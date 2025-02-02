The rise of big data has made data analytics a critical tool for businesses seeking a competitive edge. Companies specializing in data analytics solutions help businesses process massive amounts of information to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

As industries from finance to healthcare increasingly rely on analytics, stocks in this sector are witnessing strong demand and growth potential. Therefore, you might consider buying data analytics stocks Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Accenture plc (ACN), and Teradata Corporation (TDC).

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are some of the biggest drivers of the data analytics industry. These technologies allow businesses to automate insights, predict trends, and optimize operations with minimal human intervention. As per PwC’s Pulse survey, 73% of executives mentioned using GenAI to make changes in their respective company’s business models.

In 2025, industries such as retail, healthcare, and financial services will rely heavily on analytics for customer insights, fraud detection, and operational efficiency. According to Statista, the global public cloud market is projected to reach $1.81 trillion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5%. Meanwhile, the global IT Services market is poised to grow from $1.51 trillion this year to $1.88 trillion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

With that in mind, let’s look at the fundamentals of the above-mentioned stocks in detail.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)

CRM provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. It supports third-party development and offers global sales, service, and subscription services, enabling data storage, lead tracking, and issue resolution.

On January 14, CRM announced that SharkNinja, a global product design and technology company, implemented Agentforce and other CRM products to drive global growth by scaling its personalized customer service approach. In this agreement, CRM will also help SharkNinja enhance its brand loyalty through support interactions and solutions.

In the same month, CRM unveiled two AI-powered innovations for retailers: Agentforce for retail and Retail Cloud with Modern POS, which will boost productivity. In this launch, the Agentforce digital labor platform will include new pre-built Agentforce skills for retailers that will assist with tasks across order management, guided shopping, appointment scheduling, and loyalty programs.

Also, the Retail Cloud with Modern POS will be a user-friendly cloud-based POS for retailers, unifying online and offline shopping inventory on a single platform.

For the third quarter of 2025, which ended on October 31, 2024, CRM’s total revenue increased 8.3% year-over-year to $9.44 billion. The company reported non-GAAP income from operations of $3.12 billion, indicating a 14.9% growth from the prior year quarter with a non-GAAP operating margin of 33.1% (up 190 bps year-over-year).

In addition, its free cash flow increased 30.2% year-over-year to $1.78 billion. CRM’s net income came in at $1.53 million, up 24.8% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP net income per share grew 14.2% from the year-ago value to $2.41.

The consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending January 2025) represents an 8.1% increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $2.61 for the current quarter indicates a 14.2% improvement year-over-year. The company has an impressive surprise history; it surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

CRM shares have gained 34.9% over the past six months and 29.4% over the past three months to close the last trading session at $347.97.

CRM’s POWR Ratings reflect this robust outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

CRM has a B grade for Sentiment and Quality. It is ranked #17 out of 127 stocks in the Software – Application industry. Click here to see the additional ratings for CRM (Growth, Value, Stability, and Momentum).

Accenture plc (ACN)

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ACN is a global professional services company that engages in providing a range of services and solutions across strategy and consulting, technology, operations, industry X and Accenture song.

On January 16, ACN signed an agreement to collaborate with Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company on a comprehensive corporate transformation initiative to drive AI-led business reinvention. This agreement extends until March 2030. In this agreement, ACN will help Meiji Yasuda augment its employees with digital technologies, including AI-enabled digital assistants, to maximize employee productivity and innovation.

In the same month, ACN and Telstra announced a proposed joint venture (JV) to accelerate Telstra’s data rapidly. This seven-year JV will allow Telstra to improve its customer experience and help its teams operate more efficiently with ACN’s AI innovation and solutions.

In the fiscal first quarter that ended on November 30, 2024, ACN’s revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $17.68 billion. The company reported an operating income of $2.95 billion, indicating a 15% increase from the prior-year quarter.

ACN’s attributable net income came in at $2.27 billion, up 15.5% year-over-year, while its earnings per share grew 15.8% from the year-ago value to $3.59.

Street expects ACN’s revenue for the fiscal second quarter (ending February 2025) to increase 5.4% year-over-year to $16.64 billion. Moreover, its EPS estimate of $2.79 for the same period indicates a marginal year-over-year growth. In addition, it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, which is promising.

Shares of ACN have surged 27.9% over the past nine months and 16.9% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $384.67.

It’s no surprise that ACN has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has a B grade for Momentum, Stability, Sentiment, and Quality. Out of the nine stocks in the A-rated Outsourcing – Tech Services industry, ACN is ranked #3.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated ACN for Growth and Value. Get all ACN ratings here.

Teradata Corporation (TDC)

TDC focuses on providing a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. Its flagship solution platform, Teradata Vantage, operates seamlessly across on-premises, private, and public cloud environments, streamlining data and analytics for various industries.

On December 3, TDC announced the strengthening of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver rapid-start Gen AI use cases with Amazon Bedrock integration. This integration will allow TDC’s customers to gain access to a large repository of over 60 Gen AI use cases across a range of functions and industries to deliver exceptional customer experiences, boost employee productivity, and streamline business processes.

During the third quarter that ended on September 30, TDC’s total revenue stood at $440 million, up marginally year-over-year. Its non-GAAP gross profit stood at $271 million, indicating a 2.7% growth from the prior-year quarter period.

The company reported operating income of $99 million, indicating a 57.1% growth from the prior-year quarter. Its non-GAAP net income stood at $67 million, up 55.8% year-over-year, while its non-GAAP earnings per share rose 64.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $0.69.

Analysts expect TDC’s revenue for the fiscal year (ended December 2024) to be $1.76 billion and its EPS to increase 12.6% year-over-year to $2.33, respectively. For the fiscal year 2025, its revenue is expected to be $1.69 billion, while its EPS is forecasted to settle at $2.46, indicating a 5.4% improvement over the prior year.

The stock has gained 4.7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $32.47.

TDC’s bright prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It also has an A grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. Within the B-rated Technology – Services industry, it is ranked first out of 78 stocks. Click here to see TDC’s ratings for Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment.

CRM shares closed at $341.70 on Friday, down $-1.87 (-0.54%). Year-to-date, CRM has gained 2.20%, versus a 2.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

