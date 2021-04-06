The POWR Ratings are run daily with scores determining ratings for each stock. Stocks that have recently been upgraded to a Strong Buy or Buy have a stronger chance of seeing gains in the months ahead, helping investors navigate the market.

The POWR Ratings are calculated using 118 factors that analyze stocks from every angle. Each stock receives a score that determines its rating. Investors should only buy stocks if they have a Strong Buy or Buy rating.

Check out the latest POWR Ratings upgrades for yourself, and you will find more than a dozen have been upgraded to A grades, which translate into Strong Buys. Daktronics (DAKT), Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Yum! Brands (YUM) are three of the most intriguing recent POWR Ratings upgrades.

Daktronics (DAKT)

DAKT, a maker of electronic scoreboards, digital messaging tools, software, and electronic display systems, has clients in the transportation realm, commercial areas, and the sports and recreation industry.

DAKT has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in the POWR Ratings. It has a Value Grade of A and B grades in the Quality and Sentiment components. Click here to learn more about how DAKT ranks in the remaining growth components such as Momentum, Stability, and Growth.

Of the 55 stocks in the Technology – Communication/Networking industry, DAKT is ranked fourth. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. Analysts have established a price target of $6 for the stock, indicating a potential 8% upside.

DAKT has returned 37.18% so for this year. Now that sports and commerce are returning to normal, the coast is clear for DAKT to resume business as usual, which could lead to strong gains for the stock.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

It isn’t often you find a tech stock with a forward P/E ratio of 16. ORCL is one such stock. This database and software specialist has added to its cloud computing operations across the past couple of years, providing cloud-based services and solutions to create and manage cloud deployment models. This strategic move has set the stage for ORCL to climb higher.

ORCL has an A grade in the POWR Ratings, meaning it is a Strong Buy. Check out ORCL’s POWR Rating components, and you will find B grades in the Sentiment, Quality, and Stability components. You can learn more about how ORCL fares in terms of Value, Momentum, and Growth by clicking here.

Of the 116 publicly traded companies in the Software – Application industry, ORCL is ranked 7th. Click here to find other top stocks in the industry. Analysts have established a high target price of $115 for ORCL. The lowest analyst target price is $50.

The future looks bright for ORCL now that it has shifted its attention from enterprise software and databases to the cloud. Furthermore, Oracle’s non-GAAP operating margin jumped 4% on a year-over-year basis while its operating expenses are down 5%.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Now that life is returning to normal, YUM should receive an influx of customers who have grown tired of DIY cooking at home. YUM might have one of its best quarters in the year ahead as people resume their normal activities outside of the house, choosing to buy lunch and dinner from YUM restaurants rather than make it at home on their own.

YUM has a Strong Buy rating with an A grade in the Quality component and B grades in the Sentiment and Momentum components. Click here to learn more about how YUM fares in the Growth, Value, and Stability components. Of the 46 publicly traded stocks in the Restaurants industry, YUM is ranked sixth. Click here to find other top stocks in this industry.

Analysts are bullish on YUM, establishing an average target price of $112.59, representing a potential 7% upside. Of the 25 analysts who have issued recommendations on YUM, four consider it a Strong Buy, five consider it a Buy, and sixteen consider it a Hold.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

Unlock the POWR in Your Portfolio!

DAKT shares were trading at $6.41 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.01 (-0.16%). Year-to-date, DAKT has gained 36.97%, versus a 9.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Patrick Ryan

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article