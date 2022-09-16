1 Hot Tech Stock to Bet on Instead of Apple

NASDAQ: CSCO | Cisco Systems, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CSCO – Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) seem poised to soar in the near term, driven by its steady growth. Wall Street analysts see a more than 25% upside potential in the stock. CSCO currently trades at a lower valuation than Apple (AAPL) and could be worth betting on instead of the tech giant. Let’s find out more in detail….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 16, 2022


Tech behemoth Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported a net income of $19.44 billion for the third quarter ended June 25, 2022, down 10.6% year-over-year, while its EPS came in at $1.20, down 7.7% year-over-year.

The stock trades at a rich valuation. Its forward EV/EBITDA of 18.72x is 48.7% higher than the industry average of 12.59x. Its forward Price/Cash Flow of 20.56x is 22.7% higher than the industry average of 16.76x. The stock has lost 9.8% over the past month and 12.5% year-to-date.

On the other hand, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China.

On August 17, 2022, Chuck Robbins, CSCO’s Chair and CEO, said, “Full-year product orders and backlog are both at record highs and reflect the strong demand we continue to see for our innovation and the overall value we bring to our customers as they accelerate their digital transformation.”

CSCO has lost 5.7% over the past month to close the last trading session at $43.00. Also, the stock has lost 30.6% year-to-date. However, it has gained 2.5% over the past three months.

Here is what could shape CSCO’s performance in the near term:

Attractive Valuations

CSCO’s forward EV/EBITDA of 8.76x is 30.4% lower than the industry average of 12.59x. Its forward Price/Cash Flow of 10.94x is 34.7% lower than the industry average of 16.76x. Moreover, its forward P/E of 14.89x is 29.8% lower than the industry average of 21.21x.

Favorable Analyst Expectations

Analysts expect CSCO’s revenue to increase 5% and 4% year-over-year in 2023 and 2024, respectively, while its EPS is expected to increase 5.1% and 7.6% year-over-year in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Moreover, its EPS is estimated to grow 6.7% per annum for the next five years. The stock surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

Of the 19 Wall Street analysts rating CSCO, eight rated it Buy, ten rated it Hold, and only one rated it Sell. Moreover, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $54.63 in the near term, indicating a potential upside of 27.2%.

Robust Profitability Margins

CSCO’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 62.55% is 24.2% higher than the industry average of 50.35%. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA and net income margins of 30.84% and 22.91% are higher than the industry averages of 13.05% and 4.28%.

Furthermore, its trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of 29.15%, 16.81%, and 12.57% compared with the industry averages of 7.28%, 3.97%, and 2.84%, respectively.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Outlook

CSCO has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has an A grade for Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry profitability margins. Further, the stock has a C grade for Stability, in sync with its 24-month beta of 0.86.

In the 50-stock Technology – Communication/Networking industry, CSCO is ranked #5. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for CSCO (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment).

View all the top stocks in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry here.

Bottom Line

CSCO’s EPS has increased at a 2.6% CAGR over the past three years. Moreover, analysts are bullish on its near-term prospects. While AAPL has delivered solid returns over the past years, I think CSCO could be a significant tech player in the coming years and might be an ideal addition to your portfolio.

How Does Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While CSCO has an overall POWR Rating of B, one might consider looking at its industry peers, AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC), Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), and Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CSCO shares were trading at $43.30 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.01 (+0.02%). Year-to-date, CSCO has declined -30.17%, versus a -18.22% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CSCOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AUDCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VIAVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
EXTRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Yes Investors...It’s a Bear Market

Investors were once again foolishly bidding up stocks coming into the inflation report Tuesday morning. Bulls were slaughtered when they found out that inflation is not fading away and that likely spells more economic pain on the way as the Fed will need to stay on the rate hike war path. Bears are back in charge. And perhaps ready to mount an attack on the recent lows of 3,636 for the S&P 500 (SPY). And likely much lower. Why is that? And how can you stay on the right side of the trading action? The answers await you in the article below...
Sep 14, 2022 | 6:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Chip Stocks Under $100 to Buy Now

Investors’ sentiment has been deteriorating in the semiconductor sector amid the lingering supply chain issues and slowing demand. However, Federal initiatives and continued digitization and automation brighten the industry’s long-term prospects. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality chip stocks Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Applied Materials (AMAT), MaxLinear (MXL), Axcelis (ACLS), and Photronics (PLAB), which are currently trading under $100. Read on…
Sep 15, 2022 | 5:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 EV Supply Chain Stocks With Bright Futures

EV sales are booming and are expected to displace gas-powered cars within a decade as the primary mode of transportation. Rather than trying to pick winners and losers among the manufacturers, investors should bet on key companies that are part of the supply chain. 2 of these companies are Freeport McMoran (FCX) and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM).
Sep 15, 2022 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Tech Stocks Experiencing Major Declines Right Now

Since the start of the year, the broad market sell-off caused by macroeconomic headwinds and geopolitical concerns has led to significant declines in many well-known tech stocks. The tech industry has been under immense pressure and could experience further sell-offs amid the rising interest rate environment. Therefore, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally-weak tech stocks Snowflake (SNOW), Affirm Holdings (AFRM), and American Cloud Virtual (AVCT). Read on...
Sep 13, 2022 | 3:15pm

Read More Stories

More Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CSCO News