The POWR Ratings have been calculated once again. There are plenty of new downgrades, which helps us avoid certain stocks in volatile markets. The POWR Ratings analyzes 188 different factors for every stock. This gives us a complete picture of a stock.

So investors looking to short or avoid stocks should pay close attention to the POWR Ratings downgrades. A downgrade in the POWR Ratings makes it perfectly clear that the near future for the stock in question has the potential to prove quite tumultuous.

Below, we provide a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings downgrades that investors should consider avoiding: CuriosityStream (CURI), PG&E (PCG), and Rekor Systems (REKR).

CuriosityStream (CURI)

CURI is an entertainment business. The company’s content provides intriguing and educational information about nature, science, tech, history, and other subjects. CURI programming can be viewed on web-connected devices, including TVs.

CURI has D grades in the Value, Sentiment, and Stability components of the POWR Ratings. If you would like to find out how CURI grades out in the Quality and Momentum components, click here. Of the 18 stocks in the Entertainment – Media Producers industry, CURI is ranked dead last. You can find the top stocks in the industry by clicking here.

Analysts have established an average price target of $16.67 for CURI, indicating a potential downside of 11%.

PG&E (PCG)

PCG has been around since 1905. This utility makes money by providing electricity and natural gas. PCG also has fossil fuel power plants, nuclear power plants, and hydro-electric power plants. Though PCG’s forward P/E ratio is 11.22, the stock is only a couple of dollars away from its 52-week high of $13.90.

Of the 58 publicly traded companies in the Utilities – Domestic industry, PCG is ranked last. You can find top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

PCG has F grades in the Quality and Sentiment components of the POWR Ratings. PCG also has D grades in the Momentum and Growth components. You can find out more about PCG’s other POWR Rating component grades by clicking here.

The utility failure in Texas that prompted Brazos Electric Power Cooperative to file bankruptcy is certainly concerning for prospective PCG investors. Unpredictable weather, seemingly random extreme weather events, and unstable grids built for a much smaller population should make investors cautious.

Rekor Systems (REKR)

REKR makes automobile recognition systems that function with Open ALPR software to enhance license plate identification and vehicle makes, models, and colors. REKR products are used by police, surveillance providers, security specialists, electronic toll collection services, logistics companies, parking operations, and plenty of other customers. Some retailers rely on REKR technology for contactless transactions.

REKR has D grades in the Quality, Sentiment, and Stability components of the POWR Ratings. You can learn more about how REKR performs in the Value, Momentum, and Growth components by clicking here. Of the 90 publicly traded companies in the Industrial – Equipment industry, REKR is ranked 85th. You can find top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

REKR recently took investors on a bit of a rollercoaster ride after the company announced the pricing of a common stock offering. The offering is priced at $12.25 per share, representing a nearly 18% decline from the stock’s closing price on the day preceding the announcement.

CURI shares rose $0.14 (+0.85%) in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, CURI has gained 17.85%, versus a 3.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

