most vibrant marketplaces for great value and unique selections. The global e-commerce company’s portfolio of brands includes eBay Marketplace and eBay Classifieds Group. EBAY’s multi-screen approach offers downloadable applications for iPhone operating systems and android mobile devices that allow access to some of its websites and vertical shopping experiences.

The company’s net revenues have increased more than 25% year-over-year to $2.61 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Its annual active buyers increased 5.2% year-over-year to 183 million. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 22.3% year-over-year to $25.05 billion, and non-GAAP net income increased 38.9% year-over-year to $604 million, yielding EPS of $0.85, which has increased 63.5% year-over-year.

Analysts expect the company’s revenue to increase 6.3% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and 8.3% in 2021. EBAY’s EPS is expected to increase 25.8% for the quarter ended December 30, 2020, 23.2% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and at a rate of 18.1% per annum over the next five years. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has rallied 12.2%.

EBAY announced earlier this month that it has initiated a process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its Korea business, and is considering options to maximize value for its shareholders and create future growth opportunities for the business. In November, the company announced an exclusive partnership with Optoro to enable retailers to sell returned and excess inventory seamlessly and in turn provide an influx of high-demand wholesale inventory for its sellers.

EBAY’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. It has an overall rating of “Buy” with an “A” for Trade Grade, and a “B” for Buy & Hold Grade, Peer Grade, and Industry Rank. Among the 69 stocks in the Internet industry, it is ranked #25.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY)

Operating a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods, ETSY is known for its handmade, vintage, and custom gifts. The company’s online marketplaces include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The Brooklyn-based company aims to “keep commerce human.” Moreover, ETSY was the best performing e-commerce stock in 2020.

The company’s top line has climbed nearly 128% year-over-year to $451.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Driven by greater demand, ETSY sold 24 million masks, which accounted for roughly 11% of its gross merchandise sales (GMS). Its total GMS increased 119.4% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. Net income increased 520% year-over-year to $91.8 million, yielding EPS of $0.70, which increased 483.3% year-over-year.

Analysts expect ETSY’s revenue to increase 88.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 68.6% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and 12% in 2021. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 132% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, 310% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and at a rate of 60.9% per annum over the next five years. ETSY’s earnings surprise history is impressive, with the company missing the consensus estimate in just one of the trailing four quarters.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, ETSY rounded up the top unique gifting trends on January 12. The company  also offered DIY date night to adapt to the new normal. ETSY announced its annual Cyber Week Sales Event on November 12,which continued until December 2. The former eight-day event was extended to 10 days and shoppers with the Etsy app had exclusive, early access to the sales event. The stock has gained 19.5% year-to-date.

ETSY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings, it has a “Strong Buy” rating with an “A” in Trade Grade, Buy & Hold Grade, and Peer Grade, and a “B” for Industry Ran

More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Outperform the Stock Market?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

CHWY shares were trading at $102.15 per share on Friday afternoon, down $2.95 (-2.81%). Year-to-date, CHWY has gained 13.64%, versus a 2.56% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CHWYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EBAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ETSYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Outperform the Stock Market in 2021

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up over 70% from the ferocious bear market low set in March of 2020. Let me be emphatically clear…IT WONT BE THAT EASY IN 2021! So let’s discuss the 2021 stock market outlook including a game plan to outperform in the year ahead and my top 12 picks for today’s market. Read on for more…
Jan 19, 2021 | 1:37pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Tesla Up 20% in 2021: Will the Rally Continue?

Tesla (TSLA) has gained more than 17% so far this year, outperforming broad market indices by a significant margin. Its dedication to technological advancements and strategic entry into some of the largest markets in the world should allow the company to keep its robust growth momentum going this year. Let’s look closer.
Jan 21, 2021 | 3:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Computer Hardware Stocks Ready to Power Up in 2021

Remote working, online learning, and video gaming increased the demand for larger digital devices like laptop and desktop computers significantly in 2020. Because COVID-19 pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue this year, computer hardware companies that offer cutting-edge technologies and advanced features should see significant growth. So, we think global giants in this space, such as Apple (AAPL), Dell Technologies (DELL), HP Inc. (HPQ), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY), are poised to soar. Let’s look closer at these names.
Jan 21, 2021 | 12:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Niu Technologies vs. Arcimoto: Which Electric Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy?

Niu (NIU) and Arcimoto (FUV) have been capitalizing on their niche market in the growing electric vehicle (EV) space. We believe that continued innovation and expansion should help both companies continue to thrive this year and beyond. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.
Jan 21, 2021 | 2:08pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Computer Hardware Stocks Ready to Power Up in 2021

Remote working, online learning, and video gaming increased the demand for larger digital devices like laptop and desktop computers significantly in 2020. Because COVID-19 pandemic-driven trends are expected to continue this year, computer hardware companies that offer cutting-edge technologies and advanced features should see significant growth. So, we think global giants in this space, such as Apple (AAPL), Dell Technologies (DELL), HP Inc. (HPQ), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY), are poised to soar. Let’s look closer at these names.
Jan 21, 2021 | 12:16pm

Read More Stories

More Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CHWY News