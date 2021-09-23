LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI), in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a customer-centric and technology-enabled residential mortgage platform. In addition, its technology platform, mello, functions across all aspects of its business, including lead generation, origination, and data integration. In comparison, diversified consumer finance company CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans. CURO is based in Wichita, Kans.

Even though interest rates have been held near zero for an extended period, the financial sector rebounded significantly earlier this year as the economy gradually recovered on the back of solid progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front. In addition, following the Federal Reserve’s announcement yesterday, half of the United States Federal Reserve policymakers now expect to start raising interest rates next year, which should bode well for the financial sector. So, LDI and CURO could benefit.

LDI has declined 12.9% in price over the past month, while CURO has lost 1%. Also, in terms of the past six months’ performance, CURO is the clear winner with 9.5% gains versus LDI’s negative returns.

But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.

Latest Developments

Several law firms have launched investigations into LDI regarding alleged violations of federal securities laws. For example, it is alleged that the company made false and misleading statements to the market. In addition, its refinance originations were in decline at the time of the IPO due to competition, among other factors.

On June 9, CURO announced several benefits from the completion of the business combination between Katapult Holding, Inc. and FinServ Acquisition Corp. CURO’s CEO, Don Gayhardt, said, “We believe our investment in Katapult will allow CURO and its stakeholders to continue to participate in the rapidly growing U.S. e-commerce point-of-sale finance space.”

Recent Financial Results

LDI’s adjusted total revenue decreased 28.5% year-over-year to $825.33 million for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s adjusted net income decreased 88.3% year-over-year to $57.50 million, while its adjusted EPS declined 81.8% sequentially to $0.18. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $109.26 million, compared to $682.59 million in the year-ago period.

For the second quarter ended, June 30, 2021, CURO’s net revenue increased 8.1% year-over-year to $142.53 million. However, while its adjusted net income decreased 21.5% year-over-year to $17.39 million, its adjusted EPS declined 24.5% year-over-year to $0.40. Also, its adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.6% year-over-year to $50.30 million.

Expected Financial Performance

LDI’s revenue is expected to decline 46.6% for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, and 10% in its fiscal year 2022. Also, its EPS is expected to decline 1.1% next year. In addition, its EPS is expected to decrease at a 14.7% rate per annum over the next five years.