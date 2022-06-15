Should You Buy Chewy After Its Earnings Beat?

: CHWY | Chewy, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CHWY – Chewy (CHWY) reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue in the last reported quarter. Although analysts expect the company’s revenues to increase in fiscal 2023, its EPS is expected to remain negative in the upcoming quarters. So, will it be wise to buy the stock now? Read on to learn our view.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Jun 15, 2022


Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands.

CHWY beat the Wall Street estimates for its revenue and earnings in the last reported quarter. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, while analysts had expected a loss of $0.14 per share. It also beat its revenue estimates by $15.63 million or 0.7%. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company was able to cash in on the strong consumer demand on the back of rising pet adoptions during the pandemic.

The company’s consumables and healthcare categories drove its revenue and earnings growth in the last quarter. However, analysts expect its EPS to remain negative in fiscal 2023 and 2024 as pet adoptions have fallen in the post-pandemic era, and the multi-decade high inflation is expected to hamper consumer spending on pet products and supplies.

CHWY’s stock has declined 54.1% in price year-to-date and 63.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $27.05. It is currently trading 72.3% below its 52-week high of $97.74, which it hit on August 13, 2021.

Here’s what could influence the performance of CHWY in the upcoming months:

Disappointing Financials

CHWY’s gross margin declined 0.1% year-over-year to 27.5% for the first quarter ended May 1, 2022. Its adjusted net income decreased 28.1% year-over-year to $45.66 million. Also, its adjusted EBITDA declined 21.7% year-over-year to $60.51 million.

Mixed Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect CHWY’s EPS for fiscal 2023 and 2024 to remain negative. However, its revenues for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to increase 15.6% and 15%, respectively. It failed to surpass Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward EV/S, CHWY’s 1.09x is 5.1% higher than the 1.04x industry average. Likewise, its 1.11x forward P/S is 30.8% higher than the 0.85x industry average. And the stock’s 550.47x forward P/B is significantly higher than the 2.27x industry average.

Mixed Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month gross profit margin, CHWY’s 26.69% is 26.3% lower than the 36.25% industry average. Likewise, its 4.49% trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio is 336.1% higher than the industry average of 1.03%. Furthermore, the stock’s 0.21% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 94% lower than the industry average of 3.45%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Uncertainty

CHWY has an overall rating of C, equating to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by taking into account 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. CHWY has a C grade for Sentiment, in sync with its mixed analyst estimates.

The stock has a D grade for Growth, consistent with its disappointing EPS growth prospects.

CHWY is ranked #47 out of 62 stocks in the Consumer Goods industry. Click here to access CHWY’s value, Momentum, Stability, and quality ratings.

Bottom Line

CHWY is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $31.56 and $51.81, respectively, indicating a downtrend. Despite delivering positive revenue and EPS surprise in its last reported quarter, CHWY EPS is expected to remain negative in fiscal 2023 and 2024 as inflation is at a multi-decade high and discretionary consumer spending on pet products and supplies are likely to decline. So, it could be wise to wait for a better entry point in the stock.

How Does Chewy (CHWY) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While CHWY has an overall POWR Rating of C, you might want to consider investing in the following Consumer Goods stocks with an A (Strong Buy) and B (Buy) rating: Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX), Société BIC SA (BICEY), and Ennis, Inc. (EBF).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CHWY shares were trading at $28.67 per share on Wednesday morning, up $1.62 (+5.99%). Year-to-date, CHWY has declined -51.38%, versus a -20.23% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CHWYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MTEXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BICEYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EBFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The bear market is here. Let there be no doubt about that. Now we need to explore how low the S&P 500 (SPY) will go in the months ahead along with a trading plan to outperform. (Hint: Shorting stocks is #1 on the list of things to do). 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister will share his trading plan in the fresh commentary below…
Jun 15, 2022 | 6:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 2 Tech Stocks Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Despite the Tech sell-off due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the increased adoption of advanced technologies should help fundamentally sound stocks rebound soon. So, Wall Street analysts believe tech stocks Similarweb (SMWB) and Taboola.com (TBLA), trading under $10, could double in price from their recent dips.
Jun 11, 2022 | 2:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Odds of a Bear Market Are Increasing by the Day

Last week I was a "Doubting Thomas" when it came to the staying power of the recent S&P 500 (SPY) rally. It just looked like yet another in a long line of failed bounces in 2022 before the next leg lower. Gladly this recent bounce gave us the opportunity to take more profits off the table while moving the POWR Value portfolio down to only 69.5% long the stock market (and created a hedge in Reitmeister Total Return where there is more of a market timing element to the trades. And yes, that portfolio actually rallied this week as the market tanked). The point is that the odds of bear market are increasing by the day. And right now we are amassing a 3rd assault on a break into bear market territory (below 3,855). The reasons why that probably takes places is shared in this week's POWR Value commentary. Read on below for more…
Jun 11, 2022 | 1:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Odds of a Bear Market Are Increasing by the Day

Last week I was a "Doubting Thomas" when it came to the staying power of the recent S&P 500 (SPY) rally. It just looked like yet another in a long line of failed bounces in 2022 before the next leg lower. Gladly this recent bounce gave us the opportunity to take more profits off the table while moving the POWR Value portfolio down to only 69.5% long the stock market (and created a hedge in Reitmeister Total Return where there is more of a market timing element to the trades. And yes, that portfolio actually rallied this week as the market tanked). The point is that the odds of bear market are increasing by the day. And right now we are amassing a 3rd assault on a break into bear market territory (below 3,855). The reasons why that probably takes places is shared in this week's POWR Value commentary. Read on below for more…
Jun 11, 2022 | 1:05pm

Read More Stories

More Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CHWY News