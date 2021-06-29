Is a Breakdown in the Charts for CNH Industrial?

NYSE: CNHI | CNH Industrial N.V. News, Ratings, and Charts

CNHI – CNH Industrial (CNHI) has formed an important level of support after surging over the past year. If the stock breaks through this level, a breakdown could soon occur. Read more to learn how to profit from this trading opportunity.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Jun 29, 2021


CNH Industrial (CNHI) is a global manufacturer of heavy machinery, with a range of products including agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and powertrain components. One of its most recognizable brands, Case IH, has served farmers for generations.

The company is developing several products and technologies to keep up with the latest technological advancements and emission-control procedures. These upgraded product offerings should help the company achieve new business contracts.

CNHI has a high current ratio of 3, indicating its current assets are higher than its current liabilities, but its debt to equity of 3.5 is concerning. The company’s net profit margin is also flat. Over the past year, earnings are down almost 100%, although analysts expect it to rebound by growing earnings 485.7% year over year this quarter.

While the stock’s trailing P/E of 1,600 is extremely high, its forward P/E is only 15.04. It also has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The stock has shown bullish long-term momentum, but mixed recent performance, as shown on the chart below.

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

Take a look at the 1-year chart of CNHI below with the added notations:

Chart of CNHI provided by TradingView

CNHI has formed an important level to watch at the $16 (green) mark, as that level has provided both support and resistance over the past 6 months. The stock looks like it’s falling back down to the level again, and a break below it could open the door to lower prices.

A trader could enter a short position if CNHI breaks below $16.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

CNHI shares rose $0.07 (+0.43%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, CNHI has gained 28.50%, versus a 15.11% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CNHIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Set to Soar in the Second Half of 2021

With the first half of 2021 almost in the books, it’s time to consider what stocks to hold for the second half. Vale (VALE), ArcelorMittal (MT), and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) are poised to see their shares rise in the weeks ahead.
Jun 28, 2021 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Health Insurance Stocks That are Better Buys Than Clover Health

One of the most popular meme stocks this week, Clover Health (CLOV) saw huge gains mid-week as retail traders on Reddit pushed up its price in response to a short squeeze. While CLOV may have a good future ahead of it, Molina Healthcare (MOH), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Cigna Corporation (CI) are better buys right now.
Jun 25, 2021 | 3:47pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Work-From-Home Stocks to Avoid as People Return to the Office

In response to a largely successful COVID-19 vaccination drive so far, many companies are now planning to reopen their offices—at least to allow some employees to work partly from company offices. Given this backdrop, we believe popular work-from-home stocks Zoom (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), and Slack (WORK) could witness a retreat in the near term. Hence, we think these names are best avoided now.
Jun 28, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Chip Stocks that Are a Better Buy Than NVIDIA

Over the last month, semiconductors have started outperforming as the chip shortage is getting worse. While Nvidia (NVDA) is up 40%, investors should look at more undervalued stocks like Semtech (SMTC), Diodes (DIOD), and Amkor Technology (AMKR).
Jun 24, 2021 | 6:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Work-From-Home Stocks to Avoid as People Return to the Office

In response to a largely successful COVID-19 vaccination drive so far, many companies are now planning to reopen their offices—at least to allow some employees to work partly from company offices. Given this backdrop, we believe popular work-from-home stocks Zoom (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), and Slack (WORK) could witness a retreat in the near term. Hence, we think these names are best avoided now.
Jun 28, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CNHI News