3 Financial Service Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

NYSE: COF | Capital One Financial Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

COF – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with an accommodative Federal Reserve monetary policy, has fundamentally reshaped the global financial industry on many fronts. With a low interest rate environment—which has significantly reduced financial companies’ traditional revenue sources—as the backdrop, companies in this space are finding new pathways to profitable growth. Financial services companies are increasingly adopting emerging technologies and collaborating with FinTech companies to build out their digital operations and services. Given this backdrop, we believe Capital One Financial (COF), Discover (DFS), and Ally Financial (ALLY) are well-positioned to prosper. Read on.

Rishab DugarBy Rishab Dugar

Mar 23, 2021


COVID-19-pandemic-related disruption has been one of the most serious challenges ever faced by the financial services industry. A decline in demand, lower incomes and production shutdowns adversely affected business in this sector. While accommodative monetary policy and fiscal stimulus measures helped stabilize credit markets, these policies to a degree reduced the traditional sources of revenue for companies in the financial services space.

The  pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in almost every sphere of financial services and capital markets. Financial institutions are increasingly making strategic investments in technology to swiftly shift their business models to new digital protocols. Although ultra-low interest rates are squeezing lending institutions’  interest margins, provisioning requirements are gradually declining. Also, financial institutions are undertaking various measures, such as redeploying personnel and consolidating branches, to manage costs. This is improving their profitability prospects.

Renowned financial services companies Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), Discover Financial Services (DFS), and Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) have effectively managed the low interest rate environment to deliver impressive earnings growth. These companies are focusing on aggressive digitization plans to garner operational efficiencies and deliver superior customer experiences. Their strong fundamentals position them well to deliver superior returns in the long run.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

With approximately $421.60 billion in total assets, COF is a diversified financial holding company that offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. The company operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Earlier this month, COF Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced a multi-year extension of their CLUB credit card program agreement. The extension allows the companies to continue their strategic partnership, thereby enabling COF to deliver its industry-leading digital capabilities and award-winning products and experiences to millions of  Bass Pro Shops’ and Cabela’s customers.

COF’s net interest income has increased 5.7% sequentially to $5.87 billion in the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020, yielding a net interest margin of 6.05%, up 37 basis points versus the previous quarter. . Its adjusted efficiency ratio has risen 738 basis points from the previous quarter to 55.1%, while adjusted EPS has improved 4.8% to $5.29 over the same period.

A consensus EPS estimate of $3.75 for the current quarter (ending March 31, 2021) represents  a 221% improvement year-over-year. Analysts further expect COF’s EPS to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% over the next five years. The stock has gained 80.7% over the past six months.

COF’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

COF has a B grade for Growth and Momentum, and an A for Sentiment. Of the 49 stocks in the Consumer Financial Services industry, the stock is ranked #7.

In total, we rate COF on eight different levels. Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given COF grades for Quality, Value, and Stability. Get all of COF’s ratings here.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

DFS, a digital banking and payment services company, issues the Discover Card–America’s cash rewards pioneer. It also offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. The company operates the Discover Global Network; PULSE, an ATM/debit networks, and Diners Club International, a global payments network.

Yesterday, DFS and Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) signed an agreement that will greatly expand acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders in Malaysia. The agreement is  expected to be a crucial factor in opening the Malaysian market to the company’s partners around the globe.

Last month, Cashback Debit, the online checking account from DFS, was certified by the national non-profit organization Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund. This marks  the first digital bank to meet Bank On’s certification standards with its no-fee Cash Back Debit account.

In February, DFS was named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the eighth consecutive year and earned a perfect 100 score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

DFS’ revenues, net of interest expense, have  increased 4.1% sequentially to $2.82 billion in the fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2020. Its net income has increased 3.6% from the previous quarter to $799 million, while its EPS has improved 5.7% to $2.59 over the same period.

Analysts expect DFS to report an EPS of $9.27 in the fiscal 2021 (ending December 31), up 157.5% year-to-year. A consensus revenue estimate of $11.54 billion for the current year represents  a 4.1% improvement from the previous year. The stock has gained 73.8% over the past six months.

It is no surprise that DFS has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. DFS has a B grade  for Growth, Momentum and Sentiment. It is ranked #10 in the same industry.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for DFS (Stability, Quality and Value).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

ALLY is a digital financial services company that serves primarily  consumers, commercial, and corporate customers. The company operates through the Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. In addition, it offers securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest.

Last month, Ally Lending teamed-up with Western Dental & Orthodontics to provide its financing solutions to patients. The relationship expands ALLY’s financing offerings across one of the largest Dental Service Organizations in the U.S.

ALLY’s adjusted total net revenue has increased 15.8% year-over-year to $1.88 billion in the fourth quarter, ended December 2020. Its adjusted efficiency ratio has risen 40 basis points from its  year-ago value to 49.8%, while its adjusted EPS has improved 68.4% to $1.60 over the same period.

Analysts expect ALLY’s revenues to grow 23% year-over-year to $1.74 billion in the current quarter (ending March 31, 2021). A  consensus EPS estimate of $1.07 for the first quarter represents  a 343.2% improvement from the year-ago value. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it beat the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 86.9% over the past six months.

ALLY’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. ALLY has a B grade  for Growth, Momentum and Sentiment. It is currently ranked #12 of 49 stocks in the same industry.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for ALLY (Stability, Quality and Value).

The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

11 Top Stocks for March 2021

 

COF shares were trading at $121.90 per share on Tuesday morning, down $3.32 (-2.65%). Year-to-date, COF has gained 23.74%, versus a 5.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rishab Dugar


Rishab is a financial journalist and investment analyst. His investment approach is to focus on quality stocks, trading at low prices, with business models that he readily understands. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
COFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DFSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ALLYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

Let me prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in the midst of a stock market bubble. Even better, let me explain why stocks (SPY) will rise for another 12-24 months so you can ride it higher and then parachute out at the peak. And just for good measure I will share my top 10 stocks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Mar 18, 2021 | 5:17pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector in 2021: The Complete Investors Guide

The healthcare sector is the third largest in the US and as of October 2020, it was valued at $6.7 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27% and continued gains are expected in the coming decade. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Mar 18, 2021 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Must-Own Undervalued Growth Stocks

While the growth stocks that skyrocketed over the past year have been experiencing a sell-off lately, there are a new set of stocks in the class that are poised to grow significantly with an economic recovery. While technology-sector growth stocks have yet to trade at reasonable valuations, there are “post-pandemic” growth names that are now significantly undervalued. PulteGroup (PHM), Tupperware Brands (TUP), and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) are three examples of such. We think they could see significant growth in the coming months. Let’s take a closer look at them.
Mar 18, 2021 | 1:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is GM the Stock of the Week?

GM is significantly cheaper than the market, yet growing faster. This opportunity is not going to linger long especially once investors start understanding that it’s going to be a major player in EVs and autonomous driving. Maybe it will never have a 150+ PE like Tesla. However, even a 20 multiple would have the stock doubling in the year ahead. Read on for more details as to why GM is our Stock of the Week...
Mar 22, 2021 | 4:12pm

Read More Stories

More Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All COF News