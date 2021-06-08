3 Strong Buy Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now

CONN – Our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on 118 factors. Stocks rated a Buy or Strong Buy have a higher chance to outperform, which is why investors should keep an eye on daily upgrades. Patrick Ryan highlights three recent Strong Buy upgrades: Conns (CONN), Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI), and Daktronics (DAKT).

Patrick Ryan

Jun 8, 2021


The latest POWR Ratings are in. A total of a dozen stocks have been upgraded all the way to A grades, indicating they are rated Strong Buys in the POWR Ratings system.

This just might be one of the best times to buy stocks as the economy is rebounding and society is reopening. If inflation is stifled, the market could make a significant upward move.

Let’s delve into three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades in Conns (CONN), Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI), and Daktronics (DAKT).

Conns (CONN)

CONN sells home appliances and consumer electronics. Its inventory also includes lawn/garden products, bedding, and home office equipment.

CONN has a forward P/E ratio of 14.38, indicating it’s undervalued at $29.36 per share. However, the stock is highly volatile, with a beta of 2.61. CONN is currently trading about $2 below its 52-week high of $31.48. Its 52-week low is $7.83.

CONN is a POWR Ratings success. The stock has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating. CONN has A grades in the Quality and Momentum components and Bs in the Sentiment and Value components. Investors who would like to find out how CONN fares in the Growth and Stability components can do so by clicking here.

Of the 37 stocks in the Specialty Retailers industry, CONN is in the top five, coming in at number four overall. The Specialty Retailers industry is rated B, and you can find other stocks in this industry by clicking here.

The stock is up 151% year to date and up 246% over the past five years.

Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

CPSI provides IT services to healthcare providers. With nearly three decades of industry experience, CPSI is revered as one of the leaders in its space. CPSI’s comprehensive health information system also provides a helpful patient care system covering clinical and financial components. The company’s single-source electronic medical records are more expansive than any other option on the market.

CPSI has an overall grade of A, which is a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings system. The company has a grade of B in the Quality, Value, Growth, and Stability components. Click here to find out how CPSI performs in the Momentum and Sentiment components of the POWR Ratings. Of the 80 publicly traded companies in the Medical – Services industry, CPSI is ranked fifth. Click here to find other top stocks in the industry.

CPSI has returned 35% over the past year. Two Wall Street rate CPSI as a Strong Buy, and another analyst rates it a Buy. CPSI appears to have solid value at its current price point, with a forward P/E ratio is 13.35. The stock is trading about $3 below its 52-week high of $36.37 and has a low beta of 0.74.

Daktronics (DAKT)

DAKT makes electronic scoreboards, control systems, video displays, and displays that are computer programmable. The company’s clients include those in the transportation, sport, and general business segments.

DAKT is a POWR Ratings beast. The stock has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating. It has a Value Grade of A and a grade of B in the Quality and Momentum components. Click here to find out how DAKT fares in the Sentiment, Growth, and Stability components.

Of the 55 publicly traded companies in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry, DAKT is ranked first. Click here to find other top-ranked stocks in this industry. Check out DAKT’s price returns, and you will find they are highlighted by a 48% return across the past six months and a 39% gain over the past year.

CONN shares . Year-to-date, CONN has gained 151.50%, versus a 13.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


