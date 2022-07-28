Is This the Best Growth Stock to Buy in 2022?

NYSE: CTS | CTS Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

CTS – Robust financial performance in the second quarter and strong growth attributes position CTS Corporation (CTS) well to witness a solid upside in the future. Let’s evaluate what could influence the stock’s performance….

Spandan KhandelwalBy Spandan Khandelwal

Jul 28, 2022


CTS Corporation (CTS) manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers sensors and actuators for passenger or commercial vehicles, connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications.

The stock has gained 14.9% over the past year and 20.4% over the past six months to close its last trading session at $38.49. The company’s revenue has risen at a CAGR of 6.1% over the past five years. In addition, its EBITDA and levered FCF have grown at a CAGR of 6.3% and 50.7% over the past three years, respectively.

CTS reported impressive second quarter 2022 results driven by the execution of its diversification strategy. The company’s robust portfolio has enabled it to secure secular tailwinds in its expansion into premium non-transportation end markets.

Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS, said, “Our recent acquisition of Ferroperm further advances our strategic priorities. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, we believe that our operational strength, combined with a strong balance sheet and solid cash generation, position us for long-term sustainable growth.”

Here’s what could shape CTS’ performance in the near term:

Latest Developments

Last month, CTS completed the previously announced acquisition of Ferroperm Piezoceramics from Meggitt PLC for 525 million Danish Krone in cash, subject to usual net debt and working capital adjustments and other terms and conditions of the Definitive Share Purchase Agreement.

Robust Financials

CTS’ net sales increased 11.9% year-over-year to $144.98 million for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. Its operating earnings grew 10.2% from the year-ago value to $22.69 million, while its net earnings came in at $12.60 million, representing a 1339.8% increase year-over-year. The company’s EPS rose 1200% from the year-ago value to $0.39.

Strong Profitability

CTS’ trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 19.9% is 53.9% higher than the industry average of 12.95%. In addition, its trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 9.85% is 7.7% higher than the 9.14% industry average. Also, its trailing-12-month ROC of 9.05% is 116.9% higher than the industry average of 4.17%.

Discounted Valuation

The company’s 14.92X forward P/E is 14.8% lower than its industry average of 17.51x. Also, its 2.11x EV/Sales is 23.1% lower than its industry average of 2.74x. It’s 2.08x forward Price/Sales is 24% lower than its industry average of 2.73x.

Impressive Growth Prospects

Street expects CTS’ revenues to rise 27.6% in the current quarter, 15.6% in the current year, and 7.4% next year. The company’s EPS is expected to rise 28.3% in the current quarter, 28% in the current year, and 11.3% next year.

In addition, its EPS is expected to rise at an 11% CAGR over the next five years. Furthermore, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it topped Street’s EPS estimates in all of the trailing four quarters.

Consensus Rating and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

The only Wall Street analyst that rated CTS rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $43.00 indicates an 11.7% potential upside.

POWR Ratings Reflect Solid Prospects

CTS has an overall A rating, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. CTS is rated an A grade for Growth and Quality and a B for Sentiment. CTS’ impressive financial prospects and growth attributes are in sync with its Growth grade.

Its higher profitability is consistent with its Quality grade. In addition, the expected revenue and earnings growth and the stock’s potential upside based on the average price target justify the Sentiment grade.

Among the 47 stocks in the B-rated Technology – Electronics industry, CTS is ranked #2.

Beyond what I stated above, we have graded CTS for Value, Stability, and Momentum. Click here to view all CTS ratings.

Bottom Line

CTS has shown remarkable financial performance in the second quarter and is expected to witness solid growth supported by the recent acquisition of Ferroperm. Given the company’s robust profitability, impressive growth attributes, and lower valuation, we think it could be a solid addition to one’s portfolio.

How Does CTS Corporation (CTS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

CTS has an overall POWR Rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy. Check out this other stock within the Technology – Electronics industry with an A (Strong Buy) rating: Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CTS shares were trading at $39.45 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.96 (+2.49%). Year-to-date, CTS has gained 7.67%, versus a -13.86% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Spandan Khandelwal


Spandan's is a financial journalist and investment analyst focused on the stock market. With her ability to interpret financial data, she aims to help investors evaluate the fundamentals of a company before investing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CTSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
WSTGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How This Week’s Slate of Earnings Reports Could Impact the Market

If you have a Gen Z member in your life, you might have learned that everything is either 'epic' or 'mid'. [Note: Epic means amazing, and mid encompasses everything that falls short of epic.]. Well, this week is either going to be epic or mid. We have a packed slate of earnings including the biggest companies and an FOMC meeting. And, this comes at a time when the S&P 500 (SPY) is in the midst of a bear market rally that could go higher as bearish sentiment unwinds, or it could have us plunging to new lows if earnings disappoint or the Fed surprises on the hawkish side. Epic or mid, indeed. In today's commentary, I want to update my thoughts on the bear market rally, and the optimal way to play this environment. I also want to share some thoughts on the auto sector and explore a couple of opportunities in that space. Read on below to find out more…
Jul 26, 2022 | 1:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Second Half of 2022

The market outlook seems dismal ahead of the Fed’s anticipated July rate hike announcement. Amid rising recession fears, more investors prefer dividend stocks for stable income assurance. Moreover, with dividend payouts slated to increase, we think it could be wise to invest in quality dividend stocks Nucor (NUE), The Procter & Gamble (PG), and AbbVie (ABBV) in the second half of 2022. Keep reading…
Jul 25, 2022 | 11:12am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on This Tech Stock — Should You Buy?

The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) stock has recently garnered significant investor attention and gained nearly 4.9% over the past month as analysts remain bullish on its prospects. So, would it be worth buying the stock now? Let’s find out...
Jul 26, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Stocks You'll Want in Your Corner if a Recession Hits

Growing fears over a potential recession due to high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes should keep the stock market highly volatile in the upcoming months. However, investors could consider buying relatively stable and dividend-paying stocks Procter & Gamble (PG), AbbVie (ABBV), Abbott (ABT), Caterpillar (CAT), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to cushion their portfolios with a steady income stream. Let’s discuss…
Jul 26, 2022 | 2:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on This Tech Stock — Should You Buy?

The Hackett Group’s (HCKT) stock has recently garnered significant investor attention and gained nearly 4.9% over the past month as analysts remain bullish on its prospects. So, would it be worth buying the stock now? Let’s find out...
Jul 26, 2022 | 10:08am

Read More Stories

More CTS Corporation (CTS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CTS News